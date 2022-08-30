(EVANS, GA) - Yet another letter has been sent to parents alerting them to an incident involving students, this time at Greenbrier Middle School. According to a letter dated August 31, 2022, Principal Toni Cliatt writes that on Tuesday evening, after school hours, Columbia County Sheriff's Deputies alerted them to text messages sent from one student threatening harm against another. The Columbia County School District Police took over and say that one student was charged with terroristic threats and acts and has been removed from campus.

