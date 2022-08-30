A Plymouth man was arrested Monday afternoon after the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department investigated a disturbance in the 15,000 block of Cook Lake Trail. Police say Marshall County Central Dispatch received a 911 call regarding a disturbance involving two men and a weapon. When the deputy arrived at the scene 49-year-old Todd Arbuckle was placed under arrest. He was later transported to the hospital where he was evaluated by medical staff for his intoxicated state, according to the report.

