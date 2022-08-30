ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reporter Questions What Can Keep Hogs From Being Elite

By Andy Hodges
Nobody says Razorbacks don't have good backups but nobody knows for sure.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Pump the brakes on all that double-digit win talk.

It's not out of the question for Arkansas, but we have no idea what's going to happen in a lot of places when the starters need a break.

That's not to say it's going downhill, but there's no proof of anything.

And I'm not the only one with questions.

Oh, don't fly off into the panic of doom-and-gloom. Nobody thinks the Razorbacks are headed to the bottom.

But there's no proof they have the depth to be at the top of the SEC West, which is still the best division in the top conference in college football.

"They competed in every game but Georgia last year," Democrat-Gazette reporter Tom Murphy said on The Morning Rush on Tuesday morning. "They still had a clunker against Auburn."

That was a 38-23 loss in Razorback Stadium to the Tigers that left a lot of folks scratching their head.

"It's hard, week after week, to get up to that level that Alabama has already established," Murphy said. "There is a wave of depth between the Bama's and Arkansas right now."

A lot of that is in the offensive line behind four returning starters and Luke Jones, who is going to be asked to protect quarterback KJ Jefferson's backside at left tackle.

Behind him is even less experience, but some talent from what we've heard about practices.

Razorbacks wide receiver Jadon Haselwood and safety Jalen Catalon go one-on-one during Thursday's practice on the outdoor fields at the football facility in Fayetteville, Ark.

Throw in the same questions on the defensive line and at cornerback. There's hope the guys are as good as the coaches have been telling us in fall camp.

But we might start to find out Saturday when the Hogs open against Cincinnati at 2:30 p.m. in Razorback Stadium.

Remember, though, that's only the first in a dozen and nobody wants to open with their best game of the year.

To get those double-digit wins it better not be the best.

