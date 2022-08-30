ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sporting Kansas City sign Daniel Salloi to a four-year contract extension

Sporting Kansas City has signed forward Daniel Salloi to a new four-year contract, keeping him at the club through the 2026 Major League Soccer season. Salloi originally joined the Western Conference side in 2016, and has since become an integral part of the team. His initial contract was set to expire this winter, narrowly evading free agency.
