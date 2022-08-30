Read full article on original website
Related
fox42kptm.com
Police: Virginia man pepper sprays & burns woman with cigarette, abducts her 3-year-old
MANASSAS, Va. (WJLA) — Prince William County Police are looking for a man they say assaulted a 23-year-old woman in Manassas Tuesday before abducting her 3-year-old son. Abraham Cinto Jr. was at a playground with the woman and her son when he got into a verbal altercation with her, police said, adding that Cinto Jr. then took the boy without permission and began to walk away.
Comments / 0