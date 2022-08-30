Read full article on original website
Langley Bath Clearwater Middle School teacher arrested on campus Friday
49-year-old Thomas "Russ" Schneider, of Grovetown, is being held in the Aiken County Detention Center.
5th arrest made in Morris Harden, Jr. murder in Burke County
BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Another arrest has been made in the murder investigation of Morris Harden, Jr. According to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, Ramando C. Williams, 18, of Thomas Lane in Augusta, was taken into custody by Burke County Sheriff’s Office Investigators and the U.S. Marshal’s. Authorities say that Williams is being charged […]
Another threat leads to action against Columbia County student
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two Columbia County schools have been on alert this week due to threats. The Columbia County School System said Wednesday that after school hours in Tuesday evening, the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office contacted Greenbrier Middle School administrators and district police about text messages from a student threatening to do harm against another student at school.
Woman arrested in 2019 Augusta slaying
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A suspect has been arrested and charged in the 2019 death of an Augusta man, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday. The victim, Rommie Williams, 34, was shot dead at the Olive Pointe Apartments the 1700 block of Essie McIntyre Boulevard. He was found by his roommate around 3 p.m. Feb. 18, 2019.
Arrest made in 2019 Richmond County Murder case
AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in a murder investigation. On August 31st, investigators located and arrested 40-year old Venus Latrice Shelton of Augusta, GA. She was charged with Murder and Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime, in reference to the murder of 32-year-old Rommie […]
New billboard up seeking information in disappearance of Millbrook twins
A second billboard has gone up in hopes of bringing twin sisters from Augusta who went missing more than 30 years ago home.
Columbia Co. students have first digital learning day of the school year
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County students tackled a different way of learning on Friday. Students learned completely from home for their first of two digital learning days this year. The school district says these days give kids a chance to learn new technology in a flexible work environment. There...
Greenbrier Middle School alerts parents to student charged with terroristic threats
(EVANS, GA) - Yet another letter has been sent to parents alerting them to an incident involving students, this time at Greenbrier Middle School. According to a letter dated August 31, 2022, Principal Toni Cliatt writes that on Tuesday evening, after school hours, Columbia County Sheriff's Deputies alerted them to text messages sent from one student threatening harm against another. The Columbia County School District Police took over and say that one student was charged with terroristic threats and acts and has been removed from campus.
Millen man admits running meth empire from behind bars
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - All four defendants in an Augusta methamphetamine-trafficking ring await sentencing now that the conspiracy’s lead defendant has admitted guilt. Magnum Jelani Neely, 38, of Millen, an inmate at Dooly State Prison, awaits sentencing after pleading guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, and to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, according to federal prosecutors.
AU students create silent but powerful message on murders
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - In the FBI’s national data on crime statistics, Augusta ranked 32 in the nation for murder rate per capita. The latest local data from the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office shows July was the worst month for shootings and homicides in the last five years.
Augusta meth-trafficking suspect admits to running drug ring from inside prison
AUGUSTA (WJBF) – All four defendants in an Augusta methamphetamine-trafficking ring await sentencing now that the conspiracy’s lead defendant has admitted guilt. Magnum Jelani Neely, 38, of Millen, Ga., an inmate at Dooly State Prison, awaits sentencing after pleading guilty to Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute, and to Distribute, 50 Grams or More […]
Investigators searching for missing Augusta man
Investigators need your help in locating an Augusta man last seen earlier this month walking along the 3000 block of Tad Court.
GBI assisting Thomson Police in investigation of 14-year-old being struck by gunfire
THOMSON, Ga. (WJBF) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is assisting the Thomson Police Department in an investigation after a 14-year-old was struck by gunfire. According to authorities, a preliminary investigation revealed that the 14-year-old was in the area of Second Street when he was hit. Investigators say that the 14-year-old was taken to […]
Name released for 24-year-old murder victim at lake
CLARKS HILL, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities on Thursday morning identified a man found dead the day before at Strom Thurmond Lake. Thomas Arthur Berry, 24, of Grovetown, was found dead in a car at the lake. Authorities are investigating the death as a murder. The crime scene was at the...
23-Year-Old Justin Key Killed In A Dirt Bike Accident In Richmond County (Augusta, GA)
An investigation is underway by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office into a dirt bike crash that left one person dead. The crash happened on the 3000 block of Peach Orchard Road just [..]
Two people arrested after narcotics search in Burke County, juvenile charged with firearm possession
BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Two people are behind bars after a narcotics search at a residence in Burke County. According to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, a Special Response Team executed a narcotics search warrant at a residence on the 300 block of Edwards Road in Keysville, Georgia on Friday, September 2nd at around […]
Richmond County deputies cancel search for missing man
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - UPDATE: Richmond County deputies say Tony O. Mitcham has been found. Richmond County deputies are asking for the public’s help finding a missing man. Tony O. Mitcham is described as being 5 feet 5 inches tall to 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 115...
Former Augusta DA responds after coming under fire
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Allegations have emerged against former Augusta District Attorney Natalie Paine. In a 180-page document, the State Bar of Georgia is asking the state Supreme Court to appoint a special person to look into all of this. The allegations involve recorded conversations and questioning without an attorney...
Education roundup: Aiken Tech raises $27,000 for scholarships
GRANITEVILLE, S.C. - The Aiken Technical College Foundation raised $27,276.51 for student scholarships during its inaugural Day of Giving on Thursday. In honor of the college’s founding on Sept. 1, 1972, the Day of Giving lasted 19 hours and 72 minutes. Alumni, friends, and community partners were invited to participate by giving to the foundation to support the student scholarship fund.
Day two of Richmond County's "Operation Lifted Cloud" aimed at clearing fines
(AUGUSTA, GA) - IF YOU HAVE OUTSTANDING MISDEMEANOR WARRANTS IN RICHMOND COUNTY THERE'S AN OPPORTUNITY TODAY FOR YOU TO CLEAR IT: THE SHERIFF'S OFFICE IS HOLDING OPERATION "LIFTED CLOUD" AT THE GREATER YOUNG ZION BAPTIST CHURCH ON SAND BAR FERRY ROAD. wEDNESDAY WAS THE LAST DAY OF OPERATION LIFTED CLOUD....
