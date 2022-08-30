ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 2

some Rando guy
4d ago

I think they need to make that happen. they got tore up with runs down the middle exactly where KJ made most of his big plays throughout the years

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Popculture

Are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen at the 'Breaking Point' in Their Marriage?

Tom Brady is getting ready for the 2022 NFL season but is currently not with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers due to "personal" reasons. With Brady entering his 23rd season, he doesn't need to be at every training camp practice. But is the reason Brady taking time away from the team have to do with him and his wife Gisele Bündchen being on the verge of a divorce?
NFL
The Associated Press

Russell Wilson gets 5-year, $245M extension from Broncos

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Russell Wilson’s five-year, $245 million extension includes a $50 million signing bonus, $77 million in the first eight months and a whopping $165 million in guarantees — all before he takes his first snap for the Denver Broncos. Wilson left money on the table, however, declining to reset the NFL’s stratospheric quarterback market. “For me, it wasn’t really about how much, necessarily,” Wilson said Thursday. “It was about how many — how many Super Bowls we win. And that was really the focus.” The extension keeps Wilson, 33, under contract in Denver through the 2028 season for $296 million. It’s the biggest contract in Broncos history and one of the largest ever in the NFL.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Local
Washington Football
Ash Jurberg

The 5 richest people in Dallas

Each year, Forbes releases its list of billionaires. Of these billionaires, 18 of them live in Dallas- the most of any city in Texas. Let's take a quick look at the five richest people in Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Seattle Seahawks: Reasons for optimism in 2022

The Seattle Seahawks are starting over. The two main players from the past decade are gone. It’s time for a new era of Seahawks football. It’s a new era in Emerald City football. 2022 will be the first time in a decade that Russell Wilson and Bobby Wagner are not starting for the Seattle Seahawks. Taking the place of the first icon will be Geno Smith.
SEATTLE, WA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Seahawks and Mariners showing each other some love

Seahawks football is right around the corner with an appointment against the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football, but baseball is the talk of the town in the Emerald City right now. The Seahawks’ neighbors to the south of Lumen Field, the Mariners, are in the midst of one of their best seasons in the last 20 years. Seattle’s professional teams have always had a supportive bond, and right now, that bond is on full display.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady

Comments / 0

Community Policy