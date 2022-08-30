Read full article on original website
Related
KVOE
Community mural project draws around 300 people to Emporia’s Earthly Delights
Typically, Emporia’s community murals cover one wall — or part of one wall. That was definitely not the case at Earthly Delights, 105 East 12th, on Friday. As many as 300 people spent time Friday painting all around the building. Alex Polzin says it was amazing for him and his wife, Andrea, to see an idea come together the way this one did.
KVOE
Stacchini named new Emporia Public Library Director
The Emporia Public Library has announced its new leader. Pauline Stacchini has been named as the next Executive Director of the Library once current Executive Director Robin Newell officially retires at the end of the month. Stacchini comes to Emporia from Austin, Texas where she served as the managing librarian at Austin Public Library.
KVOE
Longtime Lyon County judge details relationship between preparedness, fairness at retirement ceremonies
Officially, Merlin Wheeler is retired. Wheeler served 32 years as Lyon County judge, including the last 25 as chief judge — and he was formally honored with a special retirement ceremony and reception at the County Courthouse on Friday. Shortly after his retirement was announced, Wheeler told KVOE News...
KVOE
Dr. Bradon Bitter excited to begin career at Newman Regional Health following appointment as newest general surgeon
Coming to Newman Regional Health is the culmination of a long-time goal for new General Surgeon Dr. Bradon Bitter. Bitter comes to Emporia from Wichita where he completed his five-year residency following his graduation from the University of Kansas Medical School. Bitter brings an impressive list of specializations with him to Newman in the areas of laparoscopic surgery, endoscopy, gastrointestinal and colon surgery and hernia repair just to name a few.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KVOE
Labor Day quilt show begins Saturday at Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve
The Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve is ready to launch its annual quilt display with a new theme that visitors will be able to enjoy this Labor day. Chief of Interpretation, Heather Brown says this year’s display is focused on the 9-patch and 4-patch design, which is a basic of quilting.
KVOE
Power outage for downtown, south-central Emporia largely restored
Evergy says a downed power line was responsible for Thursday’s outage that covered much of downtown Emporia and a significant part of south-central Emporia. The outage was reported around 9 am near South Exchange and Potwin and was restored around 9:40 am. Evergy spokesperson Kaley Bohlen says a downed line led to the outage, although it’s unclear what led to the situation.
KVOE
Halfway to Everywhere almost here
It’s just about time for the Halfway to Everywhere Music and Arts Festival in downtown Emporia. Lead organizer and event spokesman Hank Osterhout says everything is falling into place. On KVOE’s Newsmaker segment Wednesday, Osterhout said it’s a relief to have the festival enjoying a high level of interest...
KVOE
Fire at Ashley Estates still under investigation
Emporia Fire is still investigating the cause of Wednesday’s fire at the Ashley Estates campus in northwest Emporia. Battalion Chief Ryan Conley says firefighters were initially dispatched to 15th and Garfield for a reported structure fire. A news release late Wednesday indicates the address was 1509 West 15th, a change from an on-site and phone call confirmation of 1511 Lincoln.
RELATED PEOPLE
KVOE
Sales tax collections up for August for Lyon County
There was very little action, but an abundance of discussions during the Lyon County Commission’s weekly action meeting Thursday morning. During the commission reports, County Controller Dan Williams announced the county’s sales tax collections were up for the month of August compared to July. According to Williams, August saw a total collection of just over $293,000.
KVOE
Vendor space all claimed for Emporia’s Great American Market
If you wanted to set up booth space at the Great American Market and haven’t, you have officially waited too long. Emporia Main Street Director Casey Woods this is the fastest the vendor space has been claimed in the event’s history, so you can reach out to Main Street to get on a waiting list if you want.
KVOE
Dorneker retires after nearly 18 years as Chase County sheriff: ‘I’m gonna miss it’
There was a changing of the guard in Chase County on Thursday. Longtime sheriff Richard Dorneker had his farewell reception after serving Chase County since 1994, including over 17 years as sheriff. He says he’s focused on serving the county and its residents throughout his career. Dorneker says he...
KVOE
Preview concert Friday night sets up Halfway to Everywhere Music and Arts Festival activities Saturday
The Halfway to Everywhere Music and Arts Festival officially begins Saturday, but folks had a chance to get a sneak peek at the level of musicianship to come with a preview concert Friday night. All From Nothing, Daydream and Recycled Funk performed as part of Halfway’s concert in conjunction with...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KVOE
Emporia High football ready for opener at Pittsburg
The Emporia High football team is set for a trip to Pittsburg Friday night. Coach Keaton Tuttle says the Spartans need to be focused. Junior Sheldon Stewart is excited about the season opener. Senior Kyle Obermeyer says he’s learned to be a leader based on others he’s looked up to....
KVOE
Emporia High girls tennis, volleyball in action Thursday
Two Emporia High athletic teams are in action on Thursday. The Emporia High girls tennis team kicks off its season with a home tournament Thursday. Among those playing for EHS include freshman Kali Keough, who will be playing at No. 1 singles. Also playing for the Spartans Thursday include Darian...
KVOE
Moderate drought pushed south in latest US Drought Monitor report
Rainfall from late last week and early this week pushed moderate and severe drought to the south, but not entirely out of the KVOE listening area. The latest US Drought Monitor map has moderate drought south of a Cottonwood Falls to Emporia to Burlington line, with severe drought still across most of Greenwood County but pushed out all but far southeast Coffey County. The north edge of moderate drought had been the US Highway 56 corridor, while severe drought was across the southwest quarter of Coffey County in last Thursday’s report.
KVOE
Day 1 of PDGA Professional Disc Golf World Championships
The PDGA Professional Disc Golf World Championships began Tuesday in Emporia. Kristin Tattar, who won the Dynamic Discs Open in May, is the first-round leader in the women’s open division. She finished the first round at 10 under par at Jones Park Supreme. In the men’s open division 5...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KVOE
Reported grass fire near Emporia turns out to be controlled burn
Emporia Fire took no action after a reported grass fire near town Friday. Emporia Fire Battalion Chief Ryan Conley says the incident turned out to be a controlled burn. 4 pm Friday: Grass fire reported east of Emporia Friday afternoon. Emporia Fire Crews are in the process of handling a...
KVOE
Emporia High boys soccer team improves to 2-0
The Emporia High boys soccer team shut out Topeka Seaman 1-0 Tuesday night. Mats Goerres scored the lone goal for the Spartans. Giovanni Garcilazo had the assist. The 2-0 Spartans open play in the Titan Classic on Monday when they play Wichita Heights.
KVOE
Emporia High’s Keough takes 3rd; Spartan volleyball sweeps
Thursday was a good day for Emporia High freshman Kali Keough. Keough finished third in singles with a 3-1 record in the EHS Invitational. The doubles team of Kaitlyn Velasquez and Lillee Frank finished sixth. Ashlyn Foraker and Kailey Reynoso finished 11th. Darian Chadwick took 15th in singles. As a...
KVOE
Over three years in prison for Cunningham in Emporia mistreatment of dependent adult case
Rachel Daisy Cunningham was sentenced to over three years in prison for criminal mistreatment of a dependent adult. Lyon County Judge Merlin Wheeler to the aggravated sentence of 38 months in prison at Cunningham’s sentence Thursday. Cunningham also has 24 months of postrelease supervision. Cunningham pleaded no contest in...
Comments / 0