South Daytona man killed in crash along I-4 in Seminole County, FHP says
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A 34-year-old South Daytona man was killed early Friday in a single-vehicle crash on I-4 in Seminole County, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The fatal wreck was reported at 12 a.m. on I-4 east near Lake Mary Boulevard. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. The...
Parents react after Orange County Public Schools accused of underreporting safety incidents
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Apopka parents are standing behind Orange County Public Schools after the district came under fire for violating state laws concerning school safety, according to the Florida Department of Education. A letter sent Monday by the department is calling for an in-person meeting sometime next week...
Man accused of fatally shooting 26-year-old, disposing of body in Marion County woods
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A man is wanted in connection with a fatal shooting after deputies discovered the body of a missing person in a wooded area behind a Marion County home Thursday night, the sheriff’s office said. Lake County deputies issued an arrest warrant for 26-year-old Matthew...
Orange Public Schools to meet with state over school safety concerns
ORLANDO, Fla. – The superintendent for Orange County Public Schools is expected to meet next week with Florida Department of Education officials over concerns from a statewide grand jury that the district may have underreported incidents to the state. The director of the Office of Safe Schools sent a...
Volusia man gets 15 years in prison for accessory 2017 Deltona fatal shooting
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A Volusia County man was sentenced to 15 years in Florida state prison for accessory after the fatal shooting of a Deltona man outside his home, the 7th Circuit State Attorney’s Office said Thursday. Charlie Martin, 25, pleaded guilty to accessory in the murder...
Armored truck employee shoots at man during robbery at Lake Mary bank, deputies say
LAKE MARY, Fla. – An armored truck employee shot at a man during a robbery at a Lake Mary bank Thursday afternoon, according to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said that at some time before 12:30 p.m., employees of Loomis, a cash handling company, were making their way out of a Bank of America on Lake Mary Boulevard when a man took cash they were bringing out on a cart and fled in a white Mercedes.
2 found dead in Orlando home, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. – A man and a woman were found dead in an Orlando home Friday night, according to officers. Police said they responded to a well-being check at the house on Savannah River Way around 6:30 p.m. [TRENDING: When can we expect fall to return to Florida? |...
Man arrested 4 months after forcing himself on woman in Orlando home break-in, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. – A man accused of sexually battering a woman during a June break-in at an Orlando home has been arrested, according to police. Officers arrested Karland Gillens, 46, on Friday. According to police, the sexual battery happened on June 4 in the Carver Shores neighborhood in east...
Osceola County getting more than $50M in federal money for NeoCITY development
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Osceola County is receiving a huge influx of money from the federal government after it was awarded a grant to help with semiconductor production at the planned NeoCITY development. The U.S. Economic Development Administration has awarded $50.8 million to the Building Central Florida’s Semiconductor Cluster...
Victims ID’d in Lake County beating deaths
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – The Lake County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the identities Thursday of the two people beaten to death near Clermont. Deputies said Sandra Gaudino, 38, and Ty Finister, 17, were both killed at a mobile home located at 244 Jewelfish Road in the Thousand Trails Resort.
News 6 helps paralyzed woman get working hospital bed after yearlong fight
APOPKA, Fla. – Alma Fletcher turned to News 6 and Make Ends Meet for help securing a working electric hospital bed for her 25-year-old paralyzed daughter, when she had already been waiting for Medicaid assistance for more than a year. “It doesn’t mean anything to them,” she said. “No...
After another police suicide, Osceola sheriff’s office hires in-house counselor
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – After yet another police suicide in Central Florida, deputies have come up with a solution: the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office has finally hired a full-time in-house mental health expert. Until this year, the department never had one. Capt. Fred Hinderman grew up with the...
Man accused in Mount Dora shootout with law enforcement now faces murder charge in father’s death
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A man accused of leading law enforcement on a chase and shootout in Mount Dora is now facing a murder charge in connection with the death of his father, who is believed to have been killed in Volusia County before his body was found near an Orange County lake, according to the sheriff’s office.
Alligator attempts to become real gator mascot at Polk County school
Polk County’s Spessard Holland Elementary is the home of the Gators. That fact couldn’t have been more accurate Tuesday morning. The school’s principal, Dr. Lacey Golden, arrived at the campus to find a 7-foot, 11-inch alligator walking near her parking spot, Polk County Public School officials said in a Facebook post.
Man accused of fatally shooting victim at Polk County birthday celebration
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – A man celebrating his birthday is accused of shooting and killing someone early Saturday, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said Thomas Jackson, 35, was arrested in the shooting that happened in unincorporated Davenport around 2:30 a.m. [TRENDING: NASA...
FAA, NTSB investigate plane flipping in severe weather at Orlando airport, killing 1
ORLANDO, Fla. – As the FAA and National Transportation Safety Board investigate a twin-engine plane that flipped over during a severe storm at the Orlando Executive Airport Thursday, News 6 is learning new information about who uses the aircraft. Audio recordings from air traffic control also give new insight...
Man confesses to killing wife, 17-year-old stepson, Lake County deputies say
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – The Lake County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a double homicide and sexual battery at a mobile home park near Clermont. The sheriff’s office received a call just after 2 p.m. on Wednesday in connection to the murder of a woman and teen at 244 Jewelfish Road in the Thousand Trails Resort in Clermont, according to the report.
Excitement builds among 400K people expected to witness next Artemis I launch attempt
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Space View Park was calm Friday evening, but Saturday it’s expected to be packed for the next Artemis I launch attempt. After Monday’s scrubbed launch due to valve and engine cooling issues, people said they hope this one, scheduled for 2:17 p.m., is successful.
Deltona moratorium pauses new developments as leaders update zoning codes
DELTONA, Fla. – As demand for housing across Central Florida continues to boom, one local city is pausing plans for construction of new subdivisions as leaders revamp zoning codes. Deltona Mayor Heidi Herzberg said the city is booming. [TRENDING: How much? Orlando International Airport raises parking prices | Win...
Here’s the traffic plan for Artemis I launch during holiday weekend on Florida Space Coast
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – As NASA prepares to launch its mega moon rocket Saturday afternoon, Brevard County officials are preparing for hundreds of thousands of people heading to the coast for the historic launch and holiday weekend. This marks NASA’s second attempt to launch the Space Launch System rocket...
