TechCrunch

Later Cam brings the nostalgia of analog photography to your smartphone

The idea is simple: Users can pick a “disposable camera” style in the Later Cam app through the “Digital Disposable” mode, then take up to 27 photos. Like an old-school camera, you don’t get to see previews after snapping or edit those images. However, users will have the option to use the old-school or full-screen viewfinder (as shown in the image below) and can switch between different lenses or turn the flash on and off.
TechCrunch

OneSignal lands $50M to automatically optimize SMS, in-app and email campaigns

Beginning as a mobile game studio, OneSignal pivoted to customer engagement when co-founder and CEO George Deglin saw an opportunity to address a perennial challenge in app development: creating an effective push notification pipeline. “There is a huge shift happening in the mobile app industry. Technology and regulatory changes have...
TechCrunch

Netflix’s cheaper ad tier could arrive earlier than expected

Netflix and Disney+ have been racing to roll out a cheaper ad-supported plan as the two streaming giants look for ways to make a profit and appeal to more money-conscious subscribers. Sources told Variety that Netflix plans to launch in multiple countries, including the United States, U.K., Canada, France and Germany. Disney+ will initially launch in the U.S. in 2022 before expanding to international markets the following year.
TechCrunch

This dating app fought scammers with bots… hilarity ensued

As a platform, Filter Off is a video-first dating app, launched at the beginning of the COVID-19 lockdowns. As dating shifted from bars and galleries and picnics to being more chat- and video-first, the company took off, offering virtual speed-dating events around various topics; Harry Potter date night, dog lovers date night, New York City date night — you name it. The platform has hundreds of thousands of users, and as its popularity grew with humans looking for love, the founders discovered that it attracted a second set of people as well — humans looking for money.
TechCrunch

Reddit acquires contextualization company Spiketrap to boost its ads business

The deal signals Reddit’s growing investment in its advertising business as it aims to make it easier for advertisers to target relevant audiences based on interests. This deal also arrives at a time when Apple’s consumer privacy tools, App Tracking Transparency or ATT, have been impacting the effectiveness of online ads across major tech platforms, like Facebook and Snap, as consumers opt out of ads personalization.
TechCrunch

Apple may have given us a hint at its AR/VR headset’s name

Immersive Health Solutions was incorporated in February 2022 and was registered by the Corporation Trust Co., another shell company, it’s assumed, based on ties to a lawyer with ties to Apple and the company’s past filing processes. The initial report also noted the new trademarks were filed under the Immersive Health Solutions’ name in Canada, New Zealand, EU, U.K., Australia, Saudi Arabia, Costa Rica and Uruguay.
TechCrunch

Daily Crunch: Ring wants to upgrade your apartment’s intercom system

Today, Haje is particularly psyched that he was able to talk the TechCrunch Plus team into letting him publish one of his Pitch Deck Teardowns without the paywall. If you’re not a TC+ subscriber, and you’re curious what a critique of a $65 million funding round at a $1.7 billion valuation looks like, it’s your lucky day. In addition to the freebie, it may be a particularly good time to subscribe, though, because we’re running a Labor Day sale on annual TC+ memberships.
TechCrunch

Ring adds a Wi-Fi intercom accessory to its lineup

It’s a rare addition targeted specifically at apartment dwellers for a line that’s traditionally gone after homeowners. The company describes its functionality thusly:. Ring Intercom utilizes the existing compatible intercom system to trigger encrypted Two-Way Talk via the Ring app, meaning users can only answer calls from someone buzzing their apartment building door. The Ring app makes it easy to tailor specific privacy and security settings, with the ability to manage Shared Users, and enable and revoke access at any time.
TechCrunch

Firewalla launches the Gold Plus, its new 2.5 gigabit firewall

With this addition, Firewalla now offers a full set of products, from the 100 Mbit Red (which is probably too slow for most users at this point) to the $329 Purple, with up to a gigabit of inspection bandwidth — and a few other variants in between and now the Gold Plus at the top end of the line. The regular Firewalla Gold will set you back $485 during the pre-buy phase, but its inspection hardware can handle up to 3 gigabits of data.
TechCrunch

CodeSee’s latest product helps organizations visualize their code base

The product builds on the open source project the startup released last year called OSS Port. The initial product was designed to help visualize code in open source projects, and company co-founder and CEO Shanea Leven reports the community around the open source project has grown to more than 10,000 members. Starting with an open source project and building a strong community is a good base on which to build a commercial company.
