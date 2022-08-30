Read full article on original website
Expect 20-minute delays this week in Snake River Canyon
JACKSON, Wyo. — Traffic during the day and evenings will be reduced to a single alternating lane with a pilot car from milepost 127 to 132 in the Snake River Canyon, the Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) announced this morning. According to the release, WYDOT and crews from Avail...
Spring Gulch closure extended another day
JACKSON, Wyo. — Unforeseen delays to the improvements on Spring Gulch Road are causing a closure to take place longer than anticipated, says the county. Originally expected to reopen at 5 p.m. today, Spring Gulch Road, from Riva Ridge Road and Bar BC Road, will remain closed until Friday, Sept. 2, at 5 p.m.
A first look at Spring Gulch
JACKSON, Wyo. — The McPeak Group of Jackson Hole Sotheby’s International Realty is proud to feature a wide variety of properties in the Jackson/Teton Valley area. Whether you’re looking for a new home for your family or land to call your own, The McPeak Group can help you make your dreams a reality. Check out this week’s featured listing below and browse all of Jackson Hole Real Estate listings here.
GTNP road work to cause mid-September closures
MOOSE, Wyo. — In mid-September several roads in Grand Teton National Park will temporarily close for improvements. Improvements will occur on Jenny Lake Scenic Drive, the Laurance S. Rockefeller Preserve Access Road and Signal Mountain Summit Road. Jenny Lake Scenic Drive. The Jenny Lake One-way Scenic Drive will be...
START alters bus service for Labor Day
JACKSON, Wyo. — START Bus announced that it will be adjusting service for Monday, Sept. 5, in observance of Labor Day by canceling some commuter services for both the Teton Valley, Idaho and the Star Valley, Wyoming bus lines. The START Bus Teton Valley & Star Valley Commuter routes...
Modifications in place as JHHS stadium construction wraps up
JACKSON, Wyo. — With the Bronc’s home opener kicking off at 5 p.m. tonight, Teton County School District (TCSD) is excited to welcome spectators to the new grandstands. But some modifications are still in place as construction wraps up. “We are very excited to welcome spectators to our...
SNAPPED: Life imitates art outside Museum of Wildlife Art
JACKSON, Wyo. — On Wednesday afternoon, a black bear wandered onto the terrace of the National Museum of Wildlife Art. Security guard Tim Diaz snapped this photo of the curious visitor before he hightailed it through the Sculpture Trail, through the parking lot and safely back up the butte.
SNAPPED: Eagle, fish, magpie oh my!
JACKSON, Wyo. — Rafter J resident Dawn Ruser Lotshaw snapped photos Wednesday morning of an eagle feeding on a fish while a magpie waited in the wings for the chance at scraps. Lotshaw said the ponds in Rafter J were recently restocked with fish. “This magpie wanted part of...
SNAPPED: Hooty Hoot, owl spotting in JH
JACKSON, Wyo. — Check out Jackson’s latest parking enforcer. This owl was snapped on Tuesday in Jackson and submitted to Buckrail by Shannon Marie Schacht. Jackson Hole is home to a number of species of owls, including Great Gray Owls, Great Horned Owls, Pygmy Owls and Saw-whet Owls to name a few. The elusive and beautiful creatures are hard to spot due to their camouflage and their nighttime hunting habits.
Recycling Center and Trash Transfer station closed Labor Day
JACKSON, Wyo. — The Teton County Trash Transfer Station and Recycling Center will be closed to the public on Monday, Sept. 5 for the Labor Day holiday. Regular hours will resume on Tuesday, Sept. 6. As always, outdoor recycling bins at the Recycling Center and the community sites are...
Sawtelle Peak in Island Park catches fire
ISLAND PARK – Sawtelle Peak in Island Park is on fire. Multiple witnesses have sent us photos of smoke and flames on the mountain top. EastIdahoNews.com has reached out to the Caribou-Targhee National Forest for details about how the blaze started. This story will be updated when more information...
Pet of the Week: Meet Boris
JACKSON, Wyo. — A great head of hair, and energy for days, meet Boris! Boris is a young male terrier blend available for adoption from PAWS of Teton Valley, located at 15 South 1750 East, Driggs, ID. Call 208-354-3499 to set up a meet and greet with Boris.
Don’t miss JHMR’s Labor Day sale, up to 70% off retail
JACKSON, Wyo. — Jackson Hole Mountain Resort is celebrating Labor Day weekend with deep discounts on retail, food and biking, raffles, beer and whiskey tastings and a DJ. The deals start in town, on Friday, Sept. 2, and run through Monday, Sept. 5 at Hoback Sports and at stores in Teton Village.
CWC’s Bridge Program boosts college value
JACKSON, Wyo. — A time-tested Central Wyoming College program has a track record of success in making the path from high school to college smoother. After launching in the complicated academic environment of 2020, CWC’s Bridge to College & Success program is completing a successful third year in helping Latino students make the high-school-to-college transition.
Victor’s Pierre’s Theatre revitalized
VICTOR, Idaho — A Teton Valley cultural and historical landmark, Pierre’s Theatre, formerly Pierre’s Playhouse, has been revitalized for another chapter of entertainment. Pierre’s first opened in 1941 as the 225-seat “New Paramount Theater,” and in 1950 simply became known as “Paramount Theatre.” In 1963 the building...
Silent disco at library aims to boost mental health
JACKSON, Wyo. — Shh! It never gets noisy in the library, even on disco night. In an effort to boost mental health, community members of all ages are invited to don headphones and dance to the beats of multiple DJs at a silent disco party next weekend at the Teton County Library.
BYU-Idaho announces fall concert lineup
REXBURG — BYU-Idaho Center Stage is pleased to announce the Fall 2022 Semester performance lineup. Among these are a world-renowned pianist, a tribute band, family performers, and a Tony Award-winning singer. Performing on Friday, Sept. 23, at 7:30 p.m. in the Hart Auditorium is the Liverpool Legends, one of...
Library opens public comment period on study, meeting space policies
JACKSON, Wyo. — A public comment period has opened for two proposed Teton County Library policies regarding study rooms and meeting spaces. The comment period will remain open until Friday, Oct. 14. At the August Library Board meeting, Library Director Kip Roberson recommended creating two separate policies – one...
Witnesses knocking on doors again
Bonneville County Jehovah’s Witnesses will resume their trademark door-to-door ministry beginning September 1 when a two-and-a-half-year suspension of the work is officially lifted, just in time to begin a global campaign featuring a new interactive Bible study program. The decision to resume their door-to-door ministry marks the complete restoration...
