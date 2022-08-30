Read full article on original website
Related
13 WHAM
Gov. Hochul updates state on wildfires at Minnewaska State Park
New York State (WRGB) — Governor Hochul held a briefing on the wildfires in Ulster County. The Napanoch Point fire in Minnewaska State Park Preserve started over the weekend as a result of a suspected lightning strike and spread to approximately 160 acres within the park. The rain received...
13 WHAM
State, local law enforcement to crack down on impaired driving during Labor Day weekend
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — New York State Police and local law enforcement will be out through the Labor Day weekend as part of a national “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” DWI campaign. The enforcement period begins on Friday, September 2, and runs through Monday, September 5. “Drunk...
13 WHAM
Volunteers tie teal ribbons in Brighton and Pittsford for Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month
Pittsford, N.Y. — Local women are “Turning the Towns Teal” for ovarian cancer, Thursday. Volunteers tied teal ribbons in Brighton and Pittsford for Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month. The ribbons will be up for the entire month of September. Residents are also permitted to tie ribbons on their...
13 WHAM
Domestic Violence Center in Rochester awarded grant from Office on Violence Against Women
Rochester, N.Y. — U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced that two organizations in the Western District of New York have been awarded grants from the Department of Justice's Office on Violence Against Women (OVW) Thursday. OVW has awarded nearly $31 million across the country to improve outreach, services and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
13 WHAM
New gun laws go into effect Thursday
Rochester, N.Y. — New restrictions on handguns and the license to carry in New York State will be in effect Thursday. The changes have prompted a rush for permits and a bit of confusion. County Clerks' offices across the state have been busy recently with questions from gun permit...
13 WHAM
Crisis in the Classroom: Safety in schools
Rochester, N.Y. — The largest teachers union in the state says more needs to be done to keep our students safe in school. A report out this week details members' concerns. The rise in violence has prompted educators and New York United Teachers officials to form the Safe Schools for All Task Force.
13 WHAM
MI Dems call for probe into GOP rep. accused of using position for voting machine access
LANSING, Mich. (SBG) — Michigan House Democrats again called for action Tuesday after a Republican state representative was accused by the state attorney general's office of using her position to gain access to, and to later damage, election machines during a probe of the 2020 presidential election. The Michigan...
Comments / 0