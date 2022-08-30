Nets to sign veteran free agent Markieff Morris to a 1-year deal

Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

The Brooklyn Nets are currently in the process of trying to get their team ready to go for another championship run in the 2022-23 season as they now have Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving back in the fold. Considering the talent on the roster, they now just needed to improve the depth.

They have had a solid offseason in terms of additions, the Durant saga aside, and they continued to add to their roster on Tuesday as they will bring in veteran Markieff Morris on a 1-year deal.

Morris only played 17 games for the Miami Heat in the 2021-22 season due to whiplash he suffered in an altercation with Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic, but when healthy, he can be a big help to the Nets. He won a title in 2020 with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Morris has career averages of 10.9 points and 5.2 rebounds and he will be looking to be a big help to Brooklyn’s bench unit as they contiue to put together a championship-caliber roster.