Columbia County, GA

WJBF

5th arrest made in Morris Harden, Jr. murder in Burke County

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Another arrest has been made in the murder investigation of Morris Harden, Jr. According to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, Ramando C. Williams, 18, of Thomas Lane in Augusta, was taken into custody by Burke County Sheriff’s Office Investigators and the U.S. Marshal’s. Authorities say that Williams is being charged […]
BURKE COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Another threat leads to action against Columbia County student

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two Columbia County schools have been on alert this week due to threats. The Columbia County School System said Wednesday that after school hours in Tuesday evening, the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office contacted Greenbrier Middle School administrators and district police about text messages from a student threatening to do harm against another student at school.
EVANS, GA
WRDW-TV

Woman arrested in 2019 Augusta slaying

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A suspect has been arrested and charged in the 2019 death of an Augusta man, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday. The victim, Rommie Williams, 34, was shot dead at the Olive Pointe Apartments the 1700 block of Essie McIntyre Boulevard. He was found by his roommate around 3 p.m. Feb. 18, 2019.
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

wfxg.com

Greenbrier Middle School alerts parents to student charged with terroristic threats

(EVANS, GA) - Yet another letter has been sent to parents alerting them to an incident involving students, this time at Greenbrier Middle School. According to a letter dated August 31, 2022, Principal Toni Cliatt writes that on Tuesday evening, after school hours, Columbia County Sheriff's Deputies alerted them to text messages sent from one student threatening harm against another. The Columbia County School District Police took over and say that one student was charged with terroristic threats and acts and has been removed from campus.
EVANS, GA
WRDW-TV

Millen man admits running meth empire from behind bars

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - All four defendants in an Augusta methamphetamine-trafficking ring await sentencing now that the conspiracy’s lead defendant has admitted guilt. Magnum Jelani Neely, 38, of Millen, an inmate at Dooly State Prison, awaits sentencing after pleading guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, and to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, according to federal prosecutors.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

AU students create silent but powerful message on murders

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - In the FBI’s national data on crime statistics, Augusta ranked 32 in the nation for murder rate per capita. The latest local data from the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office shows July was the worst month for shootings and homicides in the last five years.
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

WRDW-TV

Name released for 24-year-old murder victim at lake

CLARKS HILL, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities on Thursday morning identified a man found dead the day before at Strom Thurmond Lake. Thomas Arthur Berry, 24, of Grovetown, was found dead in a car at the lake. Authorities are investigating the death as a murder. The crime scene was at the...
GROVETOWN, GA
WRDW-TV

Richmond County deputies cancel search for missing man

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - UPDATE: Richmond County deputies say Tony O. Mitcham has been found. Richmond County deputies are asking for the public’s help finding a missing man. Tony O. Mitcham is described as being 5 feet 5 inches tall to 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 115...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Former Augusta DA responds after coming under fire

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Allegations have emerged against former Augusta District Attorney Natalie Paine. In a 180-page document, the State Bar of Georgia is asking the state Supreme Court to appoint a special person to look into all of this. The allegations involve recorded conversations and questioning without an attorney...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Education roundup: Aiken Tech raises $27,000 for scholarships

GRANITEVILLE, S.C. - The Aiken Technical College Foundation raised $27,276.51 for student scholarships during its inaugural Day of Giving on Thursday. In honor of the college’s founding on Sept. 1, 1972, the Day of Giving lasted 19 hours and 72 minutes. Alumni, friends, and community partners were invited to participate by giving to the foundation to support the student scholarship fund.
AIKEN, SC

