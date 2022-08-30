ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookings, SD

siouxfalls.business

Valentino’s picks first site for Sioux Falls return

If you’ve been craving Valentino’s for the past seven years, you won’t be much longer. The Nebraska-based Italian restaurant is returning to Sioux Falls after closing in 2015. It’s being franchised locally by Jenny Pals, who said her family has been working on franchising the concept for...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
newscenter1.tv

Iowa man identified in fatal ATV crash

Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2020 Ranger XP1000 ATV was eastbound on Experimental Forest Road when the vehicle left the roadway while negotiating a curve. The vehicle rolled and all three occupants were thrown from the ATV. Chad Shaw, the 51-year-old driver, was pronounced dead at the scene. The...
SPENCER, IA
ESPN Sioux Falls

South Dakota’s 10 Cheapest Towns to Live In

South Dakota is consistently ranked as one of the most affordable states to live in the entire country. A recent study done by Homesnacks ranked the Mount Rushmore State at number five in terms of affordability among the 50 U.S. states. While the state as a whole is generally budget-friendly...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Des Moines Business Record

Four leaders to be inducted into Iowa Insurance Hall of Fame

Has announced this year’s inductees, who will be honored in an induction ceremony scheduled for Oct. 18 in Altoona. This is the 25th year of the Iowa Insurance Hall of Fame. To be eligible for consideration, nominees must have an Iowa connection, serve as a role model for young people as well as others in the insurance business, exhibit the highest standards of ethical conduct and have had significant impact on the insurance industry. The Iowa Insurance Hall of Fame was founded in 1997 to recognize outstanding contributions to the the state's insurance industry. A selection committee evaluates nominations on standards including ethics and impact on the industry.
IOWA STATE
earnthenecklace.com

Angela Kennecke Leaving KELO-TV: Where Is the Sioux Falls Anchor Going?

The people of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, have appreciated the honest and truthful reporting of Angela Kennecke for 33 years. They will never forget her running down the street in high heels and getting the facts. Now Angela Kennecke is leaving KELO-TV. Her viewers naturally had questions after the news. They want to know where she is going and if she is leaving Sioux Falls. Fortunately for them, veteran anchor and investigative journalist answered most questions about her departure from KELO-TV.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Daily Beast

Kristi Noem Bails on Campaign Stop Over Abortion Questions

SIOUX FALLS, South Dakota—A campaign stop for Gov. Kristi Noem went off the rails on Tuesday after two women confronted her about the state’s extreme ban on almost all abortions. Within minutes of touching down for an appearance at a virtual golf facility in Sioux Falls, the top...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
sfsimplified.com

How local news in Sioux Falls is changing

Simplified: The local news landscape in Sioux Falls is seeing legacy, corporately-owned media outlets shrink as startup, locally-owned news outlets grow. The latest example is The Dakota Scout, a new print and digital newspaper that launched this week. Why it matters. The local news scene in Sioux Falls reflects what's...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Homeowners oppose GFP converting golf course

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A plan to turn a golf course south of Sioux Falls into a public campground for Good Earth State Park might not happen. The South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Commission received an update Wednesday about the Spring Creek project from Scott Simpson. The...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Daily Beast

Black Student Forced Out of South Dakota High School Over His Locs

A Black student is ditching his South Dakota high school after administrators ordered him to cut his hair, saying his current style didn’t adhere to district policy—a rule critics call discriminatory BS. According to local news network KCAU 9 Sioux City, Braxton Schafer is leaving O’Gorman High School...
CBS Minnesota

Northern Iowa farmer rescued after night trapped in grain bin

ACKLEY, Iowa — A northern Iowa farmer spent a night trapped in a grain bin before crews rescued him Friday.The farmer became trapped Thursday afternoon by grain in the bin on his farm in the Ackley-Iowa Falls area, according to the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier. He survived overnight and was found by a neighbor, who called 911 a little after 11 a.m. Friday.Crews from several agencies responded and used shields to prevent more grain from engulfing the farmer. They also cut holes in the bin the relieve pressure before pulling him out after about an hour.Hardin County Sheriff Dave McDaniel says the farmer was conscious and alert when he was taken to an Iowa Falls hospital. The farmer's name wasn't released.Every year, dozens of people across the country are trapped in grain bins. In 2020, there were 20 instances where people were killed after becoming trapped in grain bins, according to the latest figure from Purdue University, which tracks such cases.
ACKLEY, IA
dakotanewsnow.com

Changes at the Denny Sanford Premier Center

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Denny Sanford Premier Center is entering into a busy season, including a full slate of concerts as well as the kickoff of the Sioux Falls Stampede season, and guests can expect some changes when attending these events. “People come to buildings like...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND

O’G hopes to find resolution to keep student in school

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The administration of Bishop O’Gorman Catholic Schools says in a statement that administrators at the high school “would welcome further dialogue with the parents” of a student set to leave the school following a dispute concerning hair length. You can read the statement sent to KELOLAND News on Tuesday night: O’Gorman […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Persons of interest in double homicide located

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two females wanted for questioning in connection to an Aug. 20 double homicide in Rapid City have been found in Sioux Falls, according to a release form the U.S. Marshall Service. The release identified Erin Provancial as one of the women, and listed the...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

UPDATE: Multiple cars continued to crash on I-29 near Madison

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dakota News Now just learned of a car crash on I-29 that is currently blocking traffic in the southbound lane near Madison. UPDATE: 6:06: According to Deputy Carl Brakke with the Moody County Sheriff’s Office, the crash began near the 109 Colman exit. Originally, a northbound car in the right lane was attempting to pass another car in the left lane and hit the vehicle, causing it to roll through the median and into the southbound I-29 lanes. The car that flipped came to rest on the shoulder, facing the oncoming traffic.
MADISON, SD

