Rainfall from late last week and early this week pushed moderate and severe drought to the south, but not entirely out of the KVOE listening area. The latest US Drought Monitor map has moderate drought south of a Cottonwood Falls to Emporia to Burlington line, with severe drought still across most of Greenwood County but pushed out all but far southeast Coffey County. The north edge of moderate drought had been the US Highway 56 corridor, while severe drought was across the southwest quarter of Coffey County in last Thursday’s report.

GREENWOOD COUNTY, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO