Read full article on original website
Related
hypebeast.com
A Gamer Is Selling His Collection of Almost Every Console Ever Made For $1 Million USD
A French collector by the handle Kario30 is now selling his massive collection of almost every single video game console ever made for a whopping $1 million USD over on eBay. The entire collection includes some 2,400 different machines that span the past half a century and covers basically every brand you can imagine, with all the standard and different colored versions of consoles/handhelds and even limited editions accounted for.
hypebeast.com
Nike Go FlyEase Gets Arranged With Bold Pink Uppers
Implementing new footwear technologies is certainly what has a knack for, and one of its most innovative creations is FlyEase. The assistive footwear technology has been infused into various models across its lifestyle and performance categories, but one that took things a step further was the Nike Go FlyEase as it was the first true hands-free sneaker. After releasing in several colorways already, the assistive silhouette is making its way back to the frontlines in a bold pink colorway.
hypebeast.com
Nike SB Brings the "Grinch" Treatment to the Blue Ribbon SB
Earlier this year, and its Skateboarding division, Nike SB, introduced the Blue Ribbon SB (BRSB) as a celebration of the brand’s history. Featuring a design inspired by the classic Nike Cortez and a name that references Nike’s Blue Ribbon Sports origins, the Nike BRSB is packed with heritage. Now, the sneaker finds itself in Nike’s famous “Grinch” colorway. While the unorthodox Cactus Plant Flea Market x Nike Dunk Low of a similar color palette may turn more heads, the Nike Blue Ribbon SB “Grinch” lets the colors do the talking.
hypebeast.com
Match Your Air Jordan 1s With Your Tiffany x Patek Philippe Nautilus
New York-based creative studio Ceeze is keeping busy. Most recently, it has been focusing its attention on positively affecting environmental impacts through its fashion and sneaker upcycling projects — best seen with its “Victory” chair that features over 30 pairs of Air Jordans within the wooden structure. Now, Ceeze is presenting its new Tiffany Nautilus 5711-inspired Air Jordan 1.
IN THIS ARTICLE
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 6 "Toro" Coming Next Year: First Look
One of the best sneakers to ever come out of Jumpman is the Air Jordan 6. This is a model that fans have loved for quite some time thanks to its streamlined design and historical significance. Michael Jordan won his first title in this shoe, and it is a moment that will forever be remembered. With that being said, new colorways are always being produced, and in 2023, fans will be subjected to some heat.
Drake's New Nike Shoes are Surprisingly Affordable
Nike Hot Step Air Terra shoes designed by Drake's NOCTA brand are surprisingly affordable.
hypebeast.com
ant.kai Debuts Custom "Boro" Air Jordan 1
Ant.kai has just unveiled his latest pair of custom sneakers in the form of the Air Jordan 1 “Boro.” Made for Quality Control Music, the shoes feature hand-stitched crosses in the toe box, running stitch on both the medial and lateral panels, and Union AJ1-inspired stitching on the collars.
hypebeast.com
Check Out the New YEEZY GAP ENGINEERED BY BALENCIAGA Collection
Amidst the attention around the ENGINEERED BY BALENCIAGA collection now available, Ye‘s YEEZY label has now delivered a new campaign for its ongoing partnership. Taking to Instagram, YEEZY offered a series of evocative images highlighting what is believed to be the next installment of the YEEZY GAP ENGINEERED BY BALENCIAGA collaboration.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hypebeast.com
Official Images of UNDERCOVER and Nike's Air Force 1/Air Revaderchi Hybrid in White
UNDERCOVER and Nike’s unique Air Force 1 collab — a design that brings in elements of. ACG’s multi-use Air Revaderchi from 1992 — was first seen all the way back in June 2021, when it was shown as part of UNDERCOVER’s SS22 collection. More than a year later, official images of one of its three colorways have surfaced. The angelic all-white pair is the one in question, and although its color palette is all classic AF-1, there are plenty of notable tweaks to be had as well.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 4 "Thunder" Set To Return Next Year: Details
The Air Jordan 4 is incredibly popular and for good reason. It made some nice improvements to the design of the Air Jordan 3, and for over 30 years, it has provided fans with some truly amazing colorways. In 2022, the Air Jordan 4 continues to be a fan favorite and that is something that probably won't change, at least not anytime soon.
hypebeast.com
Montblanc Is “On the Move” With Its Latest FW22 Campaign
For more than 100 years, luxury design house Montblanc has created timeless and elegant fashion and accessory items for discerning customers. Its focus on travel essentials and a brand emphasis on the jet-set lifestyle has placed the company in a niche position, allowing Montblanc to be “On The Move” with its latest Fall/Winter 2022 campaign.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 2 "Cool Grey" Set To Drop Soon: First Look
While the Air Jordan 2 hasn't always been extremely popular amongst fans, there is no doubt that the shoe is going through a bit of a resurgence right now. Jordan Brand is coming out with more new colorways than ever before, and that is going to be especially true in 2023. This is something sneakerheads should be looking forward to and thanks to Sole Retriever on Instagram, we now know one of the colorways that are lined up for next year.
hypebeast.com
TheOpen Product Delivers Inaugural FW22 Men's Collection
Already well established with its womenswear offerings, South Korean label TheOpen Product has now set its sights on men’s with an inaugural collection. Titled “Switching stance like a boy,” the Fall/Winter 2022 range serves as the start of TheOpen Product’s foray into menswear. The collection now...
hypebeast.com
Nike Equips the Air Max 90 "Photon Dust" With GORE-TEX
When it comes to weatherproof technology, GORE-TEX is the first that comes to mind. The gold standard for handling the elements, GORE-TEX has remained a staple in countless brands’ repertoire. Now, following an Air Jordan 5 and collaborative UNDERCOVER x. Air Force 1/Air Revaderchi Hybrid sneaker with GORE-TEX detailing,...
hypebeast.com
CDG's 'Pokémon' Collab Will Comprise Over 30 Pieces
As if Pokémon‘s collaboration with Balmain wasn’t enough, COMME des GARÇONS‘ CDG subsidiary has swooped in with yet another teaser of its upcoming collab with the beloved videogame and cartoon franchise. First seen two weeks ago in August, the upcoming collaboration had been kept under...
hypebeast.com
Balenciaga's Winter 2022 Boot Collection Breaks Gender Conventions
Balenciaga‘s Winter 2022 show, “360° Collection,” has been well-documented this week. From Kim Kardashian fronting the dystopian campaign to product releases like the Trash Pouch and Le Cagole Boot Bag, Demna is launching this collection with immediate effect and brutal headline-grabbing impact. Now, more products have been released on a pre-order basis, notably four pairs of boots (actual boots, not bags) that bend the gender norms.
HipHopDX.com
Kanye West Announces Plans To Open Yeezy Stores, Gets Offers From Pusha T & Fivio Foreign
Kanye West is looking to open Yeezy stores around the globe, and a number of his rap peers are down with the mission. The billionaire rapper/fashion mogul shared his brick and mortar ambitions on Wednesday (August 31), posting a message on Instagram outlining his plans to set up shop in Atlanta before expanding internationally.
hypebeast.com
WILDSIDE Yohji Yamamoto Serves Up a Minimalist Chino Series
After arriving on the scene with a collaboration-heavy debut collection involving the likes of NEEDLES, NOMA t.d., HYSTERIC GLAMOUR, AMBUSH , and MINEDENIM, WILDSIDE Yohji Yamamoto returns back to basics with a monochrome Chino series. Existing as an original brand that reconstructs elements extracted from the essence of Yohji Yamamoto, WILDSIDE introduces unisex and modern styles with an emphasis on functionality.
hypebeast.com
ENGINEERED GARMENTS and Dr. Martens Remix the 1461 With an Asymmetric Lacing System
Dr. Martens has found plenty of success by participating in collaborative projects every year, especially those that cater to the streetwear audience. And to kick off the Fall/Winter 22 season on a strong note, the British footwear company is embarking on another joint venture with ENGINEERED GARMENTS that involves a reworked version of its classic 1461 boot.
hypebeast.com
Aēsop Readies New "Eidesis" Fragrance
After debuting its “Othertopias” Eau de Parfums collection last summer, introducing new Miraceti, Karst, and Erémia scents, Aēsop now adds another unisex “Eidesis” fragrance to the mix. Made in collaboration with long-term partner Barnabé Fillion, the upcoming fragrance is inspired by the story of...
Comments / 0