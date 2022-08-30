Read full article on original website
Related
Liverpool 2-1 Newcastle: Player ratings as Carvalho rescues win for Reds
Player ratings from the Premier League clash between Liverpool & Newcastle at Anfield.
Hector Bellerin agrees contract termination with Arsenal; Barcelona move nears
Hector Bellerin is on the verge of returning to boyhood club Barcelona after agreeing to terminate his contract at Arsenal, 90min understands.
Manchester United predicted lineup vs Arsenal - Premier League
How Manchester United could line up against Arsenal in the Premier League.
Everton vs Liverpool - confirmed Merseyside derby lineups
Jurgen Klopp has recalled Darwin Nunez to Liverpool's starting lineup for the Merseyside derby at Goodison Park following the conclusion of his three-match ban.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Southampton confident of landing PSV star Cody Gakpo
Southampton are pushing ahead with a move for in-demand PSV Eindhoven forward Cody Gakpo and believe they are leading the chase for his signature.
Tottenham predicted lineup vs Fulham - Premier League
Tottenham's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with Fulham.
Transfer rumours: Chelsea hunt Ajax midfielder; Liverpool ready Douglas Luiz bid
Thursday's deadline day transfer rumours include Edson Alvarez, Cody Gakpo, Douglas Luiz, Sergino Dest, Bernardo Silva & more.
FPL Gameweek 6: Rodrigo replacements
The best replacements in FPL for Rodrigo after the Leeds midfielder was ruled out through injury. Provided by Fantasy Football Hub.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Thiago Silva asked Chelsea to explore Lucas Paqueta signing
Chelsea defender Thiago Silva has revealed he asked the club to look into the possibility of signing Lucas Paqueta prior to the midfielder's move to West Ham.
Billy Gilmour set for permanent Brighton transfer
Chelsea have agreed to sell midfielder Billy Gilmour to Brighton in a permanent deal.
Mikel Arteta insists Arsenal 'right to stay disciplined' on deadline day
Mikel Arteta has admitted that Arsenal tried to strengthen their squad on deadline day, but did want to panic buy and repeat mistakes of the past.
Antony reveals admiration of Nani following Man Utd move
Antony name-dropped former Manchester United winger Nani as an example of a player he used to love watching while growing up.
Mikel Arteta pessimistic on midfield injuries and admits Arsenal may move on deadline day
Mikel Arteta has confirmed that injuries to Thomas Partey and Mohamed Elneny has left Arsenal looking to make a Deadline Day move for midfield cover, confirming
Southampton believe they lead Cody Gakpo race
Southampton are pushing ahead with a move for in-demand PSV Eindhoven forward Cody Gakpo and believe they are leading the chase for his signature, 90min understands.
Nottingham Forest vs Bournemouth: How to watch on TV live stream, team news, lineups & prediction
Preview of Nottingham Forest's Premier League meeting with Bournemouth, including how to watch on TV, live stream, lineups and prediction.
Chelsea predicted lineup vs West Ham - Premier League
Chelsea's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with West Ham.
Everton vs Liverpool LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow live coverage as Everton face Liverpool in the Premier League today.Manchester City are reigning champions after beating Liverpool to the finish line in a neck-and-neck 2021/22 title race where a comeback win on the final day of the season against Aston Villa secured a fourth title in five years for Pep Guardiola's side.Jurgen Klopp's Reds were on course for a quadruple last season but were forced to settle for just an FA Cup and Carabao Cup win and will return trying to win the title again just as they did in 2020.It was a dramatic season for Chelsea a year ago with Roman Abramovich now replaced by Todd Boehly as owner in west London. He will want an instant return on his hefty investment at Stamford Bridge while Tottenham, back in the Champions League, will want to kick on once more too.It's not all about the action at the top though with Fulham, Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest promoted to the top tier for 2021/22 and hoping to hold their own against the best English football has to offer and avoid the drop.We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
Aston Villa complete signing of Wolves midfielder Leander Dendoncker
Aston Villa have completed the signing of Wolves midfielder Leander Dendoncker for an undisclosed fee.
Southampton complete late swoop for Duje Caleta-Car
Southampton have announced the signing of Marseille defender Duje Caleta-Car on a four-year deal at the back-end of transfer deadline day.
Aston Villa reject third Arsenal bid for Douglas Luiz
Arsenal have submitted a third deadline day bid for Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz, 90min understands.
90min
805
Followers
8K+
Post
51K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0