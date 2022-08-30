Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Detroit Police Seeking Help From Public Identifying Woman Killed Over Weekend In Random Shooting SpreeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Orchard Lake Schools Topples Historic Victorian Lakefront Mansion, Empties Its Library - Angry Poles Fighting BackJoseph SerwachOrchard Lake Village, MI
Two Different Women Get Scammed $64K & $30K from ‘Best Buy Geek Squad’ EmailZack LoveBeaufort County, SC
Why Right to Counsel Detroit Is a Good Model for AmericaAron SolomonDetroit, MI
After more than 64 years apart, Michigan couple reunites and gets marriedAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
Herschel Walker Poll Results Out: NFL World Reacts
Former NFL running back turned political candidate Herschel Walker has been in the headlines a lot this week. One of those headlines was NFL-related, as former Cowboys coach Jimmy Johnson revealed he nearly traded Walker to the Cleveland Browns. Walker, of course, was traded to the Vikings in one of...
Andrew Luck is making his next move
Former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck is making his next move. In 2019, Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck surprisingly retired at the age of 29. Across his six NFL seasons, Luck played at an elite level. He was a four-time Pro Bowl selection, and he led the league in passing touchdowns in 2014 (40).
NFL teams that have never won a Super Bowl
After winning their second Super Bowl in team history in 2022, the Los Angeles Rams are one of 20 franchises
NFL・
3 bold predictions for Broncos 2022 season
There are a number of new faces in the Mile High City. And it could be very interesting season for the Denver Broncos as they look to end their losing ways. It’s been a rough few years since the Denver Broncos walked away with the franchise’s third Super Bowl title in 2015. The team hasn’t returned to the playoffs since, the club has finished with a losing record five straight years and in the AFC West basement three times over that span.
Vikings assistant coach unloads on ‘toxic’ final days under Mike Zimmer
Former Minnesota Vikings assistant Terence Newman detailed the “toxic” environment in Mike Zimmer’s final years as the team’s head coach. This is the first time that the Minnesota Vikings will enter the season without Mike Zimmer as their head coach since 2013. After failing to make the playoffs for the second year in a row, the Vikings fired Zimmer alongside general manager Rick Spielman following the 2021 season. There has been talk about Zimmer’s final years with the team, and players did criticize him upon his exit.
The 5 richest people in Dallas
Each year, Forbes releases its list of billionaires. Of these billionaires, 18 of them live in Dallas- the most of any city in Texas. Let's take a quick look at the five richest people in Dallas.
Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist
She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
Devin Asiasi’s dad shares heartfelt thanks to Bill Belichick after roster cuts remove TE
New England Patriots general manager Bill Belichick cut tight end Devin Asiasi from the 53-man roster, and the family seems to be taking the news well. New England Patriots general manager Bill Belichick cut tight end Devin Asiasi from the 53-man roster, and though being cut from a team is never easy, the family seems to be taking the news well. Asiasi’s father, Dave, posted a heartfelt Tweet thanking Belichick.
ESPN College GameDay Week 1 live stream: Watch OSU vs. Notre Dame online
ESPN College GameDay will be hitting the road for the second time this week, arriving in Columbus on Saturday morning for Ohio State vs. Notre Dame. Wake up, folks, it’s game day. If you’re not excited about this opening weekend’s slate of games, you may not have a pulse. College GameDay will be in Columbus for one of the biggest games of the year as Ohio State hosts Notre Dame.
