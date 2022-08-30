ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax County, VA

Daily Voice

Officer Attacked At Northern Virginia Mental Health Facility

A Manassas man has been charged after assaulting a Law Enforcement Officer at a Virginia mental health facility, authorities say. Vincent Alexander York, 23, was in police custody at the Northern Virginia Mental Health facility when he aggressively approached an officer after refusing to follow the officer's commands around 1 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 31, according to Prince William County police.
MANASSAS, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

Two men hospitalized when Virginia undercover fentanyl operation ends in police shootout

While no members of the task force were shot or injured during the exchange, Prince William County Police said two individuals -- a 30-year-old man and an unidentified man -- who were the subject of the operation, were shot in the upper body and had to be taken to the hospital. The police department said it does not know the current condition of the men.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
WJLA

Suspect among 2 injured after police pursuit of stolen vehicle ends in head-on crash in VA

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — Virginia State Police released more details Friday about a police pursuit turned crash late Thursday in Alexandria, Virginia. According to VSP, a trooper was on I-395 near Route 648 in Arlington County around 10:27 p.m., when the trooper saw a vehicle on the side strike another vehicle. The trooper caught up with the striking vehicle and tried to pull the driver over, but the driver refused to stop.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
ffxnow.com

Morning Poll: Have you had trouble getting trash collected lately?

Trash collection has become a hot mess in Fairfax County of late. After FFXnow reported earlier this week on local officials’ efforts to address an avalanche of complaints, many community members added their tales of woe to the ongoing saga of late or entirely neglected pickups, ineffectual communication, and reductions in service without accompanying decreases in fees.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
NBC Washington

Suspect's Vehicle Crashes During Police Pursuit on Route 1 in Fairfax County

A police pursuit ended Thursday afternoon when a suspect's vehicle overturned on Route 1 in Northern Virginia, police said. Fairfax County police, Virginia state police and Alexandria city police were involved in the pursuit. Fairfax County police said the vehicle had been stolen in a carjacking in Prince George's County, Maryland, earlier in the day.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
NBC Washington

Shootout With Police in Prince William County Sends 2 to Hospital

Authorities are investigating an apparent shootout that involved officers Thursday night in Prince William County, Virginia. Several law enforcement agencies were conducting an undercover operation at the time. Police are still piecing together what happened, but Prince William County police said shots were fired back and forth. Police said four officers opened fire and two people were hit by bullets.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
Public Safety
WUSA9

Virginia man crashes into hotel in attempt to escape police pursuit

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — A man was arrested following a police pursuit in Prince William County, Virginia. Officials said on Tuesday around 8:30 p.m. a Virginia State Police trooper was trying to stop a Mercedes from traveling west on Route 294. After refusing to stop, the car continued to drive away and pulled into a parking lot of a hotel on Prince William Parkway and Telegraph Road, according to officials.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

Woman stabs 2 men in Northeast DC: police

WASHINGTON - Authorities are searching for a woman they say stabbed two men late Wednesday night in northeast D.C. The stabbing happened around 11:10 p.m. in the 800 block of 18th Street. Police say the two men were found with stab wounds and were transported to a nearby hospital. In...
WASHINGTON, DC

