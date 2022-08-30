ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax County, VA

Comments / 0

Related
13 WHAM

Gov. Hochul updates state on wildfires at Minnewaska State Park

New York State (WRGB) — Governor Hochul held a briefing on the wildfires in Ulster County. The Napanoch Point fire in Minnewaska State Park Preserve started over the weekend as a result of a suspected lightning strike and spread to approximately 160 acres within the park. The rain received...
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
County
Fairfax County, VA
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Fairfax County, VA
Crime & Safety
13 WHAM

New gun laws go into effect Thursday

Rochester, N.Y. — New restrictions on handguns and the license to carry in New York State will be in effect Thursday. The changes have prompted a rush for permits and a bit of confusion. County Clerks' offices across the state have been busy recently with questions from gun permit...
MONROE COUNTY, NY
13 WHAM

Crisis in the Classroom: Safety in schools

Rochester, N.Y. — The largest teachers union in the state says more needs to be done to keep our students safe in school. A report out this week details members' concerns. The rise in violence has prompted educators and New York United Teachers officials to form the Safe Schools for All Task Force.
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy