Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Largest Flea Market in North Carolina is a Must VisitTravel MavenRaleigh, NC
Back-to-school sends fathers into the kitchenThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
‘Servant’s heart’ drives Garner woman’s commitment to public serviceThe Triangle Tribune
IRS Criminal Division Puts Daycare Drug Trafficker Away For 40 YearsTaxBuzzFayetteville, NC
Wake County prioritizes bus safety amid driver shortageThe Triangle TribuneWake County, NC
Related
cbs17
Man accused of shooting at Fayetteville officers, hotel visitors
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C.(WNCN) – Fayetteville police announced they arrested a 25-year-old man after he shot at officers and people in a neighboring hotel room. The Fayetteville Police Department said at 1:21 a.m. on Friday morning, officers were called to a hotel on the 2000 block of Cedar Creek Road for a report of gunfire. When they arrived, officers said they determined someone in a hotel room was firing a gun several times.
cbs17
Mom, woman charged in fentanyl overdose death of Sanford toddler daughter, police say
SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A mother and her roommate were arrested this week in the drug overdose death of her toddler daughter in Sanford, police said. The incident was first reported on April 2 when Sanford police were called to Central Carolina Hospital in Sanford to investigate a 3-year-old girl’s death, a news release from Sanford police said.
cbs17
Fund set up to help family of slain Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A fund has been set up for the public to help the family of a Wake County deputy who was killed last month in the line of duty, officials said Friday. Ned Byrd, a 13-year veteran of the Wake County Sheriff’s Office, was killed late the night of August 11.
cbs17
1 killed in police shooting in Fayetteville, officials say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police said officers were involved in a deadly shooting Friday night with a “suicidal” person who had two knives. The incident was reported along Hickory View Court, which is in a mobile home community just off Pritchett Road south of Cliffdale Road, according to a Fayetteville police officer.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cbs17
Raeford man on probation had high-capacity ammo mags, fentanyl, 100+ grams of pot, deputies say
RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) – A Raeford man on probation is facing new charges after a search at his home turned up items he was not allowed to have, deputies said. The Hoke County Sheriff’s Office said members of the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office’s Violent Crimes Joint Task Force and Special Operations Unit assisted Hoke County Probation and Parole with a warrantless search at home in the 1000 Block of John Russel Road in Raeford.
cbs17
Questions about staff moves ‘disrespect’ slain deputy’s memory, Wake County sheriff says
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker says reports about staff changes in the office’s K-9 unit “disrespect” the memory of a deputy shot and killed in the line of duty. Baker issued a statement Friday afternoon saying he was “not going to address...
cbs17
61 shots fired in 7 seconds in deadly Durham gang shooting in April, warrant says
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – While overall shootings may be down in Durham, some recent shootings in public places have involved gang members and dozens of gunshots have been fired at these scenes. According to a search warrant, police found 61 rifle-type shell casings at the scene of a deadly...
cbs17
Pregnant woman shot in stomach in Rocky Mount, police say
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A pregnant woman was taken to a hospital after she was shot in her stomach Friday night in Rocky Mount, police said. The incident was reported around 9 p.m. as a ShotSpotter activation after the sound of gunfire was detected, according to a news release from Rocky Mount police.
RELATED PEOPLE
cbs17
Lee County father arrested after toddler, 5-year-old accidentally given THC candy
SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A Lee County father faces charges after his drug-laced candy was given to his two young children by their unknowing grandmother, sheriff’s deputies said. Deputies said Thursday that the 2- and 5-year-old were taken for treatment by EMS after eating the candy that contained...
cbs17
Alert issued for missing Cumberland County teen last seen leaving high school
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office issued an alert for a missing teenager Friday night. Korey Latham, 16, who suffers from cognitive impairment, was last seen around 2 p.m. Thursday, according to a Silver Alert from the sheriff’s office. Latham was last spotted leaving...
cbs17
Woman, man nabbed in Fayetteville murder from 2021; victim shot to death in his car, police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Two people have been caught and charged in a July 2021 Fayetteville homicide, police announced Thursday evening. Jamel Brunson, 21, and Damaryia Mack, 20, have been charged with first-degree murder for the homicide of Kotasha Griffith, 27, according to a news release from Fayetteville police.
cbs17
Mom thanks officers who helped her deliver baby after she went into labor while driving in Chapel Hill
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — First responders on Friday reunited with a mother who they helped when she recently give birth after going into labor while driving in Chapel Hill. Chapel Hill police said Maria Mugweru reached out and thanked Officers German Barcenas and Timothy Christensen who offered their...
IN THIS ARTICLE
cbs17
Smithfield man convicted of supplying drugs that lead to overdose death
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Smithfield man could spend 20 years in prison after a jury found him guilty of selling drugs to a man who died of an overdose. Shamel Nesbitt, 32, is scheduled for November. “The drug dealers and criminal networks lacing fentanyl into their supply are...
cbs17
Police release photo of car driven by suspect in deadly Durham shooting
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police said they are looking for the suspect’s car in a deadly shooting from earlier this week. The shooting happened Tuesday just before 6:20 p.m. in the 3600 block of Hillsborough Road. Police later said the shooting took place in a parking lot...
cbs17
Stray gunfire near Knightdale leads to proposed changes for Wake County backyard target shooting
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Wake County commissioners are considering changing the county’s outdoor shooting ordinance after stray bullets fired in Knightdale were hitting too close to homes. County officials said Friday that they are providing three opportunities over the next three weeks for residents to learn about both...
cbs17
Victim identified in Hope Mills shooting: deputies
HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WNCN) — A man died after being shot in Hope Mills, according to Cumberland County deputies. This happened just after 1 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Scipio Court in Hope Mills. Deputies said the man who was shot was taken to the hospital before...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cbs17
Moore County community prays for boy’s recovery following hit-and-run crash
ROBBINS, N.C. (WNCN) -Several dozen people gathered outside of Guiding Light Baptist Church Thursday night in Spies while sending their prayers to a boy fighting for his life at a local hospital. “I’ve played it over and over in my mind a million times — what could have happened?” said...
cbs17
Former Holly Springs mayor who served 20 years dies
HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) – A former Holly Springs mayor who served the town for 20 years has died. Town officials said Dick Sears had cancer. “Dick Sears was one of our town’s greatest champions and influential leaders shaping Holly Springs into the amazing community we have today,” said Randy Harrington, Town Manager. “He advocated fiercely for kids, strong healthcare options, public safety, parks and greenways, new infrastructure, and economic development that created new jobs and grew the town’s tax base. I am grateful to have had the opportunity to work with former Mayor Sears. He will be greatly missed.”
cbs17
Virginia teller who stole $600K+ and surfaced as Durham drug dealer, gets 12+ years in prison, feds say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A head teller of a credit union who stole more than $600,000 from the vault and then vanished for years — only to be found by police as a blood-covered, armed Durham drug dealer in 2021 — was sentenced in the case Tuesday, officials said.
cbs17
Rally held to support fired Kenly town manager who was terminated after police force quit
KENLY, N.C. (WNCN) — Nearly every pew was filled Friday night at a temple of praise in Kenly. People who live in Kenly, some who don’t, and elected officials gathered to rally in support of Justine Jones — Kenly’s former town manager. “I just want her...
Comments / 0