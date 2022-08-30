ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benson, NC

cbs17

Man accused of shooting at Fayetteville officers, hotel visitors

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C.(WNCN) – Fayetteville police announced they arrested a 25-year-old man after he shot at officers and people in a neighboring hotel room. The Fayetteville Police Department said at 1:21 a.m. on Friday morning, officers were called to a hotel on the 2000 block of Cedar Creek Road for a report of gunfire. When they arrived, officers said they determined someone in a hotel room was firing a gun several times.
cbs17

Fund set up to help family of slain Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A fund has been set up for the public to help the family of a Wake County deputy who was killed last month in the line of duty, officials said Friday. Ned Byrd, a 13-year veteran of the Wake County Sheriff’s Office, was killed late the night of August 11.
cbs17

1 killed in police shooting in Fayetteville, officials say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police said officers were involved in a deadly shooting Friday night with a “suicidal” person who had two knives. The incident was reported along Hickory View Court, which is in a mobile home community just off Pritchett Road south of Cliffdale Road, according to a Fayetteville police officer.
cbs17

Raeford man on probation had high-capacity ammo mags, fentanyl, 100+ grams of pot, deputies say

RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) – A Raeford man on probation is facing new charges after a search at his home turned up items he was not allowed to have, deputies said. The Hoke County Sheriff’s Office said members of the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office’s Violent Crimes Joint Task Force and Special Operations Unit assisted Hoke County Probation and Parole with a warrantless search at home in the 1000 Block of John Russel Road in Raeford.
cbs17

Pregnant woman shot in stomach in Rocky Mount, police say

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A pregnant woman was taken to a hospital after she was shot in her stomach Friday night in Rocky Mount, police said. The incident was reported around 9 p.m. as a ShotSpotter activation after the sound of gunfire was detected, according to a news release from Rocky Mount police.
cbs17

Victim identified in Hope Mills shooting: deputies

HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WNCN) — A man died after being shot in Hope Mills, according to Cumberland County deputies. This happened just after 1 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Scipio Court in Hope Mills. Deputies said the man who was shot was taken to the hospital before...
cbs17

Former Holly Springs mayor who served 20 years dies

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) – A former Holly Springs mayor who served the town for 20 years has died. Town officials said Dick Sears had cancer. “Dick Sears was one of our town’s greatest champions and influential leaders shaping Holly Springs into the amazing community we have today,” said Randy Harrington, Town Manager. “He advocated fiercely for kids, strong healthcare options, public safety, parks and greenways, new infrastructure, and economic development that created new jobs and grew the town’s tax base. I am grateful to have had the opportunity to work with former Mayor Sears. He will be greatly missed.”
