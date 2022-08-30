Sean “Diddy” Combs and Dr. Dre were recently seen in the studio together as they get their collaboration ready for Dre’s upcoming album. The highly-anticipated record is being created with Snoop Dogg, who was also at the studio with Diddy and Dre. A press release revealed that producing with the N.W.A stalwart “has been a long-time dream for Mr. Combs,” and getting coached on his vocals by Dre added to the magic. In an Instagram post, Diddy opened up about his excitement for their collaboration, “Yesterday, one of my biggest dreams finally came true. I remember the first time I heard @DrDre’s production. It gave me clear direction on the level of Producer that I wanted to be.”

