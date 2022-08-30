ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tigers’ Running Back John Emery Jr. signs NIL Deal with Gordon McKernan

By Kelvin Spears
LA, UNITED STATES, ( WNTZ ) – Louisiana personal injury attorney Gordon McKernan has signed a Name, Image, & Likeness (NIL) deal with Louisiana native and LSU running back John Emery Jr.

Rated a 5-star prospect and the No. 2 running back in the nation by 247sports, Emery is the highest rated running back to sign with the Tigers since Leonard Fournette in 2014. During the Tigers’ 2020 season, Emery led all running backs in receiving with 14 receptions for 73 yards.

The St. Rose local has led an impressive college football career, but it came to a halt in 2021 when Emery found himself faced with a career setback. After enduring multiple family hardships, Emery’s academic performance saw a decline. As a result, the Tigers deemed Emery academically illegible for the 2021 season.

While the setback was upsetting, Emery didn’t let it get the best of him. He took it as an opportunity for growth and spent his season off rededicating himself to becoming both a better student and a better player.

McKernan said, “When my team and I scout potential partners, we always look for players with shared values. One of my firm’s core values is perseverance, and John’s comeback story really resonated with me as an excellent example of unwavering dedication.”

With a strengthened sense of focus and the gifts needed to succeed, many anticipate that Emery’s return to the Tigers will mark his best season yet, both on and off the field.

Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys is located at 5656 Hilton Avenue, Baton Rouge, LA 70808, and has offices in Alexandria, Baton Rouge, Denham Springs, Gonzales, Hammond, Lake Charles, Lafayette, Monroe, Shreveport, and Zachary. For questions and inquiries regarding McKernan’s most recent NIL deal, call (225) 888-8888 or visit the website for more information.

