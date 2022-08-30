Read full article on original website
Green Bay elementary school closes, several classrooms flooded
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – One elementary school in the Green Bay Area Public School District is closed on Friday following a water pipe break that left the school with flooded classrooms and no running water. The Martin Elementary School posted on its Facebook page that the school is...
91-year-old Kewaunee woman makes bags for local literacy group
KEWAUNEE, Wis. (WFRV) – One Wisconsin woman has been impacting the lives of students in Kewaunee schools for twenty years. Ninety-one-year-old Helen Clinton has been sewing bookworm bags for HCE literacy program for two decades. These bags are used by students to carry the free book they receive from...
First day of school: Oconto Falls Public Schools still faces school bus shortage
Oconto Falls Public Schools is continuing to be faced with a school bus driver shortage that is now directly affecting how some students will get to class.
Mishicot High School Principal and Superintendent Takes New Job in Suring
The Mishicot School District needs to find a new Superintendent and High School Principal. The Suring School District has announced that Dr. Paul Orlich has been hired as their superintendent for this school year, leaving Mishicot without one. Orlich was hired for the Mishicot job in 2018 and is taking...
Appleton Police patrols parents back to school photos
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – As students prepare for the start of a new school year, law enforcement is encouraging parents to be mindful of what they post online. “So when we think about back to school and how we can keep our kids safe people don’t think of before you even get to school,” said Meghan Cash, Appleton Police department, public information officer.
16-year-old De Pere girl dies following crash in Calumet County
The driver of the vehicle was a 16-year-old girl from De Pere, authorities said. The passenger of the vehicle was a 17-year-old boy from Green Bay.
De Pere teenager dies after crash in Calumet County
CHARLESTOWN, Wis. (WFRV) – A crash in Calumet County killed a 16-year-old De Pere girl and required a 17-year-old boy from Green Bay to be airlifted. According to the Calumet County Sheriff’s Office, on September 1 around 7:45 p.m., authorities responded to a single-vehicle crash on Lemke Road in the Town of Charlestown. The vehicle reportedly left the roadway and hit a tree.
Downtown Appleton Christmas Parade accepting applications to join
Downtown Appleton Christmas Parade accepting applications to join. Downtown Appleton Christmas Parade accepting applications …. How much snowfall NE Wisconsin sees after the official …. Watch for the Full Worm Moon on St. Patrick’s Day. NWS Skywarn spotter training schedule released. When daylight saving time went too far. Why...
Shawano law enforcement hands out gifts to safe drivers
SHAWANO, Wis. (WFRV) – Some lucky drivers were pulled over in a Wisconsin county for a reason that wasn’t involving traffic violations. According to the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office, deputies gave $10 checks, free cones from Dairy Queen, and t-shirts to drivers caught wearing their seatbelts on Wednesday.
Man charged with stealing from Green Bay U-Haul unit, falsely says items were at his parents
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Algoma is facing six charges after allegedly stealing items from a storage unit in Green Bay and was found with multiple bolt cutters, a broken lock, wire snips and other items. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, on...
Green Bay Boys & Girls club to offer free therapy
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Boys & Girls Club is using a $100,000 grant to provide free mental health services for parents and kids in the area. “We need to start destigmatizing mental health because it’s a part of our everyday life. It is just like physical health we need to be taking care of ourselves a little bit better,” said Brooke Unrath, the Green Bay Boys & Girls Club Program Director.
Make and Take event from Kenny Rose Boutique adds school spirit to your closet
(WFRV) – Now that school is back in session, it’s time to rock some spirit wear. Kristen Clausen, owner of Kenny Rose Boutique gives Local 5 Live viewers a closer look at how you can join in her Make and Take event. The Make and Take event is...
Family offering reward for heirloom lost in northern Wisconsin
BLACKWELL, Wis. (WFRV) – With the help of the Forest County Sheriff’s Office, a family is looking for information on a lost ring set that has been a family staple for 75+ years. The Forest County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about a missing wedding ring...
Grand Chute man receives sentence for killing his grandparents
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – The man responsible for killing his own grandparents received his prison sentence on Friday. The Outagamie County District Attorney’s Office tells Local 5 that 20-year-old Alexander Kraus received two life sentences and will have parole eligibility after 40 years. Kraus was found guilty...
Taylor Schabusiness changes plea, trial delayed
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay woman accused of gruesomely murdering Shad Thyrion was back in court on Thursday for a status conference. 24-year-old Taylor Schabusiness changed her plea to not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect. She is charged with 1st-Degree Intentional homicide, Mutilating...
Face of Fentanyl: Green Bay man shares story of recovery
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — The American Addiction Center says 150 people die each day from overdose deaths related to synthetic opioids, like Fentanyl. It’s one of the reasons Brown County has declared a community health crisis. It’s a statistic that hits close to home for a Green...
Overwhelming number of citizens speak at Green Bay council in support of flag ban policy
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – The Green Bay Common Council met Tuesday night once again, going over a flag policy. What flags are raised at city hall became an issue in June when Mayor Eric Genrich raised the LGBTQ+ Pride flag for Pride month. Alders didn’t take a vote...
Grand Chute PD: Florida man accidentally fires gun, injures two
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – One man from Florida had charges referred after he allegedly fired a gun while intoxicated and injured two. According to the Grand Chute Police Department, on September 2 around 7:15 p.m., officers responded to the 800 block of West Northstar Drive for an incident involving an accidental firing of a firearm. Police arrived and found two people with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds.
Bacon sold in Shawano County recalled, no illnesses reported
BONDUEL, Wis. (WFRV) – Cedar Wedge Farm in Bonduel is issuing a voluntary recall of bacon produced for individuals and sold from its retail store. The product that is being recalled is smoked bacon, vacuum sealed in a one-pound package. The product is marked with a packaging date between August 5 and August 29, 2022. The package also includes a mark of inspection with plant No. 593.
Complaint: Man accused in Door County hit-and-run death ingested medications
According to the complaint, Josh Gann reportedly told people in a bar that he had recently ingested 19 different medications.
