Guns, drugs found in stolen car after chase in Fairfax County
The four people inside the car were treated for non-life-threatening injuries and arrested. One of the officers was also treated for non-life-threatening injuries sustained during the chase. Inside the car, police found two handguns, bags of marijuana and a bottle of promethazine codeine cough syrup.
Officer Attacked At Northern Virginia Mental Health Facility
A Manassas man has been charged after assaulting a Law Enforcement Officer at a Virginia mental health facility, authorities say. Vincent Alexander York, 23, was in police custody at the Northern Virginia Mental Health facility when he aggressively approached an officer after refusing to follow the officer's commands around 1 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 31, according to Prince William County police.
Two men hospitalized when Virginia undercover fentanyl operation ends in police shootout
While no members of the task force were shot or injured during the exchange, Prince William County Police said two individuals -- a 30-year-old man and an unidentified man -- who were the subject of the operation, were shot in the upper body and had to be taken to the hospital. The police department said it does not know the current condition of the men.
Suspect in Woodbridge armed robbery gave police false identity after arrest
This week, Prince William County police discovered that one of the the two men who had been arrested for a recent armed robbery at a Woodbridge hotel had not given his real identity to police.
WJLA
Suspect among 2 injured after police pursuit of stolen vehicle ends in head-on crash in VA
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — Virginia State Police released more details Friday about a police pursuit turned crash late Thursday in Alexandria, Virginia. According to VSP, a trooper was on I-395 near Route 648 in Arlington County around 10:27 p.m., when the trooper saw a vehicle on the side strike another vehicle. The trooper caught up with the striking vehicle and tried to pull the driver over, but the driver refused to stop.
WJLA
Father killed at SE DC youth football practice, police say it's a targeted shooting
WASHINGTON (7News) — A father was shot and killed in a targeted shooting in Washington D.C. Thursday night at a youth football game. According to Metropolitan Police, 36-year-old D Angelo Taylor, of Suitland, Maryland was fatally wounded when someone opened fire around 7:22 p.m. in the 1500 block of Mississippi Avenue SE.
ffxnow.com
Morning Poll: Have you had trouble getting trash collected lately?
Trash collection has become a hot mess in Fairfax County of late. After FFXnow reported earlier this week on local officials’ efforts to address an avalanche of complaints, many community members added their tales of woe to the ongoing saga of late or entirely neglected pickups, ineffectual communication, and reductions in service without accompanying decreases in fees.
Victim Shot in D.C., Suspect Arrested
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington D.C. Metro Police detectives have made an arrest in the...
NBC Washington
Suspect's Vehicle Crashes During Police Pursuit on Route 1 in Fairfax County
A police pursuit ended Thursday afternoon when a suspect's vehicle overturned on Route 1 in Northern Virginia, police said. Fairfax County police, Virginia state police and Alexandria city police were involved in the pursuit. Fairfax County police said the vehicle had been stolen in a carjacking in Prince George's County, Maryland, earlier in the day.
NBC Washington
Shootout With Police in Prince William County Sends 2 to Hospital
Authorities are investigating an apparent shootout that involved officers Thursday night in Prince William County, Virginia. Several law enforcement agencies were conducting an undercover operation at the time. Police are still piecing together what happened, but Prince William County police said shots were fired back and forth. Police said four officers opened fire and two people were hit by bullets.
Leader of Virginia gang was known to FBI ahead of Tappahannock shooting
The leader of a street gang operating in Virginia's rural Northern Neck has been sentenced to ten years in federal prison after selling a firearm to a federal informant.
Washington, D.C. becomes first city to have Amazon lockers at police stations
WASHINGTON, D.C.–(DC News Now) Amazon and Metropolitan Police are teaming up to reduce thefts of packages delivered to people’s homes. The Sixth District Headquarters on Hayes Street NE is where the online retailer set up a locker where customers can pick up their packages. Another locker sits at the substation on Pennsylvania SE. “Customers tell […]
2 hurt in Prince William Co. Fentanyl drug bust, police say
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — Two people were injured during a shooting involving police Thursday night, according to Prince William County Police. Officers say the shooting happened shortly after 7 p.m. in the 14700 block of Fox Glove Court in Woodbridge. In a press conference following the shooting, officials...
Man shot in head, killed on stoop of his apartment in DC
Metropolitan Police Department are on scene at 18th and Minnesota SE where a man was shot in the head. Officers responded to a report of gunshots at around 6:40 a.m. Friday, September, 2.
CDC Map: Masks urged for 58 Virginia localities; Metro Richmond now medium
While universal masking is now recommended for 58 localities in Virginia, Metro Richmond now ranks as medium for the first time in several months, according to the CDC's COVID Community Levels.
Missing Florida teen travels up East Coast in tractor-trailers, is found in rural Virginia
The girl told officers that she had left her Florida home, and traveled up the East Coast by catching rides from several tractor-trailer drivers, with the intended final destination of Tennessee. Police said she also told officers she had lied to the driver she was found with about her name and age.
Nurse practitioner says CVS fired her over abortion stance, lawsuit filed in Prince William Co.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — A nurse practitioner from northern Virginia sued CVS Health on Wednesday, saying she was fired for refusing to provide abortion-inducing drugs at its MinuteClinic medical facilities. In the lawsuit, Paige Casey said CVS had for years granted her a religious accommodation that allowed her...
Virginia man crashes into hotel in attempt to escape police pursuit
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — A man was arrested following a police pursuit in Prince William County, Virginia. Officials said on Tuesday around 8:30 p.m. a Virginia State Police trooper was trying to stop a Mercedes from traveling west on Route 294. After refusing to stop, the car continued to drive away and pulled into a parking lot of a hotel on Prince William Parkway and Telegraph Road, according to officials.
fox5dc.com
Woman stabs 2 men in Northeast DC: police
WASHINGTON - Authorities are searching for a woman they say stabbed two men late Wednesday night in northeast D.C. The stabbing happened around 11:10 p.m. in the 800 block of 18th Street. Police say the two men were found with stab wounds and were transported to a nearby hospital. In...
Deal struck to reopen neighborhood shortcut across billionaire developer's property
KENSINGTON, Md. — A dispute that pitted residents of neighborhoods surrounding the defunct White Flint Mall in North Bethesda against the company founded by D.C.'s biggest billionaire, Ted Lerner, is settled according to Montgomery County authorities. Late Friday, Montgomery County officials and representatives of the Lerner company announced a...
