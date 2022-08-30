Read full article on original website
Southampton to beat Newcastle & Crystal Palace to Ainsley Maitland-Niles loan
Southampton are set to win the race to sign Arsenal utility man Ainsley Maitland-Niles on loan, 90min understands.
Southampton confident of landing PSV star Cody Gakpo
Southampton are pushing ahead with a move for in-demand PSV Eindhoven forward Cody Gakpo and believe they are leading the chase for his signature.
Chelsea keen to hand Reece James & Mason Mount new contracts before World Cup
Chelsea are hopeful of tying Reece James & Mason Mount down to new contracts.
Billy Gilmour set for permanent Brighton transfer
Chelsea have agreed to sell midfielder Billy Gilmour to Brighton in a permanent deal.
Southampton believe they lead Cody Gakpo race
Liverpool 2-1 Newcastle: Player ratings as Carvalho rescues win for Reds
Player ratings from the Premier League clash between Liverpool & Newcastle at Anfield.
Transfer deadline day 2022 LIVE: Man Utd sign Antony, Aubameyang nears Chelsea
90min's Transfer deadline day live blog will guide you through the chaos of what should be an exciting end to the summer 2022 window.
Antony reveals admiration of Nani following Man Utd move
Antony name-dropped former Manchester United winger Nani as an example of a player he used to love watching while growing up.
Dan James joins Fulham on loan from Leeds
Fulham have completed the signing of Dan James on loan from Leeds United.
Aston Villa confirm loan signing of Jan Bednarek
Aston Villa have completed the signing of Southampton centre-back Jan Bednarek on a season-long loan deal.
'We Need A Little Time' - Thiago Silva On Building A New Chelsea Team
A vast number of departures and arrivals have completely changed the dynamic of Thomas Tuchel's squad.
Thiago Silva asked Chelsea to explore Lucas Paqueta signing
Chelsea defender Thiago Silva has revealed he asked the club to look into the possibility of signing Lucas Paqueta prior to the midfielder's move to West Ham.
Antony reveals he's been watching Man Utd games & cheering team on this season
New Manchester United signing Antony has revealed that he has been watching the club's games so far this season and cheering the team on from home even while contracted to Ajax.
Wolves vs Southampton: How to watch on TV live stream, team news, lineups & prediction
Preview of Wolves' Premier League meeting with Southampton, including how to watch on TV, live stream, lineups and prediction.
Aston Villa reject third Arsenal bid for Douglas Luiz
Arsenal have submitted a third deadline day bid for Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz, 90min understands.
Brighton sign Billy Gilmour from Chelsea on four-year contract
Brighton & Hove Albion have completed the signing of Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour on a four-year deal.
Transfer rumours: Chelsea hunt Ajax midfielder; Liverpool ready Douglas Luiz bid
Thursday's deadline day transfer rumours include Edson Alvarez, Cody Gakpo, Douglas Luiz, Sergino Dest, Bernardo Silva & more.
Everton agree £15m fee with Man Utd for James Garner
Everton have agreed a £15m fee with Manchester United for highly-rated midfielder James Garner, 90min understands.
Everton vs Liverpool - confirmed Merseyside derby lineups
Jurgen Klopp has recalled Darwin Nunez to Liverpool's starting lineup for the Merseyside derby at Goodison Park following the conclusion of his three-match ban.
Hector Bellerin agrees contract termination with Arsenal; Barcelona move nears
Hector Bellerin is on the verge of returning to boyhood club Barcelona after agreeing to terminate his contract at Arsenal, 90min understands.
