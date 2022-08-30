Read full article on original website
Bad Bunny's 'Un Verano Sin Ti' tops the U.S. album chart
Rapper Bad Bunny's "Un Verano Sin Ti" is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.
JAY-Z Reveals His "Goal" for His Verse on DJ Khaled's "GOD DID"
JAY-Z made a very brief and rare return to Twitter to reveal his “goal” for his verse on DJ Khaled‘s “GOD DID,” the title track of the producer’s latest album that also features Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, John Legend and Fridayy. Hov’s Twitter appearance...
A$AP Rocky and Playboi Carti Surprise-Drop Untitled Track and Video
A$AP Rocky on Friday surprise-dropped a new untitled track and music video with Playboi Carti. The title of the single is not available, though Rocky did share the cut on Instagram with a caption reading “OUR DE$TINY.” At this time, it is unknown whether the track will imminently receive a DSP rollout.
Lil Baby Announces Third Studio Album 'It's Only Me'
Lil Baby on Friday announced his third studio album, It’s Only Me, on Instagram, revealing the record’s official cover art and October 14 release date. “‘It’s Only Me’ 10-14-22,” Baby wrote on the social media platform under the official artwork. “I Kno Its Been Along Time Coming But I’m Coming Harder And Harder.” Evidently inspired by Mount Rushmore, the album cover features an illustration of Lil Baby’s various life stages carved into a mountain located above a waterfall and serene lake.
Nicki Minaj Drops Official "Super Freaky Girl" Video
Nicki Minaj has dropped off the official music video for her chart-topping track, “Super Freaky Girl.”. The visual, directed by Joseph Kahn, sees Minaj cosplay as Rick James, whose 1981 hit “Super Freak” is sampled on the single. She also appears as an animated, knife-obsessed Nicki Barbie, complete with a robotic pet dog, a head-to-toe pink fit and her very own Ken, played by Alexander Ludwig.
Freddie Gibbs Announces '$oul $old $eparately' Album Release Date
Freddie Gibbs has officially announced the release date of his highly-anticipated album $oul $old $eparately, along with the brand new single “Too Much” featuring Moneybagg Yo. Set to release on September 30, upcoming album will mark the Gary, Indiana rapper’s first solo full-length release since 2018’s Freddie and...
Gorillaz Announce New Album 'Cracker Island' With Bad Bunny, Thundercat and More
Gorillaz have officially announced their newest album, Cracker Island. Set to release on February 24, 2023, the upcoming record will include a total of 10 tracks featuring Thundercat on the opener “Cracker Island,” Stevie Nicks on “Oil,” Adeleye Omotayo on “Silent Running,” Tame Impala and Bootie Brown on “New Gold,” Bad Bunny on “Tormenta” and Beck on the closer “Possession Island.” To celebrate the announcement of the album, the band released “New Gold” with Tame Impala and Bootie Brown as the project’s latest single.
Diddy and Dr. Dre Spotted in Studio for Producer's Upcoming Album
Sean “Diddy” Combs and Dr. Dre were recently seen in the studio together as they get their collaboration ready for Dre’s upcoming album. The highly-anticipated record is being created with Snoop Dogg, who was also at the studio with Diddy and Dre. A press release revealed that producing with the N.W.A stalwart “has been a long-time dream for Mr. Combs,” and getting coached on his vocals by Dre added to the magic. In an Instagram post, Diddy opened up about his excitement for their collaboration, “Yesterday, one of my biggest dreams finally came true. I remember the first time I heard @DrDre’s production. It gave me clear direction on the level of Producer that I wanted to be.”
Kanye West’s Goyard Backpack Just Sold for 50 ETH
Two weeks after Kanye West’s 1/1 Goyard “Robot Face” backpack surfaced for $100,000 USD, an anonymous collective known as “Elon.Space” has come forward stating that it purchased the limited-edition backpack for 50 ETH (approx. $100,000 USD at the time of purchase) directly from luxury consignor Justin Reed.
Björk Unveils Cover Art and Release Date for ‘Fossora’
Earlier this month, Björk announced her forthcoming album Fossora, which has now received a release date and vivid cover art. The Icelandic singer-songwriter took to Instagram to reveal the eye-catching cover art that was directed by Björk and James Merry and shot by Vidar Logi. Alongside the reveal, the artist details further insight into how her forthcoming project came about. “Each album always starts with a feeling that I try to shape into sound,” said Björk in the post. “This time around the feeling was landing on the earth and digging my feet into the ground.”
Watch Megan Thee Stallion's Appearance in 'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law'
Following news of her debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Megan Thee Stallion made her appearance in Marvel Studios‘ She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. During Episode 3 of the new Disney+ series that premiered this week (September 1), Meg showed up as one of Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk’s (Tatiana Maslany) clients.
