Greenwich, CT

deseret.com

A hidden video of an assistant principal could upend a gubernatorial race

An assistant principal was placed on administrative leave after an undercover video showed him admitting to hiring practices that discriminate against politically conservative staff, Catholics and others. He also said he looks to hire teachers who know how to subtly introduce progressive ideology to students. Jeremy Boland, assistant principal of...
GREENWICH, CT
police1.com

Retired NYPD officer gets 10-year sentence for Capitol riot

WASHINGTON — A retired New York City cop and former Marine was sentenced Thursday to 10 years in prison for assaulting police at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, the longest sentence for crimes connected to the riot. Thomas Webster was convicted May 2 of six criminal counts for...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
yonkerstimes.com

Let the People Decide: Should Mayor Spano Run for a 4th Term?

Charter Revision Commission Would Place Term Limits Change on Referendum. Mayor Mike Spano recently appeared on Yonkers Voice for an interview with Ru Ros. During that interview, Ros asked the Mayor if there was support for him to run for a fourth term, would he do it? “You have moved Yonkers forward, but there’s always room for more improvement. We want you to finish the job-what if there was popular demand for you to continue”
YONKERS, NY
bronx.com

NYPD Police Officer, Iqbal Rabin, 31, Arrested

On Friday, September 02, 2022, at 0022 hours, the following 31-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 43rd Precinct in the Bronx. Arrested:. Iqbal Rabin. NYPD Police Officer. Charges:. criminal mischief. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Beast

Cop Clocks Tiny Woman in Horrific Video of Chaotic Arrest

On Tuesday, shocking video emerged of a New York City cop decking a small woman in the face after they exchanged shoves in Harlem. The viral video, taken by a bystander on 136th St in Central Harlem, shows the not-yet-identified woman appearing to strike the officer’s shoulder with an open hand after he pushed her away from the scene of an arrest.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
arizonasuntimes.com

Project Veritas: Connecticut Assistant Principal Shares How He Rejects Hiring ‘Catholics’ and ‘Conservatives’ to Allow ‘Subtle’ Child Indoctrination

Project Veritas released its latest exposé in which an assistant principal in a Cos Cob, Connecticut elementary school shares with an undercover reporter his strategies to ensure he never hires “Catholics” or “conservatives” to guarantee the children in his school are exposed to “subtle” leftwing indoctrination.
GREENWICH, CT
cityandstateny.com

A toss-up looms in the changing 19th Congressional District

On Aug. 23, Democratic Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan surprised New York and the rest of the nation with his victory in the special election for the 19th Congressional District. Many expected Republican Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro to win the seat. Pundits called it a bellwether race, an indication that Democrats may perform better than expected in the November midterms.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
qchron.com

Police ticket man who spewed racist rants outside Queens College

A man spewing racist and anti-religion epithets outside the entrance of Queens College this week was silenced by police who confiscated his megaphone and ticketed him on Thursday night. Throughout the week, the man, who college officials said is not part of the Queens College community, yelled racist, anti-Semitic, anti-Christian...
QUEENS, NY
greenwichfreepress.com

CT Attorney General to Investigate Alleged Discrimination in Cos Cob School

On Thursday CT Attorney General William Tong announced he had invoked his civil rights enforcement authority to investigate any potentially illegal discrimination or other actionable misconduct related to the video that appeared to contain troubling, discriminatory statements that appear to have been made by a Greenwich public school official. “Yesterday,...
GREENWICH, CT

