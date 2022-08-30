ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westchester County, NY

Alleged sex-trafficker may have hundreds of victims, FBI says

By Aaron Feis, Nexstar Media Wire
KSN News
KSN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hd2Qw_0hb7wUHB00

NEW YORK ( WPIX ) — An alleged sex-trafficker may have preyed upon hundreds of fellow women over the course of a decade, authorities said Tuesday, asking anyone who may have been a victim to come forward.

Ysenni Gomez was arrested earlier this month on charges of sex-trafficking in the Bronx and Westchester County, the FBI said in a news release, detailing a joint operation with local law-enforcement agencies including the Westchester County Police Department.

Gomez posted an online ad claiming to be hiring a waitress to work in a Manhattan restaurant, officials said. She then interviewed a woman who responded and told her that she had the job, according to authorities.

But when the victim showed up for her first day of work, Gomez told her that there was no job to be had, authorities said. Gomez then allegedly forced the victim to have sex with men by threatening to call federal authorities to have her deported if she refused, according to officials.

Andover police identify woman, suspect in weekend homicide

During their investigation, agents discovered more than 1,600 online ads associated with Gomez allegedly promoting prostitution, authorities said. Dating back 10 years, the ads appeared on Facebook, as well as adult classified sites, officials said.

Now believing that hundreds of women may have been involved, investigators are asking anyone who may have been a victim or otherwise has information to come forward.

Authorities released a photo of Gomez, who is also known to go by aliases including Carolina and Ysenni Peguero. She may have used the business name “Chicas Express” in ads she allegedly placed, investigators said.

Anyone with information about Gomez, or anyone who may have been a victim is asked to contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Westchester County, NY
Westchester County, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Andover, NY
Bronx, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Manhattan, NY
County
Bronx, NY
City
Bronx, NY
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Prostitution#Sex#Violent Crime
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
KSN News

KSN News

23K+
Followers
15K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy