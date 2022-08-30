ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
City
Bangor, ME
Local
Maine Traffic
The Maine Writer

Things to do in Maine on 9/3, 9/4, and 9/5

A new month is upon us and with it being a long weekend for Labor Day, I am including events going on for Monday too. If you are a fair fan, you are in luck again this weekend because three fairs are going on around Maine. If you enjoy music, there are a few end-of-summer concert series this weekend. If you enjoy cars, you are in luck because there are quite a few car shows around the state this weekend. There are plenty of family-friendly events, some free, and some with an admission fee. It's going to be a beautiful weekend, so grab your car keys and hit the road to check out one of these events. And as always, if you know of an event I didn't mention, feel free to add the details in the comments for others to check out. Enjoy the long weekend, everyone!
MAINE STATE
wgan.com

Former Governor Paul LePage

We speak with Erin Courtney from MTA about expected traffic heading into Labor day Weekend. Keeping you informed about what is happening inside Augusta with the experts from Maine Policy Institute.
MAINE STATE
mainepublic.org

Maine natural gas company asks regulators to approve large rate hike

As energy prices increase for many Mainers, customers of one natural gas company could see their rates double. Summit Natural Gas notified the Public Utilities Commission several months ago that it would be requesting a rate increase. Maine Public Advocate Bill Harwood says Summit customers already pay the highest natural gas rates in the state, with a typical monthly bill of about $170 per month. If the increase is approved, he says that could climb over seven years to as much as $350 per month.
MAINE STATE
earnthenecklace.com

Mike Slifer Leaving NEWS CENTER Maine: Where Is the WCSH Meteorologist Going?

Mike Slifer has been Portland’s go-to weather guy for three years. However, the young meteorologist is now moving to the next step of his career. Mike Slifer announced he is leaving WCSH 6 and WLBZ 2 in September 2022. Those who have been following Slifer’s forecasts and weather reports at NEWS CENTER Maine had several queries about his announcement. They primarily want to know where the weather anchor is going and if he will stay in Maine. Here’s what Mike Slifer said about leaving NEWS CENTER Maine.
PORTLAND, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Aaa
WGME

Maine sees some drought relief due to recent rain

Our recent rain has helped the drought... at least for some. York County is no longer in a severe drought. Severe drought conditions continue for coastal Cumberland County and the Midcoast, but there is some improvement. This is a drop from about 20% of Maine being in a drought to...
MAINE STATE
I-95 FM

2022 Maine Any-deer Permit Drawing Results

Hunters going into the 2022 deer season with antlerless permits have been named. Were you selected? Take a look. The 2022 Maine antlerless deer permit drawing was be held Thursday, September 1. The privilege allows the permittee to hunt antlerless deer, or bucks with antlers less than three inches in length.
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Dozens of rescued beagles are coming to Maine

PORTLAND Maine (WMTW) - Nearly 100 beagles rescued from a facility in Virginia are coming to Maine this weekend. Around 4,000 beagles were removed from the Envigo breeding facility earlier this year and they are being distributed to animal welfare organizations across the country. Envigo RMS LLC bred dogs to...
MAINE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
WPFO

This summer has been hard for Maine's hospitality industry -- and tourists are noticing

(BDN) -- Most of the Mainers who work in the state’s hospitality industry already know that this summer hasn’t been easy. Whether due to a housing shortage that is making it difficult for workers to find places to live or because the state is working hard to rebound from two summers of a pandemic, tourism in Maine just hasn’t quite been the same this year.
MAINE STATE
Seacoast Current

New Hampshire and Maine Seacoast Stays in a Severe Drought, but Relief is Coming

There's not much change to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor maps for the Seacoast, but Wednesday's rain could make a difference in the next report. The latest report issued on Thursday continues to have most of Strafford and York Counties and all of Rockingham County under a severe drought. Essex County in Masachusetts is in a severe drought. The report includes rainfall through Tuesday morning.
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NH
wabi.tv

Collins concerned about high heating costs as winter approaches

Maine (WAGM) - With winter fast approaching, the cost of heating and staying warm is weighing on the minds of many individuals. Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, says she is very concerned about how Mainer’s are going to stay warm given the high cost of home heating oil. She has...
MAINE STATE
Seacoast Current

The Happiest City to Live in New England is in Maine

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. I keep going on about how everyone in New England, especially Maine, is very nice. It seems like almost everyone is upbeat. However, a recent study conducted by WalletHub claims that other cities, out of New England, have happier citizens.
MAINE STATE
WGME

Plan to build Maine's first Costco approved in Scarborough

SCARBOBOUGH (WGME) – The state’s first Costco store is coming to Scarborough. The Scarborough Planning Board approved Costco’s plan to build a 161,000 square foot facility with a gas station at the Innovation District of Scarborough Downs. Back in January, the town rejected Costco’s plan on the...
SCARBOROUGH, ME
WMTW

It has been a wet August, but drought conditions persist in Maine

PORTLAND, Maine — Several rain storms over the last couple weeks of August have drenched parts of Maine. In fact, based on preliminary numbers, Portland has recorded 5.55 inches of rain in August, including more than an inch on Wednesday. That total is about 2 inches above average for...
PORTLAND, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Former Big Al’s Super Values in Wiscasset to be Sweetz & More

Heading to Boothbay Harbor this summer like they do every year from home in Holderness, New Hampshire to their standing reservation at Brown’s Wharf Inn, Steve and Ellen Jackson were disappointed to see Big’s Al’s Super Values store on Route 1, Wiscasset was closed and for lease. Ellen, who has taught elementary school 33 years in New Hampshire, always stopped at Big Al’s to stock up on school supplies, her husband said.
WISCASSET, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy