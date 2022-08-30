ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Twitter launches new feature Twitter Circle, which basically sounds like a text-message chain

By Chris Morris
Fortune
Fortune
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SX5Xw_0hb7w6QE00

Twitter has announced the widespread launch of Twitter Circle, a new feature that will give users some control over who sees their Tweets.

The new feature, which Twitter has been been testing for over four months, is available immediately and will let users set up groups (or “circles”) of friends of colleagues who follow them. When a Tweet is marked for that circle, followers who are not in it will not be able to see the Tweet or any responses, regardless of the public/private settings of the originating account.

It's a feature that seemingly has a lot in common with text messages chains with a bunch of your buddies, which saw a surge of popularity during the heart of the pandemic.

The lifestyle sections of both the Washington Post and New York Times commented on the rise of the group chat, with the Post highlighting its potential for interpersonal drama in September 2020 . The Times called an end to the trend in January of this year.

Circles can contain as many as 150 people, and users can add and remove people from the list as they please. They can, however, have just one Circle.

https://twitter.com/Twitter/status/1564598913784549376

Through Circles, Twitter says it is trying to create an environment of security, where people will be able to express themselves without fear of harassment or bullying. The company says in testing that it saw increased usage by Circle users as well as increased engagement.

“Twitter Communities offers people a dedicated place to connect, share, and get closer to the discussions they care about most with anyone on Twitter,” the company said . Twitter Circle is for sharing the Tweets you only want to share with the people you choose to see them.”

The new feature comes out as Elon Musk has doubled down on his fight to terminate his $44 billion takeover of the company.

In a filing on Tuesday, Musk (via his lawyers) said allegations by Twitter’s ex-head of security about shortcomings in its handling of personal data, meant Twitter had breached the conditions of the merger agreement.

The company has previously called Zatko’s complaint “a false narrative about Twitter and our privacy and data security practices that is riddled with inconsistencies and inaccuracies and lacks important context.”

This story was originally featured on Fortune.com

Comments / 0

Related
Distractify

What Happens When You Block Someone on Facebook?

There are all sorts of ways to shut down interactions with someone on social media these days, but what happens when you block someone on Facebook, specifically?. Well, it goes a few steps beyond unfriending. They won’t get a notification that they’ve been blocked, but they also won’t be able to interact with you or friend you on Facebook. Read on…
INTERNET
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
The Independent

Facebook hit by strange glitch as bizarre posts start appearing in feeds

Facebook has been hit by a bizarre glitch, with strange posts appearing users’ feeds.Those logging onto Facebook on Wednesday morning just saw a flood of posts from strangers, which had been originally posted on the pages of celebrities.The issue appeared to stem from a technical problem with the system that automatically decides what posts will show up on on the news feed.Users rushed to post memes, taking advantage of the chaos to spam other people’s news feeds. Others complained that the issue had meant that Facebook was practically broken.The bug means that if anyone posts a comment on a...
INTERNET
CBS San Francisco

Large network of Proud Boys accounts taken down from Facebook, Instagram

MENLO PARK — Facebook parent Meta says it has removed a network of accounts linked to the Proud Boys, a far-right extremist group it banned in 2018.Meta said on Thursday that it recently uncovered and removed about 480 Facebook and Instagram accounts, pages and groups linked to the Proud Boys. That brought the total number of Proud Boys assets it has removed to around 750 this year, it said.Although the group has been banned from Meta's platforms, the company said it has seen repeated attempts by its members at evading the ban. People behind the efforts are not identifying themselves...
INTERNET
The Independent

How to delete your Facebook account forever – and download everything you need before you go

There are currently around 2.8 billion Facebook users, but backlash against the world’s largest social media site continues.Since it began in 2004, Facebook has been accused of mishandling data and helping contribute to misinformation.For those that would prefer not to remain a part of Facebook’s network, for whatever reason, there is an easy way to deactivate, as well as completely deleting, their account. Deleting a Facebook account will completely remove it from the site, while deactivating will make the account inoperable for anyone else on the platform, but the information it has collected will be retained by the company.While deleting...
INTERNET
dotesports.com

Facebook Gaming to be shut down in October

Facebook Gaming has been Facebook’s venture into the gaming sphere, releasing the app on Android and iOS platforms. While most of the games on the platform were pretty niche, the app itself did quite well for Facebook as a whole. That is, until recently. Twitch streamer KingGothalion recently posted...
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Circle#The Washington Post#New York Times
Business Insider

Paramount Plus will be free with a Walmart+ subscription starting in September — here's a full breakdown of what the streaming service offers

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Paramount Plus is one of the most affordable streaming services available. The ad-supported Essential plan starts at $5 a month, while the ad-free Premium plan costs $10 a month. The service offers a growing collection of original series...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Data Security
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Data Privacy
The Independent

Devin Nunes begs Google to approve Trump’s social media platform for Android devices

Former US Representative and current Truth Social CEO Devin Nunes is pleading with Google to reverse its decision to block Donald Trump's personal social media platform back onto its app store. Google made the decision to block the app from its store after it determined that content moderation on the Twitter-clone social media app was not meeting the necessary minimum standards to be included in the marketplace. Mr Nunes said in an interview that Google was taking a long time to approve the app, but Google said that it wasn't dragging its feet. Rather, the tech giant had delayed...
POTUS
Fortune

The popping of China’s housing bubble has its biggest developer sounding like Charles Darwin: ‘Only the fittest can survive’

Barricades from COVID-related lockdowns block a Country Garden residential development in Shanghai, in July 2022. Earlier this year, Yang Huiyan, Asia’s richest woman and majority owner of Country Garden—China’s largest property developer by sales—predicted a 70% profit plunge for the company as the nation’s property crisis deepened.
REAL ESTATE
Fortune

Fortune

204K+
Followers
8K+
Post
91M+
Views
ABOUT

Fortune is a global media organization dedicated to helping its readers, viewers, and attendees succeed big in business through unrivaled access and best-in-class storytelling.

 https://fortune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy