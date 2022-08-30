Read full article on original website
Falcons fall to nationally ranked Hilltoppers
The Bowling Green State University volleyball team played four sets against No. 22 Western Kentucky at the Stroh Center Friday night. The Falcons battled through a close first set before evening the match with a second set win. Western Kentucky responded in the third set before closing out the match with a late rally in the fourth set to best BGSU 25-21, 23-25, 25-17, 27-25.
Bobcats give Trojans a battle, but fall 35-19
For Bowling Green, it was about containing Findlay quarterback Ryan Montgomery at Bobcat Stadium Friday night. The hype in Northwest Ohio has been around Montgomery and his older brother, 6-foot-5, 280-pound defensive end and offensive tackle Luke Montgomery, an Ohio State commit. Ryan Montgomery threw for four touchdown passes, but...
CFB world reacts to Ball State’s disastrous start vs. Tennessee
When they go well, few things look as cool as a trick play in football. But when they go poorly, few things look as ugly. Ball State attempted a trick play in the season-opening game against Tennessee on Thursday that fell decidedly into the latter category. On the first play...
PK the difference as Bucks edge Falcons, 1-0
Bowling Green State University men’s soccer coach Eric Nichols wanted the 2,924 fans at Cochrane Soccer Stadium to leave Thursday’s game happy. He did not get what we wanted. The Falcons outshot Ohio State, 10-9, but fell to the Buckeyes, 1-0. “It’s tough. What a crowd. What an...
BG loses to AW in soccer
At Bobcat Stadium Wednesday, the Anthony Wayne girls soccer team defeated Bowling Green in both teams’ Northern Lakes League opener. “It was a tough one, but I thought we played great. We fought really hard and never gave up,” BG coach Erika Kimple said. For BG, Macy Ash...
BGSU mens soccer hosting Ohio State Thursday
The Bowling Green State University men's soccer team opens the home portion hosting Ohio State at 7 p.m. Thursday at Cochrane Stadium. Admission is free. Thursday’s match is the first of three-straight contests vs. Big Ten Conference foes for BGSU, who will meet Michigan on Monday (Sept. 5) and Michigan State next Friday (Sept. 9).
Vol Nation rallies around fan with cancer diagnosis
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Susan Boofer was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma in February. For the last six months, she’s been receiving chemotherapy treatments. “I know it’s just a game to some people, but it’s not to us, it just took over. It’s not just one game or that one bad interception, your heart breaks. And you put all that time into it and heal together. We were able to take those moments from football and use that through cancer,” said Susan.
6 free things to do in Maryville Sept. 2-4
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Here are some free events and activities to enjoy this weekend to learn more about Maryville and have fun as the summer begins to wrap up. Even see something to do for Labor Day. Maryville Farmers’ Market. These markets are all over East Tennessee...
4 Places To Get Bagels in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should check out these local businesses in Ohio. Located in Central Ohio, this shop boasts some of the best bagels in the state. All of their bagels are rolled by hand, and somewhere between a NY-style and Montreal-style bagel. Locals can't get enough of their everything and sea salt & herb bagels. Their cream cheese spread options include plain, chive, roasted garlic, beet and thyme, artichoke, woodhouse vegan, and lox cream cheese. They also have great breakfast sandwiches. As the name of the shop would suggest, the lox sandwich is delicious and a customer favorite (the sandwich includes capers, onions, cucumber, cream cheese, and of course, lox).
Rossford man indicted for vandalism
A Rossford man has been indicted for vandalism after he allegedly trashed a city motel room. A Wood County grand jury on Aug. 17 indicted Jason McMillion, 44, for vandalism, a fifth-degree felony, and domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor. On July 22, he allegedly caused property damage to a motel...
League of Women Voters across Ohio host webinar on women’s reproductive care
The League of Women Voters of Greater Cleveland, Shaker Heights and Cleveland Heights-University Heights, with cosponsoring Leagues from around Ohio including Bowling Green, invite the public to attend POST-ROE: Women’s Healthcare in Ohio: Just the Facts, a virtual forum on Thursday from 7-8:30 p.m. Following the recent Supreme Court...
Piedmont Lithium picks east Tennessee for lithium plant
Piedmont Lithium has picked a site in eastern Tennessee for a $600 million lithium processing plant. The Belmont-based company says it believes the plant will be the largest in the U.S. when it opens in 2025. The plant in Etowah, in McMinn County, will process about 30,000 tons a year...
Budweiser Clydesdales traveling to Morristown Food City
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WJHL) — The world-famous eight-horse hitch known as the Budweiser Clydesdales will trot into Morristown Sept. 7 to make an appearance at the Food City on Sandstone Drive. The harnessed horses will be hitched to a red beer wagon at the store from 4:30-6:30 p.m., Food City leaders announced Friday. The event marks […]
Schedule BG brush collection
The window to schedule a September brush collection in Bowling Green is open through Sept. 12. Follow the Brush Collection Link located on the home page of the city’s website (www.bgohio.org) to complete the form. Residents may also call 419-354-6227 to be added to the list of locations where crews will stop.
Something for everyone: 7 concerts coming to Knoxville this semester
Concerts are finally coming back to Knoxville. There are several big names coming to this little corner of Tennessee in the coming months, and there will be something for everyone — rock, country, pop and more. While the CDC has loosened its COVID-19 guidelines, it is important that concertgoers...
Flies, dirty equipment led to failing score for Lenoir City restaurant
A sandwich shop in Loudon County failed its health inspection.
Jimmy Fallon visits Sevier County BBQ joint
Jimmy Fallon shared a post on his Instagram page with a special shout-out to an East Tennessee BBQ restaurant, Preacher’s Smokehouse. The owner of the restaurant Sam Steele, also known as “Preacher,” is appreciative of the shoutout. “We’ve had friends saying you’re world famous, not just locally...
Truck hits electric pole in Knoxville causing 300 to lose power temporarily
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Several hundred homes and businesses near Northshore Drive at Kensington Drive were without power for a few hours Friday after a wreck took out a power pole. Knoxville Utilities Board shared on Twitter that a truck hit an electric pole on Northshore Dr. Friday morning. The agency currently is working to […]
GFWC Women’s Club of Bowling Green — Group news
The club will meet on Wednesday at 6 p.m. at First Christian Church to begin the new club year. Program for the evening will be “A Day in the Life of a Woman in India” presented by Rama Kannan, club member and instructor at Owens Community College, who will talk about the culture and customs of her native country. The hostesses for the evening, Linda Moore and Miriam Martin, have planned a pot luck and fellowship time to begin the fun and informative evening.
Farragut nursing home lost certification, residents to be removed
A Farragut nursing home has lost its certification from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) meaning residents will have to find a new home.
