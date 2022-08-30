ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whiteland, IN

cbs4indy.com

Body found in torched car on Indy’s northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is currently conducting a death investigation after finding a body inside of a torched car Friday. We currently have a crew on-scene and will continue to update this article as we receive more information from police.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Body matching missing 4-year-old found in Plainfield pond

PLAINFIELD, Ind. — Police confirmed a body matching the description of a missing 4-year-old autistic girl who has been missing since Thursday was recovered from a retention pond located near where she went missing. On Thursday, Fiedwenya “NeeGee” Fiefe went missing. A Silver Alert was issued for the missing child, last seen wearing a long […]
PLAINFIELD, IN
FOX59

Search for missing 17-year-old in Brown County

BROWN COUNTY, Ind. — The Brown County Sheriff’s Office says it needs the public’s help finding a missing 17-year-old. Lexie Atwood was last seen leaving her home on Becks Grove Road in Brown County around 12:14 a.m. Thursday. She was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt and black sweatpants. The 17-year-old is possibly headed to […]
BROWN COUNTY, IN
WTHR

Man found dead near burning car on Indy's east side

INDIANAPOLIS — A man is dead after being found near a burning car on Indy’s east side. Police said OnStar received an alert of an accident near East 38th Street and Arlington Avenue Friday afternoon. When officers arrived, they found a car on fire behind a business. After...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

19-year-old dies after accidental shooting in Anderson

ANDERSON, Ind. — Authorities said an accidental shooting claimed the life of a 19-year-old in Anderson early Thursday morning. According to the Anderson Police Department, officers were called to the 1200 block of Jonathon Court shortly before 6 a.m. on Thursday. Police reported locating the victim and attempted to render aid before the 19-year-old male […]
ANDERSON, IN
FOX59

Search continues in Plainfield for missing 4-year-old girl

PLAINFIELD, Ind. — Police in Plainfield are continuing their search for a 4-year-old girl who’s been missing since early Thursday afternoon. After scaling back their search overnight due to a lack of visibility, police began searching again around 7 a.m. Friday for Fiedwenya Fiefe. The girl vanished from the Legacy Farms neighborhood around 1 p.m. […]
PLAINFIELD, IN
cbs4indy.com

Man arrested in killing of Elwood officer may be put to death

ANDERSON, Ind. — Security was tightened several notches Friday morning at the Madison County Courthouse. People walking through metal detectors at the entrances were given TSA-like instructions: place all metal objects, all electronic devices, belts and shoes in a bin for scanning. Outside Courtroom 3, there were several armed...
ELWOOD, IN
WTHR

Anderson teen dies in early morning shooting

ANDERSON, Ind. — An Anderson man is dead after what police called an accidental shooting. Police said 19-year-old Jacob Spivey was shot in the 1900 block of Jonathon Court around 6 a.m. Thursday. Medics pronounced Spivey dead at the scene. The Madison County Coroner’s Office will officially determine the...
ANDERSON, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coroners#Foul Play#Ryan Brown#Violent Crime#Whiteland Police
FOX59

Connersville parents charged with battery, neglect after hospital staff confirmed 2-month-old had broken ribs and skull fracture

CONNERSVILLE, Ind. — A married couple in Connersville has been formally charged with battery and neglect of a dependent, accused of leaving their 2-month-old-child with at least five broken ribs, a broken arm, and a fractured skull. Connersville police were contacted after Brittany and Michael Mengedoht brought their infant to the Reid Health emergency room […]
CONNERSVILLE, IN
WISH-TV

Police: Body found in field near Whiteland motel

WHITELAND, Ind. (WISH) — An unidentified male body was found Tuesday morning in a field near a Whiteland motel, according to the Johnson County Coroner’s Office. The body was found at around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday near the Wishing Well Motel on U.S. 31, about 4.5 miles south of Franklin.
WHITELAND, IN
WLWT 5

Police cancel Amber Alert for 9-year-old Indiana girl

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Police have cancelled an Amber Alert for a 9-year-old Indiana girl. The alert was cancelled Thursday afternoon just after 3 p.m. No further information was confirmed at this time. The child is described as being 3 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 80 pounds. She has...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

ISP: Autopsy shows man found dead in Connersville was fatally shot

CONNERSVILLE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Indiana State Police (ISP) says the autopsy for a man who was found dead in Connersville has been completed. The Fayette County Coroner says 53-year-old Thomas Combs of Connersville died from a gunshot wound. IS says detectives were called on Tuesday, Aug. 16,...
CONNERSVILLE, IN
WTHR

Bloomington man shoots suspected burglar trying to get into his bedroom

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Police in Bloomington are investigating the shooting of a man who allegedly tried to break into a home early Thursday morning. According to police, a man called 911 to report a burglary in progress at his home in the 1700 block of South Pinestone Court. As officers responded, the man said the suspected burglar broke a window to his bedroom and was trying to get inside. The resident said he then shot at the intruder.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WTHR

WTHR

Indianapolis local news

