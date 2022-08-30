ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emporia, KS

Comments / 0

Related
KVOE

Community mural project draws around 300 people to Emporia’s Earthly Delights

Typically, Emporia’s community murals cover one wall — or part of one wall. That was definitely not the case at Earthly Delights, 105 East 12th, on Friday. As many as 300 people spent time Friday painting all around the building. Alex Polzin says it was amazing for him and his wife, Andrea, to see an idea come together the way this one did.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Stacchini named new Emporia Public Library Director

The Emporia Public Library has announced its new leader. Pauline Stacchini has been named as the next Executive Director of the Library once current Executive Director Robin Newell officially retires at the end of the month. Stacchini comes to Emporia from Austin, Texas where she served as the managing librarian at Austin Public Library.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Dr. Bradon Bitter excited to begin career at Newman Regional Health following appointment as newest general surgeon

Coming to Newman Regional Health is the culmination of a long-time goal for new General Surgeon Dr. Bradon Bitter. Bitter comes to Emporia from Wichita where he completed his five-year residency following his graduation from the University of Kansas Medical School. Bitter brings an impressive list of specializations with him to Newman in the areas of laparoscopic surgery, endoscopy, gastrointestinal and colon surgery and hernia repair just to name a few.
EMPORIA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Pets & Animals
City
Emporia, KS
Local
Kansas Lifestyle
Emporia, KS
Lifestyle
KVOE

Power outage for downtown, south-central Emporia largely restored

Evergy says a downed power line was responsible for Thursday’s outage that covered much of downtown Emporia and a significant part of south-central Emporia. The outage was reported around 9 am near South Exchange and Potwin and was restored around 9:40 am. Evergy spokesperson Kaley Bohlen says a downed line led to the outage, although it’s unclear what led to the situation.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Halfway to Everywhere almost here

It’s just about time for the Halfway to Everywhere Music and Arts Festival in downtown Emporia. Lead organizer and event spokesman Hank Osterhout says everything is falling into place. On KVOE’s Newsmaker segment Wednesday, Osterhout said it’s a relief to have the festival enjoying a high level of interest...
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Fire at Ashley Estates still under investigation

Emporia Fire is still investigating the cause of Wednesday’s fire at the Ashley Estates campus in northwest Emporia. Battalion Chief Ryan Conley says firefighters were initially dispatched to 15th and Garfield for a reported structure fire. A news release late Wednesday indicates the address was 1509 West 15th, a change from an on-site and phone call confirmation of 1511 Lincoln.
EMPORIA, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rick Mitchell
KVOE

Sales tax collections up for August for Lyon County

There was very little action, but an abundance of discussions during the Lyon County Commission’s weekly action meeting Thursday morning. During the commission reports, County Controller Dan Williams announced the county’s sales tax collections were up for the month of August compared to July. According to Williams, August saw a total collection of just over $293,000.
LYON COUNTY, KS
KVOE

Vendor space all claimed for Emporia’s Great American Market

If you wanted to set up booth space at the Great American Market and haven’t, you have officially waited too long. Emporia Main Street Director Casey Woods this is the fastest the vendor space has been claimed in the event’s history, so you can reach out to Main Street to get on a waiting list if you want.
EMPORIA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Zoos#Travel Info#What To Do#Accreditation#Linus Travel#The David Traylor Zoo#The Zoo Board#Aza
KVOE

Emporia High football ready for opener at Pittsburg

The Emporia High football team is set for a trip to Pittsburg Friday night. Coach Keaton Tuttle says the Spartans need to be focused. Junior Sheldon Stewart is excited about the season opener. Senior Kyle Obermeyer says he’s learned to be a leader based on others he’s looked up to....
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Emporia High girls tennis, volleyball in action Thursday

Two Emporia High athletic teams are in action on Thursday. The Emporia High girls tennis team kicks off its season with a home tournament Thursday. Among those playing for EHS include freshman Kali Keough, who will be playing at No. 1 singles. Also playing for the Spartans Thursday include Darian...
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Moderate drought pushed south in latest US Drought Monitor report

Rainfall from late last week and early this week pushed moderate and severe drought to the south, but not entirely out of the KVOE listening area. The latest US Drought Monitor map has moderate drought south of a Cottonwood Falls to Emporia to Burlington line, with severe drought still across most of Greenwood County but pushed out all but far southeast Coffey County. The north edge of moderate drought had been the US Highway 56 corridor, while severe drought was across the southwest quarter of Coffey County in last Thursday’s report.
GREENWOOD COUNTY, KS
KVOE

Day 1 of PDGA Professional Disc Golf World Championships

The PDGA Professional Disc Golf World Championships began Tuesday in Emporia. Kristin Tattar, who won the Dynamic Discs Open in May, is the first-round leader in the women’s open division. She finished the first round at 10 under par at Jones Park Supreme. In the men’s open division 5...
EMPORIA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Pets
KVOE

Reported grass fire near Emporia turns out to be controlled burn

Emporia Fire took no action after a reported grass fire near town Friday. Emporia Fire Battalion Chief Ryan Conley says the incident turned out to be a controlled burn. 4 pm Friday: Grass fire reported east of Emporia Friday afternoon. Emporia Fire Crews are in the process of handling a...
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Emporia High boys soccer team improves to 2-0

The Emporia High boys soccer team shut out Topeka Seaman 1-0 Tuesday night. Mats Goerres scored the lone goal for the Spartans. Giovanni Garcilazo had the assist. The 2-0 Spartans open play in the Titan Classic on Monday when they play Wichita Heights.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Emporia High’s Keough takes 3rd; Spartan volleyball sweeps

Thursday was a good day for Emporia High freshman Kali Keough. Keough finished third in singles with a 3-1 record in the EHS Invitational. The doubles team of Kaitlyn Velasquez and Lillee Frank finished sixth. Ashlyn Foraker and Kailey Reynoso finished 11th. Darian Chadwick took 15th in singles. As a...
EMPORIA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy