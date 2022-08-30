Read full article on original website
wtae.com
Pittsburgh weather: Beautiful start to Labor Day Weekend
PITTSBURGH — Our warm weekend is on track along with shower chances returning to the area. Most of the weekend will be dry, but we will have a small shower/storm chance late Saturday with better shower chances on Sunday and Monday. Sunday looks to be the wettest day of...
15th Annual Pittsburgh Renaissance Festival in full swing
WEST NEWTON (KDKA) - If ribs and football aren't your thing - how about going back in time this weekend? The 15th annual Pittsburgh Renaissance Festival is in full swing in West Newton, Westmoreland County. There's fun for the whole family, including the kids. Kids 12 and under get in for free this weekend and among the fun activities, they can give sword-fighting a try! You can get a full schedule of events and more information on their website at this link.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: Sept. 2-5
Everyone from Anglophiles to sci-fi fans will find something to do around Pittsburgh during this last official weekend of summer. A Soulful Taste of the Burgh: Pittsburgh’s Soul Food Festival is set for Friday through Sunday in Downtown’s Market Square, with live entertainment beginning at 11 a.m. each day.
entertainmentcentralpittsburgh.com
Kennywood and Idlewild Amusement Parks (Sat., 9/3/22)
Some “big-league” cities trumpet the fact that they’ve got a big-league amusement park. The Pittsburgh area can claim two: Kennywood Park, close to the city, and Idlewild, a bit farther out. Both are open for business—wait, make that pleasure—this summer. Check park websites for special attractions and updated health/safety info. Kennywood dates from 1898. It’s known for a world-class collection of mechanized rides, including three classic wooden roller coasters plus the steel-framed Phantom’s Revenge and Steel Curtain. There’s a nice assortment of kiddie rides, too. 4800 Kennywood Blvd., West Mifflin.
Pittsburgh prepares for hurricane season, reflects on past heavy storms and flooding
PITTSBURGH — We are in the hurricane season and this time last year, Oakdale was under water from the remnants of Hurricane Ida. This is the time of year when we can see tropical systems that bring flash flooding that impacts our lives. While we don’t get direct landfalls here in Pittsburgh, we need to keep our eyes on the tropics, because storms can bring heavy rain and flooding here after landfall. Hurricanes Francis and Ivan in 2004, and Ida just last year, left major marks on local communities and peoples’ lives.
wtae.com
Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank feeling impact of inflation
Sept. 1 marks the start of Hunger Action Month. Consumers have been seeing the largest increase in 40 years when it comes to inflation rates on the prices we're paying. This problem really affects hunger in the Pittsburgh region. When people are paying more for many of the things families...
wtae.com
Upgrades continue at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport amid Spirit Airlines uncertainty
UNITY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The changes continue at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport, as more federal funding becomes available. Officials announced $800,000 in federal funding will go towards the purchase of a new piece of equipment to help with snow-clearing in the winter. The current equipment is more than 20 years old and officials said an upgrade is long overdue.
wtae.com
Ask Kelly: Pennsylvania Lottery winning tickets
PITTSBURGH — This week, "Ask Kelly" is getting answers to a question about the Pennsylvania Lottery. A Pittsburgh's Action News 4 viewer in Bethel Park asked, "How does the lottery know where a winning lottery ticket was sold before the winner comes forward?" Donna Nipar said she was referring...
New Pittsburgh Courier
Job Opportunities Help Wanted 8-31-2022
Federated Hermes, headquartered in downtown Pittsburgh, is seeking an Administrative Assistant. Responsibilities include entering information, maintaining our CRM database, supporting Corporate Sales, and providing call center support. Collaborative environment with hybrid work schedule. Apply at https://www.federatedinvestors.com/corporate/careers.do using keyword 8398. SOUTH FAYETTE TWP. SCHOOL DISTRICT. MIDDLE SCHOOL. SPECIAL EDUCATION. SUBSTITUTE TEACHER.
goodfoodpittsburgh.com
Reservation Secrets from Pittsburgh’s Busiest Restaurants
If you’ve ever tried to get a Saturday night reservation at DiAnoia’s Eatery or Pusadee’s Garden, you know that it can sometimes feel impossible (and you just know that the newly-opened Parlor Dim Sum is going to be a tough seat to get once they start taking reservations). To try to get a leg up, I found out exactly when some of these spots open their books – and when to get those reservations made. Long story short, it’s very possible to get a table on the date and time that you want – if you plan ahead (see below). Other than that, my signature move is to call a restaurant the day before (and again the day of), and ask if anything has opened up… it’s a long shot, but sometimes you can pick up a cancellation pretty quickly. Notifications are also your best friend in this situation. All the major reservation players (OpenTable, RESY, Yelp) offer notification services if a table opens up for your preferred date and time. Social media notifications also work, too – I’m a big believer in turning on those Instagram story notifications for my favorite restaurants, and seeing if they post a day-of open spot. It happens all the time. Also, let’s normalize dining out on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays! Through reporting this story, I found that even the busiest restaurants typically have mid-week tables open, even if they’re on the early or late side. And, don’t knock a 5:00 p.m. dinner reservation. You’re done by 7:00, and you still have enough time for after-dinner drinks to be in bed by 10:00. It’s a win-win-win for me. But, if you have a special date and place in mind, it’s helpful to know exactly when to get online and get those reservations made. We’ve rounded up a few of the most popular restaurants in town, and cracked their reservation codes, for parties of two to four (bigger parties, always call the restaurant directly). Good luck! DiAnoia’s Eatery Reservations open up 43 days in advance at 8:00 a.m. on Resy (which means, the number of days, including today’s date, that are available at all times). Owner Aimee DiAndrea Anoia also encourages people to use the “notify” feature in Resy, and to act first, adjust later. “We always say it’s better to lock in a reservation and try to adjust it later, than to call back later and find that your spot has been taken, which can happen very quickly,” she says. As a last resort, DiAnoia’s has seating in their bar area and outside that is always available for walk-in guests, though you could definitely be looking at a wait. (2549 Penn Avenue) Pusadee’s Garden Reservations at Pusadee’s Garden are released 30 days in advance at 7:00 a.m. on Resy, and they also use the service’s ‘notify’ option to let diners snag last-minute cancellations. Also, if your heart is set on enjoying Pusadee’s today, get there right as they open at 5:00 p.m. It’s not guaranteed, but you’ll have a pretty good shot of getting in the door. (5319 Butler Street) Gi-Jin It’s not impossible to get a seat at Gi-Jin, though sometimes it feels like it is. Richard DeShantz’s wildly-popular sushi restaurant takes reservations 13 weeks ahead of time on OpenTable. You can also sometimes score a last-minute reservation at the counter (you may get lucky as a single diner), and if you ever want to employ the “Instagram notifications” trick for a restaurant, this one would be it. Also, if you’re okay with eating later, reservations after 9:00 p.m. are usually available, regardless of the day. (208 6th Street) Poulet Bleu Still one of my absolute favorite restaurants (thank you for making the lobster spaghetti available nightly!), Poulet Bleu’s reservations open two months in advance on OpenTable. Prime seats (around 7:00 p.m.), tend to book up about a month ahead of time, but you can often find early (around 5:00 p.m.), and late (around 9:00 p.m.) tables most days, even on short notice. (3517 Butler Street) Morcilla Reservations at Morcilla in Lawrenceville open two months ahead of time, and those 7:00 p.m. spots on Fridays and Saturdays fill up about a month out. Early and late seats are easier to snag any day of the week, and you can always try your luck walking in to have a seat at the bar. (3519 Butler Street) Dish Osteria The times I have tried, and failed, to get a Saturday-night reservation at Dish… it makes me weep. Reservations are available 30 days in advance on Resy, and those prime dinner spots are gone in a flash, especially on the weekends. Walk-ins are welcome at Dish, though, and early and late tables (it’s very European to eat at 10:00 p.m.) are usually available day-of. (128 S. 17th Street) Wild Rosemary Truly one of the toughest reservations to get in town, if you want to dine at Upper St. Clair’s Wild Rosemary, you’ve got to call them at 412-221-1232, anytime after 2:00 p.m., Wednesdays through Saturdays (do NOT leave a message). They fill up fast, so for this one, you really need to plan ahead. Right now, they’re taking reservations for October and November… and we really have to recommend trying to get one of those tables this Fall. (149 Bower Hill Road, Upper St. Clair) Churchview Farm If you spent all summer jealously looking at Instagram shots of those Churchview Farm dinners, this is how you can get there yourself. Join their mailing list, then set your alarm for the date and time that their tickets go on sale in November. I use three computers, and make my husband get in on the action, to make sure I get the dates that I want – and, I wasn’t being extra, because they sold out in 9 minutes last year. They also send out updates on other events happening at the farm aside from the chef dinners, including happy hours, Hungarian dinners, and multi-course ‘On the Farm’ dinner series, so even if you miss out on the chef dinners, there are still plenty of options throughout the season. (3897 Churchview Avenue) Did I miss any of your favorite, hard-to-get-into restaurants? Let me know!
Allegheny County School District launches program to increase diversity in classrooms
STOWE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pennsylvania’s student population is growing more diverse and a local school district just launched a program to make classrooms more inclusive. A recent study from the group “Research for Action” found that 94% of kindergarten through 12th-grade teachers in Pennsylvania are white. 40% of students in Pennsylvania are minorities or people of color.
Pitt News
Five local spots for the breakfast buff
September is National Better Breakfast Month, and that means the most important meal of the day is indeed more important than ever, especially with the semester back in full-swing. If you’re like me, you’re a major breakfast buff who can eat breakfast foods all the livelong day. It’s an amazingly...
5 things to do in Westmoreland County: Sept. 2-5
The 29th annual Pennsylvania Arts & Crafts Labor Day Festival takes place Friday through Monday at the Westmoreland Fairgrounds in Mt. Pleasant Township. More than 200 exhibitors from 14 states will be present, selling jewelry, embellished clothing, home and seasonal decor, floral arrangements, candles, lotions and soaps, pet treats and accessories and food and drink items.
wtae.com
How driver's license scanners could serve as a security tool for South Side bars and restaurants
PITTSBURGH — A conversation is continuing among South Side bars and restaurants about whether they should take up a joint effort of scanning customer drivers' licenses to track problem customers. Pittsburgh's Action News 4 spoke with someone who heads security at one South Side bar that's already using that...
Truck crashes into overpass, scrapes off roof in Pittsburgh’s Woods Run neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — A truck drove under an overpass and didn’t quite fit, scraping its entire roof off as it tried to drive away. According to Allegheny County 911, crews were called to the area of New Beaver and Eckert Street in Pittsburgh’s Woods Run neighborhood for reports of the accident.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Pittsburgh’s 3 Sister Bridges to get permanent LED light installations
A temporary lighting display on Pittsburgh’s Rachel Carson Bridge from several years ago was so popular and memorable that Allegheny County officials have decided to make a similar project permanent, and bring artistic lights to all three of the city’s Sister Bridges. The Roberto Clemente Bridge, Andy Warhol...
Driver of truck crashes into 3 buildings in Charleroi
CHARLEROI, Pa. (KDKA) — The driver of a truck slammed into three buildings in front of the Charleroi Fire Department on ThursdayWhile crews were putting out a morning fire at the Char House Highrise, the call came in about the crash.The driver of the pickup truck and an ambulance collided, sending the truck into a parked car and the buildings. It's unclear if anyone was injured, and the buildings are being checked for safety.
pittsburghmagazine.com
10 Pittsburgh Festivals This Fall You Won’t Want to Miss
As summertime wanes and the leaves begin to turn, a wide variety of festivals are returning to Pittsburgh — some for the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic — to liven up the earliest days of fall. Whether you’re looking for celebrations of food, football,...
Gucci to establish store at Ross Park Mall
ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Gucci, the famed Italian luxury brand, will soon be joining the upscale line-up of retailers at Ross Park Mall. “Coming soon” signs were recently posted in the mall where a new store is coming and a spokeswoman for the mall’s ownership, Simon Property Group, confirmed Gucci is set to establish a new store at Ross Park.
Vehicle crashes into tree in Westmoreland County
MOUNT PLEASANT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A vehicle had to be towed from a scene after it crashed into a tree in Westmoreland County. Dispatchers were called to Clay Pike Road and Stairs Road in Mount Pleasant Township at around 5:24 p.m. At least one person was involved in the...
