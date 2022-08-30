Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KETV.com
Omaha police identify victim injured in shooting Thursday
OMAHA, Neb. — One person was seriously injured in a shooting Thursday night, according to authorities. Omaha police were called to the area of North 31st and Arcadia avenues after 11:30 p.m. Officers found the victim, identified as 36-year-old Terrence Morrison, with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Omaha police. The...
iheart.com
Omaha Police Continue Shooting Investigation
Omaha Police continue to investigate a shooting as they release the name of the victim. Late Thursday afternoon, officers went to the area of 30th and Fort Streets on a report of a shooting. They were then directed to 37th and Hartman Avenue where they found 19-year old Saniyah Guyton...
KETV.com
Omaha police increase reward for information locating murder suspect
OMAHA, Neb. — Police are increasing the reward for a murder suspect — 20-year-old Wuanya Smith. Smith is wanted for the shooting that killed 22-year-old Anthony Collins III. Collins died Aug. 15 near North 49th and Hamilton streets. Wuanya Smith is wanted for second-degree murder, use of a...
KETV.com
Lincoln police say suspect arrested in homicide is person of interest in another suspicious death
LINCOLN, Neb. — Lincoln police said Friday that a suspect in a Tuesday homicide is also a person of interest in a suspicious death investigation. Police said the homicide occurred near N. Third and P streets around 2:01 a.m., where officers located an unresponsive male in a field near the intersection.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KETV.com
Body camera images released by Omaha police show timeline of deadly shooting by an officer
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police released body camera images Friday from the officers involved in a deadly shooting this week. The incident happened around 3 p.m. Wednesday at an apartment complex near 100th and R Plaza in southwest Omaha. Officers Jason Martinez and Jennifer Turner were helping serve a...
WOWT
20-year-old man arrested as accessory to Branched Oak murder
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A 20-year-old man has been arrested after deputies say he helped clean up a murder scene. According to court documents, 20-year-old Saif D. Saber is accused of being an Accessory to a Felony as well as Destroying Evidence in a deadly shooting at Branched Oak Lake earlier this summer. Saber’s bond is currently set at $250,000. According to those court documents, Saber went to a friend’s house and asked for cleaning products to “clean up blood.” He was then seen getting in the car of the man arrested for the murder.
iheart.com
Omaha woman leads troopers on pursuit with six children in the car
(Omaha, NE) -- An Omaha woman is arrested after leading troopers on a pursuit with children in the car. The Nebraska State Patrol says just after 9:00 Thursday night, a trooper spotted a Chevy Impala run a red light at the intersection of 24th and Cuming. The NSP says the trooper tried to pull the car over, but the driver refused to stop. The state patrol says the trooper initiated a pursuit as the Impala continued driving on surface streets. Investigators say the suspect eventually fled southbound on I-480.
klkntv.com
2 hospitalized after overnight hit-and-run in north Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A two-vehicle hit-and-run sent two people to the hospital early Friday morning. Lincoln Police tell Channel 8 that those injured are expected to be OK. The Lincoln Police Department said it was called to the crash at the intersection of 48th Street and Cornhusker Highway...
IN THIS ARTICLE
doniphanherald.com
Omaha man shot and killed by officer who was helping serve protection order
A 39-year-old man died Wednesday after he was shot by an Omaha police officer who was attempting to help serve a protection order. Officers were called to an apartment complex at 10037 R St. in southwest Omaha around 2:30 p.m. to assist a Douglas County process server in serving an immediate removal protection order to Jacob M. Jamrozy, according to a news release from the Omaha Police Department.
Omaha man suspected of both Frontier Justice burglaries arrested this week
18-year-old Terry Barfield was arrested earlier in August after police say they found a firearm stolen from Frontier Justice on him.
KETV.com
'Governor' warrant issued to get double homicide suspect back in Omaha
Iowa — The suspect in a double homicide is fighting legal filings to bring him back to Omaha. Gage Walter was arrested in Iowa last month following a chase and standoff near Des Moines — Iowa prosecutors dropped the charges against him. Walter is still in the...
KETV.com
Community members gather to honor 19-year-old murder victim
OMAHA, Neb. — Community members gathered at Cottonwood Heights Park in Omaha Thursday evening to honor the life of 19-year-old Alon Reed. Reed was murdered on Tuesday during a home invasion near 52nd Street and Curtis Avenue. Thursday's event was another First Responder Prayer Walk, an event organized by...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
doniphanherald.com
Lincoln man, 60, killed in field near city's homeless shelter, police say
A 60-year-old Lincoln man was killed early Wednesday morning in an apparent cutting or stabbing in a field between the city's homeless shelter and the nonprofit Community Action Partnership, according to Lincoln Police officials. Officers and medics responded to the field, near Third and P streets behind Community Action, just...
WOWT
Omaha Police investigate shooting after home invasion
Omaha city council keeps mayor remote work rule change off November ballot. The Omaha city council once again is debating whether the mayor can work remotely. Many borrowers hope some of their loans will be forgiven under President Biden's new program. Updated: 4 hours ago. The shooter is still on...
News Channel Nebraska
OPD responds to early morning shooting that left one dead
OMAHA, Neb. -- Authorities are investigating a homicide in Omaha that happened early Tuesday morning. The Omaha Police homicide investigators are looking into a shooting that led to the death of 19-year-old Alon Reed, Tuesday around 9:30 a.m. in the 5200 block of Curtis Avenue. OPD said officers responded to...
klkntv.com
Lincoln man killed near homeless shelter; ‘He was important to us’
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a homicide that took place early Wednesday morning near Third and P Streets. Shortly before 2 a.m., authorities were called to the area, where they found a 60-year-old Lincoln man deceased in a grassy area. The man was killed...
News Channel Nebraska
Gun found during vehicle search in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A man was cited by Lincoln Police Department after a handgun was found in the vehicle he was driving. LPD said the Gang Unit Investigators were traveling in the area of 21st and K Street on Tuesday around 12:30 p.m. when they saw 23-year-old Stephan Dennis operating a motor vehicle.
WOWT
VIDEOS: Omaha Police looking for suspects in shooting range burglary
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police are asking the public to help identify two burglary suspects. According to Omaha Police, two people burglarized the Frontier Justice shooting range near West Center Road and 82nd Ave on Aug. 7. Footage from the scene shows two suspects smashing cases and stealing several guns.
KETV.com
Omaha Police identify man who showed up to hospital with gunshot wound Monday morning
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police identified the victim of an early morning shooting Monday. Police said Braylon Hardeman, 38, was wounded in the 2400 block of South 24th Street. He showed up to Nebraska Medical Center around 5:20 a.m. His injuries are not life threatening. There was no information...
kfornow.com
Victim Of Fatal Crash Identified
A Lincoln Police cruiser blocks off westbound traffic on Cornhusker Highway, after a deadly crash Monday evening, Aug. 29, 2022 at 35th and Cornhusker. This is looking west toward the scene. (Elijah Herbel/KFOR News) Lincoln, NE (August 30, 2022) Lincoln Police today identified the motorcycle rider who died in a...
Comments / 6