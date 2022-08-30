TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Soon locals will have a way to get rid of some stress in a fun, safe, and destructive way. Anger Management is Terre Haute’s first and only rage room. It’s where you can rage, release, reset, and leave the mess for someone else. Remodeling is still in the works but is set to open in a few weeks.

