Bethany, OK

KTUL

Oklahoma man accused of shooting teenager over haircut given to his 2-year-old stepson

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — An Oklahoma man was arrested for allegedly shooting a 15-year-old who gave his stepson a haircut. According to court documents, the teen told police that his mother babysits a 2-year-old child, and the child's mother asked him to give the child a haircut. The teen obliged but the mother became outraged over how the haircut turned out, court records show.
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
KTUL

Armed suspect arrested after barricade in Stillwater

STILLWATER (KOKH) - Police responded to an armed barricade in Stillwater on Wednesday afternoon. Reports say the incident occurred in a trailer park in the 2900 block of East 6th. Officials say Brandon Troy Roberts barricaded himself in a residence with a 9mm pistol. Roberts surrendered around 7 p.m.
STILLWATER, OK
KTUL

Can OKC metro residents rent out at-home pools? It depends.

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — Cities across the Oklahoma City metropolitan area are sharing details on their rules for at-home pool rentals in residential neighborhoods. On Monday, Fox 25 reported that the City of Norman had notified resident Steve Borden that he couldn't rent his pool out because of his area's zoning ordinances.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KTUL

Johnnie's closes I-240 restaurant amid inflation, shortages

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Nearly 40 years of serving burgers off I-240 comes to an end. Johnnie's Charcoal Broiler has permanently closed one of its restaurants. Owner Rick Haynes tells Fox 25 that location didn't do as well as his other restaurants. It never recovered from the business effects of COVID-19.
MOORE, OK

