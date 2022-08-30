Read full article on original website
Indiana man accused of murdering uncle, stabbing father
MICHIANA SHORES, Ind. — A 42-year-old man from Michiana Shores is accused of murdering his uncle and stabbing his own father. Kyle K. Earley was officially charged by the La Porte County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office on Friday with one count of murder and another count of attempted murder. According to the La Porte County Sheriff’s […]
Police: Portage man used stolen truck to break into business
PORTAGE, Ind. — A Portage man was arrested after police say he led them on a chase in a stolen truck that he had used as a tool to break into a business. Police were sent to the Car-X Tire and Auto on U.S. Highway 6 around 10:15 p.m. after a concerned passerby thought a […]
WISH-TV
ISP: Portage man arrested for child exploitation
PORTAGE, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Police arrested a man in Portage, IN for child exploitation. Indiana State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force arrested Timothy James, 35, of Portage. The investigation started when “Peer to Peer” file sharing software found illegal activities at a home in Portage,...
WNDU
Inmate death at Marshall County Jail under investigation
PLYMOUTH, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana State Police are investigating the death of an inmate at the Marshall County Jail Thursday night. Just after 9:05 p.m. Marshall County jail staff located an inmate that was unresponsive and later pronounced dead. The inmate, identified as Kelly Peterson, 53, of Culver, was alone...
fox32chicago.com
Woodridge man accused of rear-ending vehicle while under the influence, resulting in the death of teen girl
CHICAGO - A Woodridge man is accused of rear-ending another vehicle on Interstate 290 while under the influence of alcohol, resulting in the death of a 14-year-old girl. Omar Abdul Raoof, 27, was charged with one count of aggravated driving under the influence involving death. At about 2:13 a.m. on...
hometownnewsnow.com
OWI Alleged in Crash and Fire at House
(La Porte, IN) - A house was heavily damaged in La Porte last night by a motor vehicle and fire. There were no major injuries, but a police officer is credited with saving the life of the alleged intoxicated driver. Evin Eakins, 25, of Valparaiso, is charged with operating while...
WSPY NEWS
Minooka woman sentenced for stealing from the Channahon Methodist Church's pre-school
A 40-year-old Minooka woman was sentenced in a Will County court case in August. Kelly Shaeffer pleaded guilty to theft between $10,000 and $100,000 from a school or church, a class one felony. The Channahon Police Department in July of 2020 said Shaeffer stole $53,000 from the Channahon Methodist Church's...
WANE-TV
ISP: Lake County Sheriff’s officer charged with stalking
LAKE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A Lake County Sheriff’s officer is accused of using police resources to stalk and then make threatening phone calls to a person he once had a relationship with, according to Indiana State Police. Patrol Officer Nicholas Katalinic is facing a Level 6 felony...
WNDU
LaPorte County deputies rescue driver after vehicle crashes into home
LAPORTE, Ind. (WNDU) - Two deputies in LaPorte County are being recognized for performing life-saving actions Thursday night after rescuing the driver of a vehicle that had crashed into a home. Police say Deputy Austin Wells responded to a crash just after 10:50 p.m. in the 3100 block of Monroe...
2 dozen arrested in Chicago as part of multiple months-long drug, gang investigations, police say
Police say they recovered hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of cocaine, heroin, marijuana, as well as cash. They also seized a number of guns and vehicles, officials said.
Indiana deputy charged with stalking ex-girlfriend
Indiana State Police say they were contacted in early July by the Lake County Sheriff regarding alleged criminal activity by a deputy. WBBM Newsradio’s Mike Krauser reports.
wbiw.com
Man arrested for rape and furnishing alcohol to IU student who died
BLOOMINGTON — Authorities in Monroe County arrested Eric Montgomery on charges of rape and furnishing alcohol to a minor after investigating the death of 20-year-old Indiana University student Avery McMillan earlier this month. On August 17, 2022, at 9:45 a.m. Monroe County Sheriff’s Department deputies were called to an...
2 teens wounded in Joliet shooting; 'numerous' shell casings found, police say
Two teens were wounded in a shooting in suburban Joliet Thursday, police say.
fox32chicago.com
Danville man charged with murder following deadly Gresham shooting earlier this year
CHICAGO - A man from Danville, Ill. was charged for fatally shooting a 30-year-old man in Chicago's Gresham neighborhood in March 2022. Laquinton Walton, 28, was arrested Thursday by CPD and US Marshal Great Lakes Fugitive Task Force for Tyrone Washington's murder. Washington was killed in the 8500 block of...
License Plate Reader technology helps police find another expressway shooting suspect
Illinois state police say advanced technology that drivers see every day helped them track down a suspect in a road-rage shooting in the south suburbs.
max983.net
Plymouth Man Arrested Following Disturbance
A Plymouth man was arrested Monday afternoon after the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department investigated a disturbance in the 15,000 block of Cook Lake Trail. Police say Marshall County Central Dispatch received a 911 call regarding a disturbance involving two men and a weapon. When the deputy arrived at the scene 49-year-old Todd Arbuckle was placed under arrest. He was later transported to the hospital where he was evaluated by medical staff for his intoxicated state, according to the report.
hometownnewsnow.com
Alcohol Related Charges in Crash
(La Porte County, IN) - A large tree was completely knocked over by a suspected drunk driver near Westville. Linda McCarty, 67, was not injured, according to La Porte County Police. McCarty was arrested, though, after allegedly refusing a blood alcohol test. Police said the investigation shows she was heading...
CBS News
Man charged in connection with 'road rage' shooting on I-57
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was arrested and charged in connection with what police described as an apparent road rage shooting on Interstate 57 last Monday. Jalynn Powell, 21, of Chicago, was charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm and aggravated fleeing and eluding, according to Illinois State Police. Around...
cwbchicago.com
Carjacking team accidentally left one gunman behind as cops moved in, prosecutors say
The age-old adage “leave no man behind” apparently does not apply to Chicago’s carjacking squads. Prosecutors on Wednesday said Chicago police officers rolled upon an armed hijacking in progress early Tuesday and the carjacking team sped away in two hijacked vehicles. Well, most of the carjacking team...
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Porter County Council questions coroner over rising autopsy costs
Porter County is seeing a big increase in what it's spending on autopsies. Coroner Cyndi Dykes says the number of autopsies increased by 10 percent in the first six months of the year, followed by 23 autopsies in July and August. "The autopsies are increasing. I do not have any...
