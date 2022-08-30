Read full article on original website
Woman shot in face in Queens drive-by shooting
NEW YORK - A woman who was a passenger in a car was shot in the face in a drive-by shooting in Queens. Police are trying to locate two cars in connection with the incident. The NYPD says it happened just before 3:30 a.m. on Monday at the corner of 20th Ave. and the Whitestone Expressway.
4 men shot, injured in Brooklyn
NEW YORK - The NYPD is investigating after four men were shot in Brooklyn on Friday night. Authorities say that the shooting occurred in Greenpoint. A 24-year-old man was reportedly shot in the left arm, a 41-year-old man was shot in the head, a 30-year-old was shot in the torso, and another man was shot in the arm and grazed in the head.
Video: Brutal bat attack in Brooklyn
NEW YORK - A man is hospitalized in critical condition after a disturbing bat attack on a Brooklyn sidewalk. The NYPD says it happened just before 3 p.m. on Wednesday at Saint John's Place and Ralph Ave. in Crown Heights. A man got into a dispute with some others at...
Woman indicted on murder charges in Queens sidewalk hit-and-run
NEW YORK - A woman has been indicted on murder charges for killing a man outside a Queens deli after allegedly driving her car onto the sidewalk in an attempt to run down another woman. Kiani Phoenix, 26, has been charged with second-degree murder, second-degree attempted murder, second-degree assault, leaving...
Manhattan shootings leave 2 dead
NEW YORK - A pair of shootings in Manhattan on Thursday left two people, a man and a woman, dead in yet another day of gun violence on New York City's streets. The NYPD says a woman was found shot to death Thursday morning near the University Hall dorm at NYU.
13th Rikers Island inmate dies, 3 Department of Correction staff suspended
NEW YORK - An investigation is underway after the death of the 13th inmate on Rikers Island so far this year. The Department of Correction confirmed the death of Michael Nieves, 40, at Elmhurst Hospital. Nieves was being held on burglary, arson, and other charges and was found mentally unfit...
Box with live lizards delivered to wrong address in NY
PORT CHESTER, N.Y. - Sometimes deliveries are made to the wrong address. It happens. However, when the package contains live animals, things get more complicated. Cops in Westchester County are looking for the rightful recipient of a box of reptiles. "If you lost your lizards and iguanas we have them...
Video: Driver drags 78-year-old woman out of Access-A-Ride car
NEW YORK - Police are investigating after the driver of an Access-A-Ride car in Brooklyn apparently assaulted an elderly passenger. The incident was caught on camera by Ezra Halawani, who began recording the argument between the pair with his phone. According to Halawani, the victim, a 78-year-old woman, told him...
Man stabbed to death in Manhattan
NEW YORK - A man was stabbed to death on the streets of Manhattan early on Wednesday morning. The NYPD says it happened at 307 7th Ave. in Midtown. That is right across the street from the Fashion Institute of Technology. Police found the 38-year-old victim with multiple stab wounds...
Recovery continues a year since Ida devastated New York City
NEW YORK - It’s been one year since the remnants of Hurricane Ida dumped a historic amount of rain across the New York City area, turning several streets into rivers. According to the National Hurricane Center, Ida caused a total of 55 deaths from the Gulf of Mexico to New England. 49 of those occurred in New Jersey New York, Pennsylvania, Maryland, and Connecticut. Most of the deaths were due to flooding.
NYC banks locking up ATM vestibules to keep out homeless
NEW YORK - It is getting harder for some people to access ATMs at night in New York City because banks are reportedly locking up vestibules that house the cash machines due to problems with homeless people. From setting up makeshift shelters to using them to relieve themselves, ATM vestibules...
NYC has nation's most stressful commute: Report
NEW YORK - Commuting to and from New York City has had a pretty miserable reputation for decades now, but according to a new study, it's not just bad, but one of the worst in the nation. According to a study from resume.io, an online resume building, New York City...
Renters fleeing record-high Manhattan rents for outer boroughs
New Yorkers hoping to escape Manhattan's record-high rents are setting their sights o the outer boroughs. That's according to new data from Street Easy, which found that fewer people are searching for apartments in Lower Manhattan and instead looking in Brooklyn and Queens.
What’s going on in NYC this weekend?
NEW YORK - Here are some of the things that you can do in the New York City area this Labor Day weekend. All weekend long -- Electric Zoo is back on Randall’s Island with some of the world’s biggest DJs like Diplo, DJ Snake, and Martin Garrix. And if you can’t make it – listen in to the live sets on Sirius XM’s Diplo’s Revolution Channel 52.
4 killed, 8 hurt in crash on Palisades Parkway
NEW JERSEY - 4 people were killed and 8 others were injured when a van carrying factory workers crashed on the Palisades Parkway in New Jersey. All southbound lanes of the road were closed Friday morning after the deadly crash. It happened just before 1:30 a.m. in Englewood Cliffs, N.J....
J'Ouvert 2022 in Brooklyn
NEW YORK - The 2022 J'Ouvert celebration will be back to its full in-person festival in Brooklyn for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. J'Ouvert 2022 will be held on Sept. 5th from 6 a.m. until 11 a.m., beginning at Grand Army Plaza in Brooklyn and heading south until it ends at Nostrand Avenue and Rutland Road. The theme this year is "Rejuvenate; Braking the Chain and Embracing the Movement."
Drivers protest congestion pricing plan
A group of Uber and Lyft drivers protested outside MTA headquarters in Lower Manhattan on Wednesday over the city's plan to introduce congestion pricing for vehicles traveling south of 60th street. However, the MTA is firing back, saying that the rise of ride-sharing apps are part of the reason why congestion pricing is necessary.
Man dies after falling off upstate NY bridge
NEW YORK - A man from upstate New York died Tuesday when he fell off a Hudson Valley bridge after his car broke down and he attempted to get to safety. According to the New York State Police, at around 9:50 p.m., officers responded to a report of a man falling from the Newburgh Beacon-Bridge.
Officials call for repairs at 'dangerous' LIRR station
NEW YORK - Crumbling concrete, rusting rebar and peeling paint are just some of what commuters at the Valley Stream Long Island Rail Road station are met with each morning. For years there have been calls to get what officials say is believed to be one of the largest and busiest stations back on track claiming it has fallen into dangerous disrepair.
