UPDATE: Emporia teen injured in fiery crash Tuesday morning

EMPORIA (KSNT) – An Emporia teen has suspected serious injuries following a fiery crash Tuesday morning.

According to Emporia Fire Captain Willie Ward, a rescue truck and engine were dispatched around 8:00 a.m to mile marker 133 Tuesday morning to put out a fully engulfed car fire.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 17-year-old girl was southbound on I-35 when she lost control of her 2002 Ford Explorer, hit a guardrail and rolled down on the river bank.

She was taken to Newman Regional Medical Center before flown to Wesley Medical Center.

Capt. Ward said it was unclear if the woman was ejected or pulled from the vehicle, but she was taken to Newman Regional Medical Center to be treated for injuries.

