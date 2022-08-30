ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BREAKING: Brooklyn Nets Are Signing An NBA Champion

By Ben Stinar
 3 days ago

On Tuesday, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reports that the Brooklyn Nets are signing Markieff Morris. The 2020 NBA Champion played for the Miami Heat last season.

The Brooklyn Nets have a loaded roster that features Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and other well known players.

Last season, they got swept in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs by the Boston Celtics, but most would agree that if healthy, they will be seen as a contender for the 2023 NBA Championship.

On Tuesday, their roster appears to have gotten even better for the upcoming season.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reports that the Nets are signing 2020 NBA Champion Markieff Morris.

Charania: "Free agent Markieff Morris has agreed to a one-year deal with the Brooklyn Nets, pending physical exam, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium ."

Charania: " An addition who brings production and leadership as an 11-year NBA veteran. Morris was part of the 2020 Lakers championship team and now is set to join Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons in Brooklyn. He is expected to undergo a physical with the team this week."

Morris played for the Miami Heat last season, and averaged 7.6 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.4 assits per contest in 17 games.

The Heat were the first seed in the Eastern Conference, and made it all the way to the Eastern Conference Finals (they lost to the Celtics in Game 7).

However, Morris only appeared in just one playoff game.

In addition to the Heat, he has played for the Detroit Pistons, Phoenix Suns, Washington Wizards, Los Angeles Lakers and Oklahoma City Thunder.

In 2020, he helped the Lakers win the NBA Championship.

The 32-year-old has career averages of 10.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest in 715 regular season games.

He has also played in 50 playoff games for the Heat, Lakers, Thunder and Wizards.

Overall, this is a very solid addition to the roster for the Nets.

