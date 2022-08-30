Read full article on original website
Facebook is shutting down its Nextdoor clone next month, following tests in the US and Canada
The company said it initially invested in Neighborhoods because it saw how popular local content was on its platform. But ultimately, Facebook realized the best way to move forward in this area was to allow people to continue to use Facebook Groups, as they had been doing. First quietly tested...
Later Cam brings the nostalgia of analog photography to your smartphone
The idea is simple: Users can pick a “disposable camera” style in the Later Cam app through the “Digital Disposable” mode, then take up to 27 photos. Like an old-school camera, you don’t get to see previews after snapping or edit those images. However, users will have the option to use the old-school or full-screen viewfinder (as shown in the image below) and can switch between different lenses or turn the flash on and off.
Dear Sophie: What are the quickest visa options for bringing in international talent?
“Your questions are vital to the spread of knowledge that allows people all over the world to rise above borders and pursue their dreams,” says Sophie Alcorn, a Silicon Valley immigration attorney. “Whether you’re in people ops, a founder or seeking a job in Silicon Valley, I would love to answer your questions in my next column.”
OneSignal lands $50M to automatically optimize SMS, in-app and email campaigns
Beginning as a mobile game studio, OneSignal pivoted to customer engagement when co-founder and CEO George Deglin saw an opportunity to address a perennial challenge in app development: creating an effective push notification pipeline. “There is a huge shift happening in the mobile app industry. Technology and regulatory changes have...
A man won an art competition in Colorado using AI-generated art, prompting a debate over what art is
A man used an artificial intelligence program called Midjourney to create artwork that won a blue ribbon for digital art at the Colorado State Fair.
Netflix’s cheaper ad tier could arrive earlier than expected
Netflix and Disney+ have been racing to roll out a cheaper ad-supported plan as the two streaming giants look for ways to make a profit and appeal to more money-conscious subscribers. Sources told Variety that Netflix plans to launch in multiple countries, including the United States, U.K., Canada, France and Germany. Disney+ will initially launch in the U.S. in 2022 before expanding to international markets the following year.
This dating app fought scammers with bots… hilarity ensued
As a platform, Filter Off is a video-first dating app, launched at the beginning of the COVID-19 lockdowns. As dating shifted from bars and galleries and picnics to being more chat- and video-first, the company took off, offering virtual speed-dating events around various topics; Harry Potter date night, dog lovers date night, New York City date night — you name it. The platform has hundreds of thousands of users, and as its popularity grew with humans looking for love, the founders discovered that it attracted a second set of people as well — humans looking for money.
Reddit acquires contextualization company Spiketrap to boost its ads business
The deal signals Reddit’s growing investment in its advertising business as it aims to make it easier for advertisers to target relevant audiences based on interests. This deal also arrives at a time when Apple’s consumer privacy tools, App Tracking Transparency or ATT, have been impacting the effectiveness of online ads across major tech platforms, like Facebook and Snap, as consumers opt out of ads personalization.
Apple may have given us a hint at its AR/VR headset’s name
Immersive Health Solutions was incorporated in February 2022 and was registered by the Corporation Trust Co., another shell company, it’s assumed, based on ties to a lawyer with ties to Apple and the company’s past filing processes. The initial report also noted the new trademarks were filed under the Immersive Health Solutions’ name in Canada, New Zealand, EU, U.K., Australia, Saudi Arabia, Costa Rica and Uruguay.
Daily Crunch: Ring wants to upgrade your apartment’s intercom system
Today, Haje is particularly psyched that he was able to talk the TechCrunch Plus team into letting him publish one of his Pitch Deck Teardowns without the paywall. If you’re not a TC+ subscriber, and you’re curious what a critique of a $65 million funding round at a $1.7 billion valuation looks like, it’s your lucky day. In addition to the freebie, it may be a particularly good time to subscribe, though, because we’re running a Labor Day sale on annual TC+ memberships.
Twitter is finally rolling out an edit button later this month, first to Twitter Blue subscribers
Amidst a high-profile court case over its future ownership and a number of other controversies to boot, Twitter today confirmed a new feature to edit tweets. It’s starting out with internal testing, and the plan is to make Edit Tweet functionality available to subscribers of its paid tier, Twitter Blue, later this month.
YouTube is testing a new way for select creators to promote their content
“We’ve heard that creators want more tools to help grow their channel and reach a wider audience, so we are testing a simpler end-to-end workflow in Studio instead of through Google Ads,” the company says. “If you’re in this experiment, you’ll see a new ‘Promotions’ tab in the Content page of Studio.”
Ring adds a Wi-Fi intercom accessory to its lineup
It’s a rare addition targeted specifically at apartment dwellers for a line that’s traditionally gone after homeowners. The company describes its functionality thusly:. Ring Intercom utilizes the existing compatible intercom system to trigger encrypted Two-Way Talk via the Ring app, meaning users can only answer calls from someone buzzing their apartment building door. The Ring app makes it easy to tailor specific privacy and security settings, with the ability to manage Shared Users, and enable and revoke access at any time.
Firewalla launches the Gold Plus, its new 2.5 gigabit firewall
With this addition, Firewalla now offers a full set of products, from the 100 Mbit Red (which is probably too slow for most users at this point) to the $329 Purple, with up to a gigabit of inspection bandwidth — and a few other variants in between and now the Gold Plus at the top end of the line. The regular Firewalla Gold will set you back $485 during the pre-buy phase, but its inspection hardware can handle up to 3 gigabits of data.
CodeSee’s latest product helps organizations visualize their code base
The product builds on the open source project the startup released last year called OSS Port. The initial product was designed to help visualize code in open source projects, and company co-founder and CEO Shanea Leven reports the community around the open source project has grown to more than 10,000 members. Starting with an open source project and building a strong community is a good base on which to build a commercial company.
