Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
deseret.com
A hidden video of an assistant principal could upend a gubernatorial race
An assistant principal was placed on administrative leave after an undercover video showed him admitting to hiring practices that discriminate against politically conservative staff, Catholics and others. He also said he looks to hire teachers who know how to subtly introduce progressive ideology to students. Jeremy Boland, assistant principal of...
police1.com
Retired NYPD officer gets 10-year sentence for Capitol riot
WASHINGTON — A retired New York City cop and former Marine was sentenced Thursday to 10 years in prison for assaulting police at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, the longest sentence for crimes connected to the riot. Thomas Webster was convicted May 2 of six criminal counts for...
Controversy stirs at West Point following plaque that refers to KKK
A Ku Klux Klan plaque at the entrance to a science center at West Point is now creating controversy at the military academy.
Adams promises door-to- checks on gun permits; 'stretch out' NYPD resources
Mayor Eric Adams promised Thursday that investigators will check New Yorkers’ gun permits by going door-to-door, drawing comparisons to inquiries into his character while he was becoming an NYPD officer.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
yonkerstimes.com
Let the People Decide: Should Mayor Spano Run for a 4th Term?
Charter Revision Commission Would Place Term Limits Change on Referendum. Mayor Mike Spano recently appeared on Yonkers Voice for an interview with Ru Ros. During that interview, Ros asked the Mayor if there was support for him to run for a fourth term, would he do it? “You have moved Yonkers forward, but there’s always room for more improvement. We want you to finish the job-what if there was popular demand for you to continue”
Piling on, pro-Trump conservative group joins fight against noncitizen voting in New York City
A pedestrian passes a chalked message near an early voting location at Madison Square Garden last October. A new New York City law permitting noncitizens to vote in municipal elections has hit legal snags. A judge ruled earlier that the measure violates state law, casting doubt on its future. [ more › ]
greenwichfreepress.com
PHOTOS: After Hidden Camera Video Goes Viral, Republicans Demand Accountability
As Greenwich reacted to a viral video of a Greenwich Schools administrator filmed in July by hidden camera, the first day of school was more like the first day of campaign season. Wednesday was marked by reactions to the Project Veritas video of Cos Cob School assistant principal Jeremy Boland...
AOC challenger calls out NYC's crime crisis, puts blame on defund the police and 'woke' prosecutors
Winning the Republican primary with 67% of the votes, a challenger to "Squad" member Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., wants to take down the progressive firebrand because she's fed up with crime in New York City. Congressional candidate of New York’s 14th district Tina Forte told Fox News...
RELATED PEOPLE
Head of Sayreville Democratic party charged with bribery
The chairman of Sayreville’s Democratic party is facing bribery charges
Developer: Proposed $3B project for Ronkonkoma put on hold
The developer of the Midway Crossing air terminal and convention center says it’s now in the state Legislature's hands.
bronx.com
NYPD Police Officer, Iqbal Rabin, 31, Arrested
On Friday, September 02, 2022, at 0022 hours, the following 31-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 43rd Precinct in the Bronx. Arrested:. Iqbal Rabin. NYPD Police Officer. Charges:. criminal mischief. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and...
Daily Beast
Cop Clocks Tiny Woman in Horrific Video of Chaotic Arrest
On Tuesday, shocking video emerged of a New York City cop decking a small woman in the face after they exchanged shoves in Harlem. The viral video, taken by a bystander on 136th St in Central Harlem, shows the not-yet-identified woman appearing to strike the officer’s shoulder with an open hand after he pushed her away from the scene of an arrest.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Register Citizen
CT election officials to investigate after candidate allegedly uses names of deceased on petition
The State Elections Enforcement Commission on Wednesday ordered an investigation into the petition campaign of John Flynn of Norwalk, whose attempt to get on the November ballot as a U.S. Senate candidate is about to fail. The unanimous afternoon vote in a virtual meeting came after after no discussion among...
arizonasuntimes.com
Project Veritas: Connecticut Assistant Principal Shares How He Rejects Hiring ‘Catholics’ and ‘Conservatives’ to Allow ‘Subtle’ Child Indoctrination
Project Veritas released its latest exposé in which an assistant principal in a Cos Cob, Connecticut elementary school shares with an undercover reporter his strategies to ensure he never hires “Catholics” or “conservatives” to guarantee the children in his school are exposed to “subtle” leftwing indoctrination.
cityandstateny.com
A toss-up looms in the changing 19th Congressional District
On Aug. 23, Democratic Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan surprised New York and the rest of the nation with his victory in the special election for the 19th Congressional District. Many expected Republican Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro to win the seat. Pundits called it a bellwether race, an indication that Democrats may perform better than expected in the November midterms.
Authorities: 4 killed, 8 injured when van carrying workers overturns
Authorities say a passenger van carrying several warehouse workers overturned on the Palisades Parkway in northern New Jersey, killing four people and injuring eight others.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Manhattan D.A. To Prosecute Domestic Violence Victim for Murder After Saying It Wasn't Murder
When Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg was still a candidate for his position, there was a defendant he took a special interest in. "I #StandWithTracy," he tweeted in September 2020. "Prosecuting a domestic violence survivor who acted in self-defense is unjust." There was a subtext to that message. He was...
qchron.com
Police ticket man who spewed racist rants outside Queens College
A man spewing racist and anti-religion epithets outside the entrance of Queens College this week was silenced by police who confiscated his megaphone and ticketed him on Thursday night. Throughout the week, the man, who college officials said is not part of the Queens College community, yelled racist, anti-Semitic, anti-Christian...
Amazon workers robbed at gunpoint in Bronx spree; vehicle sought
The NYPD released surveillance video Friday of a dark-colored Ford Edge with New Jersey plates that they’re searching for in connection with the spree.
greenwichfreepress.com
CT Attorney General to Investigate Alleged Discrimination in Cos Cob School
On Thursday CT Attorney General William Tong announced he had invoked his civil rights enforcement authority to investigate any potentially illegal discrimination or other actionable misconduct related to the video that appeared to contain troubling, discriminatory statements that appear to have been made by a Greenwich public school official. “Yesterday,...
Comments / 2