Austin-based Tex-Mex restaurant famous for funny roadside sign expanding into New Braunfels
Owners of El Arroyo are planning a multi-unit expansion across the Lone Star State, starting with the New Braunfels location.
fox7austin.com
Witnesses, drone expert react to mysterious lights captured in Texas sky
ROUND ROCK, Texas - Mysterious lights were spotted Thursday night, north of Austin over Brushy Creek and Cat Hallow. Video was sent to FOX 7 by Gus McGiven. He was out walking with his friend Kyle Gomez near Cat Hallow in Round Rock. "In real life when you see it,...
11 businesses now open or coming soon to Round Rock
From new dining options to a CBD shop to kids haircuts, several new businesses are already open or coming soon in Round Rock. Delizioso Delicatessen & Charcuterie opened Aug. 5 at 1207 E. Palm Valley Blvd., Round Rock, next to Lonestar Kolaches. Delizioso offers sandwiches, soups, salads, sorbetto, gelato and other specialty items. 512-505-8123. Facebook: Delizioso Delicatessen & Charcuterie.
fox7austin.com
Austin Free Day of Yoga at Castle Hill Fitness
Labor Day will be a day of free yoga around town. FOX 7 Austin's Tierra Neubaum has details and gets a look at the Yoga Tone class offered at Castle Hill Fitness.
austin.com
You Don’t Want To Miss The Field of Light at Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center
A stunning light display is opening soon at the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center and this is one exhibit you do not want to miss! Bruce Munro’s Field of Light will officially open to the public on September 9. Here’s everything you need to know about Field of Light!...
Watch Video of 5 Weird Lights in the Sky Above Round Rock, Texas
Its not unusual to hear about UFO sightings in Texas. You can do a simple Google search and find hundreds of stories talking about weird lights or shadowy creatures or a weird ship in the sky. This particular story took place last night (Thursday, September 1) in Round Rock, Texas as multiple people got video of five weird lights hovering in the sky then shooting off in almost perfect formation.
universitystar.com
Opinion: Gentrification will erode what we love about central Texas
In early June, the local community mourned the loss of the San Marcos location of Half Price Books. After two decades in San Marcos, the store owners cited rising rent costs as a significant reason to close up shop for good. Further up the IH-35 corridor, long-time Austinites were disappointed...
universitystar.com
Texas State duo creates San Marcos-themed playing cards
After a year of late-night phone calls, hours of editing and several photoshoots, Luke Merchant and Creighton Coyne have made it possible for locals to hold San Marcos in the palm of their hands with their new San Marcos-themed playing cards. Each of the 54 playing cards represents a different...
Austin Chronicle
SNAP Benefits Amplified, Bacon Day Snoozes Up the Yum, 4th Tap Folds and SXSE Food Co. Moves, Garrison Brothers Release Bourbon Passport, and More
Here's some of what's happening in Austin's culinary scene, as wrangled from numerous PR releases, words on the digital street, and even the occasional (verified) IRL eavesdroppings. Yes, citizen, it’s your “Food News Buffet” for the first week of September, deep in the wildly palpitating heart of Texas....
papercitymag.com
Stylish Texas Women Convened at The Commodore Perry Estate in Austin for Brandon Maxwell’s Joyful Collection
Marla Hurley, Tara Martin, Tiffany Moon Ann Ayre, Brian McCulloch, Greggory Burk (Photo by Kristen Kilpatrick) Lauren Santo Domingo, co-founder of Moda Operandi, and Austin philanthropist Andra Liemandt, CEO of The Kindness Campaign, hosted a glamorous poolside lunch and intimate shopping event to celebrate New York designer Brandon Maxwell at The Commodore Perry Estate, an Auberge Resort, in Austin. That city holds a special place in the Longview, Texas native’s heart; it’s where Maxwell designed two of his best-selling collections while staying at friend Erin Driscoll Thornton’s guest house during the pandemic.
fox7austin.com
Round Rock to host Big 12 Soccer Championship at multipurpose complex
ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Big 12 soccer championship tournament is returning to Central Texas!. The Round Rock Multipurpose Complex will host the 2022 Sprouts Farmers Market Big 12 Soccer Championship from Oct. 30 to Nov. 6. Quarterfinal matches will occur Sunday, Oct. 30 and semifinals will be held on...
fox7austin.com
'My soul is empty': Family remembers man shot to death near Barton Springs
AUSTIN, Texas - It has been one week since Austin police found the body of a man shot in the parking lot of Barton Springs Pool. The family of the victim say he was 27-year-old Camnik Campbell, a former college football player living in Austin to pursue a music career.
fox7austin.com
Austin Free Day of Yoga at Pure Yoga Texas
Take the ultimate break from work and try out some yoga around town on Labor Day. FOX 7 Austin's Tierra Neubaum has the details and gets a look at the Super Sixty class at Pure Yoga Texas.
Austin Chronicle
The Steeping Room to Close
Local bastion of fine teas and cuisine will shutter its Rosedale venue. Put a handful of loose tea in a heated pot of water right now, keep it simmering until the end of the month, and you might wind up with something as dark as the shadow this announcement casts on our diploid hearts:
How the proposed bus from Austin to San Antonio stacks up to other major cities
Other cities use buses and rail lines.
KVUE
Outward migration is trending upward in Austin, data shows
AUSTIN, Texas — For the past couple of years, it has seemed like everyone has been trying to move to Austin. But now, data shows we're starting to see more people moving out of the city. The latest migration report from Rent.com shows Austin is the fourth leading city...
fox7austin.com
2022-23 Central Texas high school football highlights, scores: Week 2
AUSTIN, Texas - High school football season is in full swing in the Austin area!. Below you will find a complete rundown of Central Texas high school football scores from Week 2 of the 2022-23 high school football season. SCORES FOR WEEK 2. Thursday, Sept. 2. Weiss 21. LBJ 35.
dallasexpress.com
‘Mermaid Capital of Texas Fest’ Set for September
Texas is known for many things, and apparently, mermaids are one of them. The “Mermaid Capital of Texas Fest” starts in September in the city of San Marcos. Mermaids are honored in “San Marvelous” with a festival and fair in recognition of their role as guardians of the San Marcos River.
mhstrailblazer.com
Best Places to Get Donuts in Austin
When craving a fresh, soft and chewy treat, here are some of the best places to try out donuts:. Here since 1926, these donuts are already different at first glance with their deep yellow-like color. Round Rock Donuts has various types of donuts ranging from the classic glazed, filled and twists to cake donuts.
