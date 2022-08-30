Read full article on original website
cbs4indy.com
Body found in torched car on Indy’s northeast side
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is currently conducting a death investigation after finding a body inside of a torched car Friday. We currently have a crew on-scene and will continue to update this article as we receive more information from police.
Body matching missing 4-year-old found in Plainfield pond
PLAINFIELD, Ind. — Police confirmed a body matching the description of a missing 4-year-old autistic girl who has been missing since Thursday was recovered from a retention pond located near where she went missing. On Thursday, Fiedwenya “NeeGee” Fiefe went missing. A Silver Alert was issued for the missing child, last seen wearing a long […]
Search for missing 17-year-old in Brown County
BROWN COUNTY, Ind. — The Brown County Sheriff’s Office says it needs the public’s help finding a missing 17-year-old. Lexie Atwood was last seen leaving her home on Becks Grove Road in Brown County around 12:14 a.m. Thursday. She was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt and black sweatpants. The 17-year-old is possibly headed to […]
Man found dead near burning car on Indy's east side
INDIANAPOLIS — A man is dead after being found near a burning car on Indy’s east side. Police said OnStar received an alert of an accident near East 38th Street and Arlington Avenue Friday afternoon. When officers arrived, they found a car on fire behind a business. After...
19-year-old dies after accidental shooting in Anderson
ANDERSON, Ind. — Authorities said an accidental shooting claimed the life of a 19-year-old in Anderson early Thursday morning. According to the Anderson Police Department, officers were called to the 1200 block of Jonathon Court shortly before 6 a.m. on Thursday. Police reported locating the victim and attempted to render aid before the 19-year-old male […]
Search continues in Plainfield for missing 4-year-old girl
PLAINFIELD, Ind. — Police in Plainfield are continuing their search for a 4-year-old girl who’s been missing since early Thursday afternoon. After scaling back their search overnight due to a lack of visibility, police began searching again around 7 a.m. Friday for Fiedwenya Fiefe. The girl vanished from the Legacy Farms neighborhood around 1 p.m. […]
cbs4indy.com
Man arrested in killing of Elwood officer may be put to death
ANDERSON, Ind. — Security was tightened several notches Friday morning at the Madison County Courthouse. People walking through metal detectors at the entrances were given TSA-like instructions: place all metal objects, all electronic devices, belts and shoes in a bin for scanning. Outside Courtroom 3, there were several armed...
Anderson teen dies in early morning shooting
ANDERSON, Ind. — An Anderson man is dead after what police called an accidental shooting. Police said 19-year-old Jacob Spivey was shot in the 1900 block of Jonathon Court around 6 a.m. Thursday. Medics pronounced Spivey dead at the scene. The Madison County Coroner’s Office will officially determine the...
Connersville parents charged with battery, neglect after hospital staff confirmed 2-month-old had broken ribs and skull fracture
CONNERSVILLE, Ind. — A married couple in Connersville has been formally charged with battery and neglect of a dependent, accused of leaving their 2-month-old-child with at least five broken ribs, a broken arm, and a fractured skull. Connersville police were contacted after Brittany and Michael Mengedoht brought their infant to the Reid Health emergency room […]
Fishers Police investigating deaths of man, woman as murder-suicide
The Hamilton County Coroner's Office says the deaths of a man and a woman found in a Fishers home Wednesday are being investigated as a murder/suicide.
Franklin woman killed in Fort Wayne crash involving semi
The Allen County Coroner's Office says a Franklin woman died Wednesday after she was pinned in wreckage from a two vehicle crash.
WISH-TV
Police: Body found in field near Whiteland motel
WHITELAND, Ind. (WISH) — An unidentified male body was found Tuesday morning in a field near a Whiteland motel, according to the Johnson County Coroner’s Office. The body was found at around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday near the Wishing Well Motel on U.S. 31, about 4.5 miles south of Franklin.
Bloomington man arrested after investigation into IU student’s death
The investigation into the death of Indiana University student Avery McMillan led to the arrest of Eric Montgomery.
Connersville man found shot to death in cemetery; police seeking public’s help
CONNERSVILLE, Ind. — Indiana State Police are now turning to the public for help after a man was found shot to death in a Connersville cemetery. The man was identified as 53-year-old Thomas Combs and was found in Dale Cemetery around 7 a.m. on Aug. 17. Detectives have determined he had been shot to death […]
Indy man charged in deadly hit-and-run of 70-year-old riding scooter
INDIANAPOLIS – An Indianapolis man is behind bars after being charged with leaving the scene of a deadly hit-and-run crash that killed a 70-year-old man on the city’s northwest side. Riding a motorized scooter along west 56th Street, police said 70-year-old Wesley Jones II was hit and killed by a driver who fled the scene […]
WLWT 5
Police cancel Amber Alert for 9-year-old Indiana girl
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Police have cancelled an Amber Alert for a 9-year-old Indiana girl. The alert was cancelled Thursday afternoon just after 3 p.m. No further information was confirmed at this time. The child is described as being 3 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 80 pounds. She has...
Indianapolis Amber Alert canceled after 9-year-old girl believed to be in 'extreme danger'
An Amber Alert has issued for a 9-year-old girl they believed to be in "extreme danger" has been canceled, police said.
fortwaynesnbc.com
ISP: Autopsy shows man found dead in Connersville was fatally shot
CONNERSVILLE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Indiana State Police (ISP) says the autopsy for a man who was found dead in Connersville has been completed. The Fayette County Coroner says 53-year-old Thomas Combs of Connersville died from a gunshot wound. IS says detectives were called on Tuesday, Aug. 16,...
Bloomington man shoots suspected burglar trying to get into his bedroom
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Police in Bloomington are investigating the shooting of a man who allegedly tried to break into a home early Thursday morning. According to police, a man called 911 to report a burglary in progress at his home in the 1700 block of South Pinestone Court. As officers responded, the man said the suspected burglar broke a window to his bedroom and was trying to get inside. The resident said he then shot at the intruder.
People
Man Accused of Raping, Giving Alcohol to 20-Year-Old Indiana U. Student Before She Died Mysteriously
Two weeks after 20-year-old Indiana University student Avery McMillan died under mysterious circumstances inside a home in Bloomington, a 33-year-old man who lived at the home was arrested in connection with the case. Eric Montgomery is charged with rape of a victim who is mentally disabled or deficient and furnishing...
WTHR
