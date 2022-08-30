Read full article on original website
Edmond police looking to identify Peeping Tom suspect seen outside teenager's window
EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — Edmond police are asking for help identifying a Peeping Tom suspect. Police said a father found footprints in the dirt outside his teenage daughter's window and set up an outdoor camera. The camera captured a man lurking around the house near Coffee Creek Blvd. and...
Oklahoma man accused of shooting teenager over haircut given to his 2-year-old stepson
MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — An Oklahoma man was arrested for allegedly shooting a 15-year-old who gave his stepson a haircut. According to court documents, the teen told police that his mother babysits a 2-year-old child, and the child's mother asked him to give the child a haircut. The teen obliged but the mother became outraged over how the haircut turned out, court records show.
Armed suspect arrested after barricade in Stillwater
STILLWATER (KOKH) - Police responded to an armed barricade in Stillwater on Wednesday afternoon. Reports say the incident occurred in a trailer park in the 2900 block of East 6th. Officials say Brandon Troy Roberts barricaded himself in a residence with a 9mm pistol. Roberts surrendered around 7 p.m. There...
Man with over 20 stints in the Oklahoma County Jail arrested after 10-hour standoff
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A multi-hour standoff in southwest Oklahoma City on Wednesday ended in the arrest of a 49-year-old man who had been in the Oklahoma County Detention Center 22 separate times. The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office (OCSO) arrested Gary Shawn Wood on Wednesday after a 10-hour standoff...
OSBI identifies remains of woman found partially buried near Lake Thunderbird in 2008
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The remains of a woman found partially buried near Lake Thunderbird in 2008 have been identified, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation announced Wednesday. The remains were identified as those of Angela Mason, who was 25 years old when several fishermen found her partially decomposed...
Man's mission to help people will not end with tragic death near Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — While Grady Lambert's run across America to support healthcare workers came to a tragic end in Amarillo, his mission to help people will not end with his death. Grady was hit by a truck Sunday afternoon on FM 2575, just east of the city limits.
Oklahoma City police ticket same man for speeding on back-to-back days
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City Police Department pulled a man over for speeding twice in two days. Police said a motorcycle officer ticketed a man on Tuesday for driving 81 miles per hour in a 45 miles per hour zone on NW Expressway near Piedmont Road. On...
Can OKC metro residents rent out at-home pools? It depends.
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — Cities across the Oklahoma City metropolitan area are sharing details on their rules for at-home pool rentals in residential neighborhoods. On Monday, Fox 25 reported that the City of Norman had notified resident Steve Borden that he couldn't rent his pool out because of his area's zoning ordinances.
Oklahoma teachers weigh legal protection options in the aftermath of book bans
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — State Superintendent candidate, Ryan Walters, took to social media to ask the State Board of Education to revoke the license of a teacher who resigned after sharing a QR code to "books unbanned" with her students. This comes as more teachers across the state...
Johnnie's closes I-240 restaurant amid inflation, shortages
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Nearly 40 years of serving burgers off I-240 comes to an end. Johnnie's Charcoal Broiler has permanently closed one of its restaurants. Owner Rick Haynes tells Fox 25 that location didn't do as well as his other restaurants. It never recovered from the business effects of COVID-19.
OKC Parks & Rec hosting auditions for first ever musical production
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City Parks and Recreation is hosting auditions on Friday and Saturday for their first musical production. Actors ages 18 and up are encouraged to come and audition for a role in OKC Parks and Recreation's "The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee." "The...
