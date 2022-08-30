NEW YORK - The 2022 J'Ouvert celebration will be back to its full in-person festival in Brooklyn for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. J'Ouvert 2022 will be held on Sept. 5th from 6 a.m. until 11 a.m., beginning at Grand Army Plaza in Brooklyn and heading south until it ends at Nostrand Avenue and Rutland Road. The theme this year is "Rejuvenate; Braking the Chain and Embracing the Movement."

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 19 HOURS AGO