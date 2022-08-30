Read full article on original website
my40.tv
Search warrant of home in 'accidental' shooting of teen yields ammo, no gun
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Two boxes of ammunition for a 9-millimeter gun and a Glock magazine were found -- but no firearm -- during a search of the home on Erskine Avenue where a 14-year-old Asheville High School student was found shot in the chest Thursday morning, Sept. 1.
Motorcycle pursuit ends in crash in Burke County, deputies say
MORGANTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A pursuit of a motorcycle in Burke County ended when the rider lost control and wrecked, according to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said two deputies were working on recovering a stolen U-Haul on Hayes Waters Road when a deputy saw a 1992 Yamaha XJ600 motorcycle with two […]
my40.tv
Man dies in fatal Rutherfordton crash; impairment suspected, troopers say
RUTHERFORDTON, N.C. (WLOS) — State Highway Patrol says a man not wearing his seatbelt died in a car crash Friday afternoon, Sept. 2 while traveling on a road in Rutherford County. Officials say at about 1:10 p.m., Sherman Ervin Beam was driving his 1999 Ford F150 south on Pea...
Suspect at large after allegedly kidnapping baby in Greenville Co.
A suspect still remains at large after allegedly kidnapping a baby, who was later found safe and stealing a vehicle early Friday morning in Greenville County.
Deputies: 20 charged in Oconee Co. drug roundup
Deputies in Oconee County said they have charged 20 people as part of their second drug roundup of the year.
my40.tv
McDowell County authorities search for 3 runaway teens
MARION, N.C. (WLOS) — The McDowell County Sheriff's Office wants the public's help in finding three runaway juveniles. Dalton Foster, 16, has green eyes and sandy blond hair. He is about 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 240 pounds. Demarion Boyd, 17, has brown eyes and black hair....
SC man killing his neighbor through a window wasn't an accident, police say
GAFFNEY, S.C. — A woman killed while looking out the window of her South Carolina home was intentionally shot by a neighbor shooting at targets in his yard instead of by a ricocheting bullet as he told investigators, according to authorities. The charge against the shooter was upgraded to...
my40.tv
Jackson County man pleads guilty to killing 1, hurting 2 during chase
WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A Jackson County man pleaded guilty Thursday in Haywood County Superior Court to killing one person and injuring two others when he intentionally drove into oncoming traffic during a July 21, 2021, high-speed chase. Officers were trying to stop Dalton Suttles because he had several...
WYFF4.com
Surprised teacher finds kidnapped baby at front of Greenville County preschool
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — The teacher who found a baby girl at a Greenville County school after she was kidnapped early Friday morning says she was "freaked out" by the discovery. Deputies are continuing to search for a man who stole a car with the 8-month-old baby inside. Deputies...
FOX Carolina
LIVE: Amber Alert issued for baby kidnapped in stolen car in Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a baby who deputies say was kidnapped during a stolen car incident early Friday morning. The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office responded to 1509 Grove Road just before 4 a.m. in reference to a car that was stolen and a child who was left inside was also taken.
SWAT responds to Anderson Co. home after shots fired
SWAT responded to an Anderson County home Wednesday morning after shots were fired.
Forest City man charged after high-speed pursuit
A Forest City man has been charged after he failed to stop at a driver’s license checkpoint on July 29.
FOX Carolina
SWAT called to shots fired in Anderson County
Details of abuse at Rockstar Cheer emerge in first lawsuit. The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is cracking down on impaired driving. Biscuit is a fun mid-sized shepherd mix that loves to play and explore. He is young at heart, friendly, and inviting. First Alert Forecast : August 31.
FOX Carolina
Deputies using app to alert residents of crime reported in your area
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office is now using the Neighbors by Ring app to send out public requests for assistance in various cases it is actively working. Residents with Ring cameras will get a message through the Neighbors app stating your area has a...
my40.tv
Juvenile victim in stable condition after Asheville shooting; lockdown lifted for schools
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Asheville Police Department is investigating the shooting of a juvenile Thursday morning that led to schools in the area going on lockdown. Authorities say a 14-year-old girl was shot in the chest area Thursday morning, Sept. 1, at around 8:01 a.m. on Erskine Avenue.
my40.tv
Labor Day weekend: Regardless of vehicle or vessel, don't drink and drive, officers warn
MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — State and local agencies are partnering for the 12th annual “On the Road, On the Water, Don’t Drink and Drive” campaign. This Labor Day weekend, North Carolina State Highway Patrol and local law enforcement will be out in full force, cracking down on impaired drivers on the roadways. McDowell County Sheriff Ricky Buchanan said it’s imperative to have a plan and designate a driver if you plan to consume alcohol.
Asheville schools temporary locked down after teen shot in the area
Asheville City schools were placed on temporary lockdown Thursday morning after a teen was shot in the area.
FOX Carolina
Suspect in custody after robbing store in Lyman, dispatch says
LYMAN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a robbery in Lyman. Dispatch said a suspect robbed the Family Dollar located at Greenville Highway and was stopped by law enforcement in the Papa John’s parking lot located at 12165 Greenville Highway. The suspect...
Accused kidnapper refuses to appear at bond hearings
Bond is set at 50-thousand dollars on the Greenville woman charged with kidnapping for stealing a car with a baby in the backseat, but she refused to show up in court.
FOX Carolina
SLED: 2 women charged with forgery in Anderson County
BELTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) said two women were arrested in Belton after writing fake checks. According to SLED, 39-year-old Heather Christine Adams and 38-year-old Tammy Annette Scott were charged with forgery. According to arrest warrants, in October 2021 Scott forged two checks...
