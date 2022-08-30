ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suring, WI

Green Bay elementary school closes, several classrooms flooded

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – One elementary school in the Green Bay Area Public School District is closed on Friday following a water pipe break that left the school with flooded classrooms and no running water. The Martin Elementary School posted on its Facebook page that the school is...
GREEN BAY, WI
91-year-old Kewaunee woman makes bags for local literacy group

KEWAUNEE, Wis. (WFRV) – One Wisconsin woman has been impacting the lives of students in Kewaunee schools for twenty years. Ninety-one-year-old Helen Clinton has been sewing bookworm bags for HCE literacy program for two decades. These bags are used by students to carry the free book they receive from...
KEWAUNEE, WI
Mishicot High School Principal and Superintendent Takes New Job in Suring

The Mishicot School District needs to find a new Superintendent and High School Principal. The Suring School District has announced that Dr. Paul Orlich has been hired as their superintendent for this school year, leaving Mishicot without one. Orlich was hired for the Mishicot job in 2018 and is taking...
MISHICOT, WI
Appleton Police patrols parents back to school photos

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – As students prepare for the start of a new school year, law enforcement is encouraging parents to be mindful of what they post online. “So when we think about back to school and how we can keep our kids safe people don’t think of before you even get to school,” said Meghan Cash, Appleton Police department, public information officer.
APPLETON, WI
De Pere teenager dies after crash in Calumet County

CHARLESTOWN, Wis. (WFRV) – A crash in Calumet County killed a 16-year-old De Pere girl and required a 17-year-old boy from Green Bay to be airlifted. According to the Calumet County Sheriff’s Office, on September 1 around 7:45 p.m., authorities responded to a single-vehicle crash on Lemke Road in the Town of Charlestown. The vehicle reportedly left the roadway and hit a tree.
CALUMET COUNTY, WI
Downtown Appleton Christmas Parade accepting applications to join

Downtown Appleton Christmas Parade accepting applications to join. Downtown Appleton Christmas Parade accepting applications …. How much snowfall NE Wisconsin sees after the official …. Watch for the Full Worm Moon on St. Patrick’s Day. NWS Skywarn spotter training schedule released. When daylight saving time went too far. Why...
APPLETON, WI
Shawano law enforcement hands out gifts to safe drivers

SHAWANO, Wis. (WFRV) – Some lucky drivers were pulled over in a Wisconsin county for a reason that wasn’t involving traffic violations. According to the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office, deputies gave $10 checks, free cones from Dairy Queen, and t-shirts to drivers caught wearing their seatbelts on Wednesday.
SHAWANO COUNTY, WI
Green Bay Boys & Girls club to offer free therapy

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Boys & Girls Club is using a $100,000 grant to provide free mental health services for parents and kids in the area. “We need to start destigmatizing mental health because it’s a part of our everyday life. It is just like physical health we need to be taking care of ourselves a little bit better,” said Brooke Unrath, the Green Bay Boys & Girls Club Program Director.
GREEN BAY, WI
Grand Chute man receives sentence for killing his grandparents

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – The man responsible for killing his own grandparents received his prison sentence on Friday. The Outagamie County District Attorney’s Office tells Local 5 that 20-year-old Alexander Kraus received two life sentences and will have parole eligibility after 40 years. Kraus was found guilty...
GRAND CHUTE, WI
Taylor Schabusiness changes plea, trial delayed

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay woman accused of gruesomely murdering Shad Thyrion was back in court on Thursday for a status conference. 24-year-old Taylor Schabusiness changed her plea to not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect. She is charged with 1st-Degree Intentional homicide, Mutilating...
GREEN BAY, WI
Face of Fentanyl: Green Bay man shares story of recovery

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — The American Addiction Center says 150 people die each day from overdose deaths related to synthetic opioids, like Fentanyl. It’s one of the reasons Brown County has declared a community health crisis. It’s a statistic that hits close to home for a Green...
GREEN BAY, WI
Grand Chute PD: Florida man accidentally fires gun, injures two

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – One man from Florida had charges referred after he allegedly fired a gun while intoxicated and injured two. According to the Grand Chute Police Department, on September 2 around 7:15 p.m., officers responded to the 800 block of West Northstar Drive for an incident involving an accidental firing of a firearm. Police arrived and found two people with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds.
GRAND CHUTE, WI
Bacon sold in Shawano County recalled, no illnesses reported

BONDUEL, Wis. (WFRV) – Cedar Wedge Farm in Bonduel is issuing a voluntary recall of bacon produced for individuals and sold from its retail store. The product that is being recalled is smoked bacon, vacuum sealed in a one-pound package. The product is marked with a packaging date between August 5 and August 29, 2022. The package also includes a mark of inspection with plant No. 593.
SHAWANO COUNTY, WI

