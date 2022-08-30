Read full article on original website
Sullivan dedicates pool, installs time capsule
SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A dedication ceremony was held in Sullivan to honor and recognize the individuals who helped in the renovation and re-opening of the Sullivan City Pool. Mayor Clint Lamb, representatives from the Wabash River RDA, and the Sullivan City Parks were in attendance. They shared about...
Support services coming to Sullivan County
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Thanks to a collaboration between Indiana University and the Sullivan County Public Library, free and confidential mental health services will soon be offered to the county. According to a press release, The Indiana University School of Social Work and Center for Rural Engagement have...
Carlisle student named Natl. Jr. Beta Club President
SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A Carlisle Middle School student was recognized for being named the National Junior Beta Club President. Boe Monroe earned the title, and he was recognized by the Southwest School Corporation at its board meeting on Wednesday. The Beta Club is a nationally recognized academic honors...
Moon Lite Drive-In hosts fundraiser for vandalized food truck
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Moon Lite Drive-In of Terre Haute is hosting a fundraiser for a local small business owner, whose food truck was recently vandalized. Shannon Shouse-Hart is the owner of “Anna’s Hands Soul Food”, and her food truck was vandalized back in July, leaving her with thousands of dollars in damages.
Two charged with burglary, mail theft in Parke Co.
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV — A Rockville man and Indianapolis woman have been arrested and accused of stealing large amounts of mail as well as burglarizing a residence while the owner was in a nursing home after an investigation in Parke County. According to Parke County Sheriff Justin Cole,...
Update: 2 crashes backed up traffic on Interstate 70
CLARK CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: Two separate accidents involving a total of 6 vehicles caused traffic delays on the eastbound lanes of Interstate 70. It happened on the evening of September 1, just east of Marshall near the area of 151. According to Sgt. Christopher Watson with the...
Linton man faces child molestation charges
GREENE CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Greene County man is facing charges including child molestation and two counts of inappropriate communication with a child. Mark E. Taylor, a 62-year-old from Linton made an initial court appearance o August 31, in Greene County Circuit Court, according to court documents. According...
Rage, release, and reset with new local rage room
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Soon locals will have a way to get rid of some stress in a fun, safe, and destructive way. Anger Management is Terre Haute’s first and only rage room. It’s where you can rage, release, reset, and leave the mess for someone else. Remodeling is still in the works but is set to open in a few weeks.
Brazil honors those lost to drug overdose deaths
BRAZIL, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Many local communities are taking part in a worldwide campaign recognizing International Overdose Awareness Day. In Brazil, officials are using August 31 as a way to educate the community to combat overdoses and remember the lives that have been lost without the usual stigma that sometimes gets attached.
