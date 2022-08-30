Read full article on original website
Related
4 Places To Get Hot Dogs in the Cleveland Area
Do you reside in Greater Cleveland? Do you like a good hot dog?. If you answered yes to both of those questions, you should check out these local joints in the area. This bar in the Detroit-Shoreway neighborhood offers great vibes and great hot dogs. For one flat price, you get unlimited toppings on your hot dog. Their topping menu is large and includes eclectic ingredients such as bourbon pork & beans, chorizo chili, brie, white beer cheese fondue, SpaghettiOs, Froot Loops, bleu cheese coleslaw, diced tomatoes, creamy lime cilantro sauce, and more. They also have a vegan hot dog option.
Mayfield’s Village Butcher takes top prize in Best Sub Sandwich Contest even though only open 9 weeks
MAYFIELD VILLAGE, Ohio – When you have a taste for a great sub sandwich, your local butcher shop may not be the first place you head, but for regulars at The Village Butcher, located in Mayfield Village, that is the first thought that comes to mind. When Cleveland.com announced...
Lorain kennel full, may euthanize for first time in years
Due to overcrowding at the Lorain County Dog Kennel, three pups were set to be euthanized if they weren't adopted by Friday afternoon. But they "got a reprieve" after several adopters stepped up, Dog Warden Tim Pihlblad told FOX 8 Friday. They helped relieve the kennel's capacity — at least for today, he said.
St. Rocco’s Festival canceled; How to still get food
Saint Rocco Parish on Thursday announced they are not holding their annual Labor Day weekend festival and, this time, it's not because of COVID restrictions.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Show Info: August 31, 2022
Update your home from the ground up. 50 Floor will bring samples right to your home. Use the promo code “New Day Cleveland” for $100 off your order. Freshen up any room in your home with a trip to Cleveland Furniture Company. Shop this weekend and take advantage of Labor Day savings. There are locations in Parma, Brooklyn, Mentor and Twinsburg.
4 Butcher Shops To Check Out in the Cleveland Area
Are you looking for some high-quality cuts of meat?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these butcher shops in Greater Cleveland. Located in Parma, Dionne's is known for their fresh high-quality meat. If you want great burgers, consider getting some of their pre-made patties; customers particularly recommend the jalapeno cheddar. They're also known for their signature pinwheels with thinly sliced top round steak, hot Hungarian peppers stuffed with flavored pork, and homemade sausages.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Plan for Fall
It’s never too early to plan for fall! Paper Trails can help you get organized with planners, notebooks, stationary and more. The shop is located on Old Detroit Road in Rocky River.
Celebrate all things powdered sugar with September’s Sweet Stroll bakery crawl
PARMA, Ohio -- Considering that Parma is already known for its popular wintertime Paczki Day, the notion of holding a bakery crawl makes all the sense in the world. That’s why Young Professionals of Parma is spending the month of September holding the Parma area’s first Sweet Stroll.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
VIDEO: Auto parts store on fire and collapsing
Video shows a Cleveland auto parts store on fire and collapsing. More than a dozen crews were called to this scene at the Clark Auto Parts at W. 46th Street and Clark Avenue around 3:20 a.m. on Friday.
4 Places To Get Breakfast in the Akron Area
If you're in the Akron area and looking for a great breakfast to start your day, you should check out these restaurants. As the name of the restaurant would suggest, this local chain serves great waffles. Wally has a wide selection of delicious waffle options ranging from standard choices like chocolate chip waffles and waffles topped with glazed strawberries to more unique ones like the Elvis waffle (includes peanut butter, bacon, bananas, honey, and whipped cream) and the Cocoa Nut waffle (includes chocolate chips, shredded coconut, bananas, and whipped cream). If you prefer a more savory breakfast, customers highly recommend the chicken and waffles.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Art in the Land
Explore the land of art! Destination Cleveland has several suggested itineraries including museums, galleries, hands on opportunities and public art spaces.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Rivalry Food Drive
The Chick-fil-A Rivalry Food Drive is underway for week three. It is Aurora High School versus Twinsburg High School.
The Chocolate Bar in Downtown Cleveland Has Permanently Closed
For 13 years, people went to Chocolate Bar
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Kenny’s kickin it with the Harvey ‘Red Raider’ Marching Band
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton kicks of Labor Day weekend with talented students from the Harvey High School ‘Red Raider’ Marching Band. Harvey High School is located in Painesville and the band is under the direction of Amir Jones.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Fall into Fashion
Step into style this fall! Schell Bell Boutique featured mother and daughter looks for the upcoming season. The boutique is located in Aurora.
4 Places To Get a Great Steak in the Akron Area
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in the Akron area. If you're looking for a steakhouse with an old-school vibe with décor to match, locals highly recommend Diamond Grille. For decades, the restaurant has been serving customers delicious flame-broiled steaks. Popular cuts include the tender filet mignon and long bone, which is an excellent ribeye. They also offer complimentary valet parking for customers. In keeping with the old-school vibe, Diamond Grille doesn't take credit cards, so be sure to bring cash or your checkbook.
cleveland19.com
Winking Lizard Tavern employees remember former co-worker
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The murder of a Bedford man continues to shatter the hearts of those he loved--including his coworkers. “Everybody I think collectively is just very heartbroken that he’s not with us anymore,” said Jennifer Sivec, the director of learning and development at the company. Employees at...
Car crashes into Solon business
A scary scene at a CVS in Solon when a car drove right into the building.
The case of the massive mystery mushroom
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- After a few days of summer rain, reader Debra sent an email with several photographs and the subject line, “Enormous Mushroom.” She described how she had found it “under some trees in the shade at my home… I thought it was either a deflated balloon or soccer ball.” Could I please help her identify it?
Meet the former Cleveland stray dog who is now a star on Ohio's newest license plate
CLEVELAND — Meet Jack. Once a stray taken in by City Dogs Cleveland, now the face of Ohio's newest license plate. Cartoonist Jenny Campbell was asked by the Ohio Pet Fund in 2021 to design a new pet friendly plate -- and it came with one special request. "They...
Comments / 1