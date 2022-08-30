Charter Revision Commission Would Place Term Limits Change on Referendum. Mayor Mike Spano recently appeared on Yonkers Voice for an interview with Ru Ros. During that interview, Ros asked the Mayor if there was support for him to run for a fourth term, would he do it? “You have moved Yonkers forward, but there’s always room for more improvement. We want you to finish the job-what if there was popular demand for you to continue”

YONKERS, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO