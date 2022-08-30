ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
hypebeast.com

JAY-Z Reveals His "Goal" for His Verse on DJ Khaled's "GOD DID"

JAY-Z made a very brief and rare return to Twitter to reveal his “goal” for his verse on DJ Khaled‘s “GOD DID,” the title track of the producer’s latest album that also features Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, John Legend and Fridayy. Hov’s Twitter appearance...
MUSIC
hypebeast.com

A$AP Rocky and Playboi Carti Surprise-Drop Untitled Track and Video

A$AP Rocky on Friday surprise-dropped a new untitled track and music video with Playboi Carti. The title of the single is not available, though Rocky did share the cut on Instagram with a caption reading “OUR DE$TINY.” At this time, it is unknown whether the track will imminently receive a DSP rollout.
CELEBRITIES
hypebeast.com

Lil Baby Announces Third Studio Album 'It's Only Me'

Lil Baby on Friday announced his third studio album, It’s Only Me, on Instagram, revealing the record’s official cover art and October 14 release date. “‘It’s Only Me’ 10-14-22,” Baby wrote on the social media platform under the official artwork. “I Kno Its Been Along Time Coming But I’m Coming Harder And Harder.” Evidently inspired by Mount Rushmore, the album cover features an illustration of Lil Baby’s various life stages carved into a mountain located above a waterfall and serene lake.
YOGA
hypebeast.com

Nicki Minaj Drops Official "Super Freaky Girl" Video

Nicki Minaj has dropped off the official music video for her chart-topping track, “Super Freaky Girl.”. The visual, directed by Joseph Kahn, sees Minaj cosplay as Rick James, whose 1981 hit “Super Freak” is sampled on the single. She also appears as an animated, knife-obsessed Nicki Barbie, complete with a robotic pet dog, a head-to-toe pink fit and her very own Ken, played by Alexander Ludwig.
CELEBRITIES
hypebeast.com

Freddie Gibbs Announces '$oul $old $eparately' Album Release Date

Freddie Gibbs has officially announced the release date of his highly-anticipated album $oul $old $eparately, along with the brand new single “Too Much” featuring Moneybagg Yo. Set to release on September 30, upcoming album will mark the Gary, Indiana rapper’s first solo full-length release since 2018’s Freddie and...
MUSIC
hypebeast.com

Gorillaz Announce New Album 'Cracker Island' With Bad Bunny, Thundercat and More

Gorillaz have officially announced their newest album, Cracker Island. Set to release on February 24, 2023, the upcoming record will include a total of 10 tracks featuring Thundercat on the opener “Cracker Island,” Stevie Nicks on “Oil,” Adeleye Omotayo on “Silent Running,” Tame Impala and Bootie Brown on “New Gold,” Bad Bunny on “Tormenta” and Beck on the closer “Possession Island.” To celebrate the announcement of the album, the band released “New Gold” with Tame Impala and Bootie Brown as the project’s latest single.
MUSIC
hypebeast.com

Diddy and Dr. Dre Spotted in Studio for Producer's Upcoming Album

Sean “Diddy” Combs and Dr. Dre were recently seen in the studio together as they get their collaboration ready for Dre’s upcoming album. The highly-anticipated record is being created with Snoop Dogg, who was also at the studio with Diddy and Dre. A press release revealed that producing with the N.W.A stalwart “has been a long-time dream for Mr. Combs,” and getting coached on his vocals by Dre added to the magic. In an Instagram post, Diddy opened up about his excitement for their collaboration, “Yesterday, one of my biggest dreams finally came true. I remember the first time I heard @DrDre’s production. It gave me clear direction on the level of Producer that I wanted to be.”
MUSIC
hypebeast.com

Kanye West’s Goyard Backpack Just Sold for 50 ETH

Two weeks after Kanye West’s 1/1 Goyard “Robot Face” backpack surfaced for $100,000 USD, an anonymous collective known as “Elon.Space” has come forward stating that it purchased the limited-edition backpack for 50 ETH (approx. $100,000 USD at the time of purchase) directly from luxury consignor Justin Reed.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Björk Unveils Cover Art and Release Date for ‘Fossora’

Earlier this month, Björk announced her forthcoming album Fossora, which has now received a release date and vivid cover art. The Icelandic singer-songwriter took to Instagram to reveal the eye-catching cover art that was directed by Björk and James Merry and shot by Vidar Logi. Alongside the reveal, the artist details further insight into how her forthcoming project came about. “Each album always starts with a feeling that I try to shape into sound,” said Björk in the post. “This time around the feeling was landing on the earth and digging my feet into the ground.”
MUSIC
hypebeast.com

Watch Megan Thee Stallion's Appearance in 'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law'

Following news of her debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Megan Thee Stallion made her appearance in Marvel Studios‘ She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. During Episode 3 of the new Disney+ series that premiered this week (September 1), Meg showed up as one of Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk’s (Tatiana Maslany) clients.
