ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports

Eagles get 2 key offensive linemen back from injuries

As the flurry of roster moves continued on Wednesday, the Eagles got good news about a couple starters. Jason Kelce (elbow) and Landon Dickerson (undisclosed injury) returned to practice on Wednesday, which means they’re on track for the season opener on Sept. 11 in Detroit. Kelce, 34, had surgery...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

FanSided

279K+
Followers
529K+
Post
138M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy