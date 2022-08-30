ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Russell Wilson’s five-year, $245 million extension includes a $50 million signing bonus, $77 million in the first eight months and a whopping $165 million in guarantees — all before he takes his first snap for the Denver Broncos. Wilson left money on the table, however, declining to reset the NFL’s stratospheric quarterback market. “For me, it wasn’t really about how much, necessarily,” Wilson said Thursday. “It was about how many — how many Super Bowls we win. And that was really the focus.” The extension keeps Wilson, 33, under contract in Denver through the 2028 season for $296 million. It’s the biggest contract in Broncos history and one of the largest ever in the NFL.

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO