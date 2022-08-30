ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osceola County, FL

click orlando

Orange Public Schools to meet with state over school safety concerns

ORLANDO, Fla. – The superintendent for Orange County Public Schools is expected to meet next week with Florida Department of Education officials over concerns from a statewide grand jury that the district may have underreported incidents to the state. The director of the Office of Safe Schools sent a...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Armored truck employee shoots at man during robbery at Lake Mary bank, deputies say

LAKE MARY, Fla. – An armored truck employee shot at a man during a robbery at a Lake Mary bank Thursday afternoon, according to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said that at some time before 12:30 p.m., employees of Loomis, a cash handling company, were making their way out of a Bank of America on Lake Mary Boulevard when a man took cash they were bringing out on a cart and fled in a white Mercedes.
LAKE MARY, FL
click orlando

2 found dead in Orlando home, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man and a woman were found dead in an Orlando home Friday night, according to officers. Police said they responded to a well-being check at the house on Savannah River Way around 6:30 p.m. [TRENDING: When can we expect fall to return to Florida? |...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Victims ID’d in Lake County beating deaths

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – The Lake County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the identities Thursday of the two people beaten to death near Clermont. Deputies said Sandra Gaudino, 38, and Ty Finister, 17, were both killed at a mobile home located at 244 Jewelfish Road in the Thousand Trails Resort.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Alligator attempts to become real gator mascot at Polk County school

Polk County’s Spessard Holland Elementary is the home of the Gators. That fact couldn’t have been more accurate Tuesday morning. The school’s principal, Dr. Lacey Golden, arrived at the campus to find a 7-foot, 11-inch alligator walking near her parking spot, Polk County Public School officials said in a Facebook post.
POLK COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Man accused of fatally shooting victim at Polk County birthday celebration

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – A man celebrating his birthday is accused of shooting and killing someone early Saturday, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said Thomas Jackson, 35, was arrested in the shooting that happened in unincorporated Davenport around 2:30 a.m. [TRENDING: NASA...
POLK COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Man confesses to killing wife, 17-year-old stepson, Lake County deputies say

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – The Lake County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a double homicide and sexual battery at a mobile home park near Clermont. The sheriff’s office received a call just after 2 p.m. on Wednesday in connection to the murder of a woman and teen at 244 Jewelfish Road in the Thousand Trails Resort in Clermont, according to the report.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Deltona moratorium pauses new developments as leaders update zoning codes

DELTONA, Fla. – As demand for housing across Central Florida continues to boom, one local city is pausing plans for construction of new subdivisions as leaders revamp zoning codes. Deltona Mayor Heidi Herzberg said the city is booming. [TRENDING: How much? Orlando International Airport raises parking prices | Win...
DELTONA, FL

