Kalamazoo, MI

theonlycolors.com

Western Michigan versus Michigan State moved to ESPN2

The Western Michigan Broncos visit East Lansing to take on the Michigan State Spartans in Spartan Stadium on Friday night at 7 p.m. Eastern Time. There has been a change to the television network broadcasting the game, however, as the contest will now air on ESPN2 instead of ESPN. ESPN...
EAST LANSING, MI
stadiumjourney.com

Sullivan Field – Grand Rapids MI

At the corner of Valley Avenue and 6th Street NW in Grand Rapids, Michigan, a baseball field and bleachers were built in 1937 using WPA funds. It was named Valley Field. In its early years, it was customary for teams from nearby towns to play games wherever they could find a field. Valley Field was an ideal choice. The Grand Rapids Black Sox, owned by Grand Rapids’ citizen and Negro League great Ted Raspberry, played here as well.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

13 ON YOUR Sidelines football highlights week 2

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It's week two of 13 ON YOUR SIDElines, sponsored by Rant Insurance Group. Grandville thumped one of the most highly touted teams in the state in week one, while Byron Center won an overtime thriller. These two Kent County neighbors face off tonight for the...
GRANDVILLE, MI
thelascopress.com

Team USA Set for Motocross of Nations at Redbud

It’s Official! Team USA has been named for the Motorcross of Nations (MXoN) being held this year at Redbud MX in Buchanan, Michigan. If you were waiting to see if Yamaha was going to support Eli Tomac in his bid to represent the United States? It has been confirmed Tomac will ride in the MXGP class. His teammates will be Justin Cooper in the MX2 class and Chase Sexton in the Open Class.
BUCHANAN, MI
My Magic GR

Did you know SleazyWorld Go is from Grand Rapids?

This Grand Rapids-born rapper has been taking the industry and TikTok worlds by storm. Joseph Isaac, better known as SleazyWorld Go, was born and raised in Grand Rapids. Although he moved to Kansas City, Missouri, he always mentions his Grand Rapids ties. While on The Bootleg Kev Show Podcast, SleazyWorld...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
My Magic GR

Plans For A Downtown GR Stadium: Real Or A Fever Dream?

Sketches of a proposed $124-million soccer stadium have been posted online. Are they even remotely real?. The Sketch Shows A 7000 Stadium Slated The Near West Side. The sketch (seen below) has popped up on several Grand Rapids related forums, shows a soccer stadium going up on the near West Side, south of Bridge Street between Summer and Winter Drives, where the parking lot for the Downtown YMCA currently sits.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
My Magic GR

Things To Do This Labor Day Weekend: September 2-5, 2022

It's the final weekend of the summer (unofficially) and also a busy holiday weekend. We have several events, from a Polish festival to a logging festival. There are also $3 movies, concerts, hippie living, koalas, a chicken wing festival, and Labor Day celebrations. Friday, September 2-Saturday, September 3, 2022 -...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
103.3 WKFR

Ever Had Pawpaw? Where You Might Find the Fruit in Kalamazoo

Sure, there's a town in SW Michigan named Paw Paw. But, have you ever tried the fruit?. Native to Michigan, the Pawpaw fruit is said to taste like a mix of mango, banana, and pineapple. And, it's the only tropical fruit that's naturally occurring in the area. Because it's a tropical fruit, its season is very short. Generally, you can find them from September to early October. Read more here.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Pallet supplier expands with Florida acquisitions

A national pallet supplier headquartered in Grand Rapids recently completed new acquisitions. Kamps Inc. is set to expand its presence in Florida following the acquisition of the Pallet Express Inc. location in Jacksonville on Aug. 15 and Orlando-based All-State Pallets Company on Aug. 29. This expansion adds 65 new employees...
FLORIDA STATE
My Magic GR

Plan Ahead: West Michigan Fairs and Festivals September 1-15

Even though Labor Day is the unofficial end of summer, the fairs and festivals continue well into the month of September. There are more cultural festivals, logging festivals, hippie living, Labor Day celebrations, chicken wings, cider, music, and art. Friday, September 2-Saturday, September 3, 2022 - Hackley Park, Muskegon, MI.
MUSKEGON, MI
My Magic GR

Grand Rapids Indoor Playground Permanently Closing

After a decade in business, a Grand Rapids indoor play facility for kids is shutting down for good. Catch Air, a recreation center for children 10 and under, announced the news of the closure to Facebook, saying,. This decision was incredibly difficult to make, but the time has come when...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLB
My Magic GR

A West Michigan Favorite Just Revealed Their 2022 Corn Maze

Even though fall doesn't officially arrive in Michigan until September 22nd, you can feel it coming in the air. A West Michigan favorite Robinette's Apple Haus & Winery shared what this year's corn maze theme will be. Now before we check it out, let's take a look back at some of the previous corn maze designs over the past several years.
My Magic GR

Who Is Grand Rapids’ Most Beloved Public Figure?

Someone posted this question online last week, and the answers are all over the place. Clearly, Grand Rapids Doesn't Have One Fall Back Hero. The question was posted to the Grand Rapids subreddit, and if the answers are any indicator, there is no one public figure we all gravitate towards.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
