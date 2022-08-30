ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

KETV.com

Omaha police identify victim injured in shooting Thursday

OMAHA, Neb. — One person was seriously injured in a shooting Thursday night, according to authorities. Omaha police were called to the area of North 31st and Arcadia avenues after 11:30 p.m. Officers found the victim, identified as 36-year-old Terrence Morrison, with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Omaha police. The...
OMAHA, NE
iheart.com

Omaha Police Continue Shooting Investigation

Omaha Police continue to investigate a shooting as they release the name of the victim. Late Thursday afternoon, officers went to the area of 30th and Fort Streets on a report of a shooting. They were then directed to 37th and Hartman Avenue where they found 19-year old Saniyah Guyton...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Omaha police increase reward for information locating murder suspect

OMAHA, Neb. — Police are increasing the reward for a murder suspect — 20-year-old Wuanya Smith. Smith is wanted for the shooting that killed 22-year-old Anthony Collins III. Collins died Aug. 15 near North 49th and Hamilton streets. Wuanya Smith is wanted for second-degree murder, use of a...
OMAHA, NE
Omaha, NE
Crime & Safety
City
Omaha, NE
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
City
Curtis, NE
WOWT

20-year-old man arrested as accessory to Branched Oak murder

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A 20-year-old man has been arrested after deputies say he helped clean up a murder scene. According to court documents, 20-year-old Saif D. Saber is accused of being an Accessory to a Felony as well as Destroying Evidence in a deadly shooting at Branched Oak Lake earlier this summer. Saber’s bond is currently set at $250,000. According to those court documents, Saber went to a friend’s house and asked for cleaning products to “clean up blood.” He was then seen getting in the car of the man arrested for the murder.
LINCOLN, NE
iheart.com

Omaha woman leads troopers on pursuit with six children in the car

(Omaha, NE) -- An Omaha woman is arrested after leading troopers on a pursuit with children in the car. The Nebraska State Patrol says just after 9:00 Thursday night, a trooper spotted a Chevy Impala run a red light at the intersection of 24th and Cuming. The NSP says the trooper tried to pull the car over, but the driver refused to stop. The state patrol says the trooper initiated a pursuit as the Impala continued driving on surface streets. Investigators say the suspect eventually fled southbound on I-480.
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

2 hospitalized after overnight hit-and-run in north Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A two-vehicle hit-and-run sent two people to the hospital early Friday morning. Lincoln Police tell Channel 8 that those injured are expected to be OK. The Lincoln Police Department said it was called to the crash at the intersection of 48th Street and Cornhusker Highway...
LINCOLN, NE
doniphanherald.com

Omaha man shot and killed by officer who was helping serve protection order

A 39-year-old man died Wednesday after he was shot by an Omaha police officer who was attempting to help serve a protection order. Officers were called to an apartment complex at 10037 R St. in southwest Omaha around 2:30 p.m. to assist a Douglas County process server in serving an immediate removal protection order to Jacob M. Jamrozy, according to a news release from the Omaha Police Department.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Community members gather to honor 19-year-old murder victim

OMAHA, Neb. — Community members gathered at Cottonwood Heights Park in Omaha Thursday evening to honor the life of 19-year-old Alon Reed. Reed was murdered on Tuesday during a home invasion near 52nd Street and Curtis Avenue. Thursday's event was another First Responder Prayer Walk, an event organized by...
OMAHA, NE
doniphanherald.com

Lincoln man, 60, killed in field near city's homeless shelter, police say

A 60-year-old Lincoln man was killed early Wednesday morning in an apparent cutting or stabbing in a field between the city's homeless shelter and the nonprofit Community Action Partnership, according to Lincoln Police officials. Officers and medics responded to the field, near Third and P streets behind Community Action, just...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Omaha Police investigate shooting after home invasion

Omaha city council keeps mayor remote work rule change off November ballot. The Omaha city council once again is debating whether the mayor can work remotely. Many borrowers hope some of their loans will be forgiven under President Biden's new program. Updated: 4 hours ago. The shooter is still on...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

OPD responds to early morning shooting that left one dead

OMAHA, Neb. -- Authorities are investigating a homicide in Omaha that happened early Tuesday morning. The Omaha Police homicide investigators are looking into a shooting that led to the death of 19-year-old Alon Reed, Tuesday around 9:30 a.m. in the 5200 block of Curtis Avenue. OPD said officers responded to...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln man killed near homeless shelter; ‘He was important to us’

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a homicide that took place early Wednesday morning near Third and P Streets. Shortly before 2 a.m., authorities were called to the area, where they found a 60-year-old Lincoln man deceased in a grassy area. The man was killed...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Gun found during vehicle search in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A man was cited by Lincoln Police Department after a handgun was found in the vehicle he was driving. LPD said the Gang Unit Investigators were traveling in the area of 21st and K Street on Tuesday around 12:30 p.m. when they saw 23-year-old Stephan Dennis operating a motor vehicle.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

VIDEOS: Omaha Police looking for suspects in shooting range burglary

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police are asking the public to help identify two burglary suspects. According to Omaha Police, two people burglarized the Frontier Justice shooting range near West Center Road and 82nd Ave on Aug. 7. Footage from the scene shows two suspects smashing cases and stealing several guns.
OMAHA, NE
kfornow.com

Victim Of Fatal Crash Identified

A Lincoln Police cruiser blocks off westbound traffic on Cornhusker Highway, after a deadly crash Monday evening, Aug. 29, 2022 at 35th and Cornhusker. This is looking west toward the scene. (Elijah Herbel/KFOR News) Lincoln, NE (August 30, 2022) Lincoln Police today identified the motorcycle rider who died in a...
LINCOLN, NE

