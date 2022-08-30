ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake County, IN

FOX59

Indiana man accused of murdering uncle, stabbing father

MICHIANA SHORES, Ind. — A 42-year-old man from Michiana Shores is accused of murdering his uncle and stabbing his own father. Kyle K. Earley was officially charged by the La Porte County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office on Friday with one count of murder and another count of attempted murder. According to the La Porte County Sheriff’s […]
MICHIANA SHORES, IN
WISH-TV

ISP: Portage man arrested for child exploitation

PORTAGE, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Police arrested a man in Portage, IN for child exploitation. Indiana State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force arrested Timothy James, 35, of Portage. The investigation started when “Peer to Peer” file sharing software found illegal activities at a home in Portage,...
PORTAGE, IN
WNDU

Inmate death at Marshall County Jail under investigation

PLYMOUTH, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana State Police are investigating the death of an inmate at the Marshall County Jail Thursday night. Just after 9:05 p.m. Marshall County jail staff located an inmate that was unresponsive and later pronounced dead. The inmate, identified as Kelly Peterson, 53, of Culver, was alone...
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN
Lake County, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

OWI Alleged in Crash and Fire at House

(La Porte, IN) - A house was heavily damaged in La Porte last night by a motor vehicle and fire. There were no major injuries, but a police officer is credited with saving the life of the alleged intoxicated driver. Evin Eakins, 25, of Valparaiso, is charged with operating while...
LA PORTE, IN
WANE-TV

ISP: Lake County Sheriff’s officer charged with stalking

LAKE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A Lake County Sheriff’s officer is accused of using police resources to stalk and then make threatening phone calls to a person he once had a relationship with, according to Indiana State Police. Patrol Officer Nicholas Katalinic is facing a Level 6 felony...
wbiw.com

Man arrested for rape and furnishing alcohol to IU student who died

BLOOMINGTON — Authorities in Monroe County arrested Eric Montgomery on charges of rape and furnishing alcohol to a minor after investigating the death of 20-year-old Indiana University student Avery McMillan earlier this month. On August 17, 2022, at 9:45 a.m. Monroe County Sheriff’s Department deputies were called to an...
MONROE COUNTY, IN
max983.net

Plymouth Man Arrested Following Disturbance

A Plymouth man was arrested Monday afternoon after the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department investigated a disturbance in the 15,000 block of Cook Lake Trail. Police say Marshall County Central Dispatch received a 911 call regarding a disturbance involving two men and a weapon. When the deputy arrived at the scene 49-year-old Todd Arbuckle was placed under arrest. He was later transported to the hospital where he was evaluated by medical staff for his intoxicated state, according to the report.
PLYMOUTH, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Alcohol Related Charges in Crash

(La Porte County, IN) - A large tree was completely knocked over by a suspected drunk driver near Westville. Linda McCarty, 67, was not injured, according to La Porte County Police. McCarty was arrested, though, after allegedly refusing a blood alcohol test. Police said the investigation shows she was heading...
WESTVILLE, IN
CBS News

Man charged in connection with 'road rage' shooting on I-57

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was arrested and charged in connection with what police described as an apparent road rage shooting on Interstate 57 last Monday. Jalynn Powell, 21, of Chicago, was charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm and aggravated fleeing and eluding, according to Illinois State Police. Around...
CHICAGO, IL

