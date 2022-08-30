ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson County, NC

Hendersonville, NC
Henderson County, NC
Hendersonville, NC
Henderson County, NC
my40.tv

McDowell County authorities search for 3 runaway teens

MARION, N.C. (WLOS) — The McDowell County Sheriff's Office wants the public's help in finding three runaway juveniles. Dalton Foster, 16, has green eyes and sandy blond hair. He is about 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 240 pounds. Demarion Boyd, 17, has brown eyes and black hair....
MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

LIVE: Amber Alert issued for baby kidnapped in stolen car in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a baby who deputies say was kidnapped during a stolen car incident early Friday morning. The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office responded to 1509 Grove Road just before 4 a.m. in reference to a car that was stolen and a child who was left inside was also taken.
GREENVILLE, SC
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
FOX Carolina

SWAT called to shots fired in Anderson County

Details of abuse at Rockstar Cheer emerge in first lawsuit. The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is cracking down on impaired driving. Biscuit is a fun mid-sized shepherd mix that loves to play and explore. He is young at heart, friendly, and inviting. First Alert Forecast : August 31.
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
my40.tv

Labor Day weekend: Regardless of vehicle or vessel, don't drink and drive, officers warn

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — State and local agencies are partnering for the 12th annual “On the Road, On the Water, Don’t Drink and Drive” campaign. This Labor Day weekend, North Carolina State Highway Patrol and local law enforcement will be out in full force, cracking down on impaired drivers on the roadways. McDowell County Sheriff Ricky Buchanan said it’s imperative to have a plan and designate a driver if you plan to consume alcohol.
MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Suspect in custody after robbing store in Lyman, dispatch says

LYMAN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a robbery in Lyman. Dispatch said a suspect robbed the Family Dollar located at Greenville Highway and was stopped by law enforcement in the Papa John’s parking lot located at 12165 Greenville Highway. The suspect...
LYMAN, SC
FOX Carolina

SLED: 2 women charged with forgery in Anderson County

BELTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) said two women were arrested in Belton after writing fake checks. According to SLED, 39-year-old Heather Christine Adams and 38-year-old Tammy Annette Scott were charged with forgery. According to arrest warrants, in October 2021 Scott forged two checks...
BELTON, SC

