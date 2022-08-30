Read full article on original website
20-year-old man arrested as accessory to Branched Oak murder
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A 20-year-old man has been arrested after deputies say he helped clean up a murder scene. According to court documents, 20-year-old Saif D. Saber is accused of being an Accessory to a Felony as well as Destroying Evidence in a deadly shooting at Branched Oak Lake earlier this summer. Saber’s bond is currently set at $250,000. According to those court documents, Saber went to a friend’s house and asked for cleaning products to “clean up blood.” He was then seen getting in the car of the man arrested for the murder.
Fake Lancaster County deputy scams man out of $830
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Police Department says a 25-year-old man is out $830 after falling victim to a scam. Authorities tell Channel 8 that he got a call from a private number just after 6 p.m. Wednesday. They say someone on the other line claimed to be...
Troopers Arrest Two Drivers In Separate Pursuits
(September 2, 2022) (OMAHA, NEB.) — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested two people following separate pursuits in eastern Nebraska Thursday. The first incident occurred at approximately 6:45 a.m. when NSP was alerted that the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office was in pursuit of a woman who had escaped from custody and stolen a pickup. A trooper was able to locate the pursuit and successfully deploy stop sticks as the pickup was traveling southbound on county roads.
2 arrested following separate Nebraska pursuits
A Timeline of Events Released By LPD Shows General Times Between Murder and Suspicious Death
LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 2)–Things continue to evolve regarding two homicide cases this week in Lincoln, while in one of the cases police are not sure on the victim’s identity. On Friday, Assistant Police Chief Jason Stille told reporters the condition of the second person’s body found outside of...
2 hospitalized after overnight hit-and-run in north Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A two-vehicle hit-and-run sent two people to the hospital early Friday morning. Lincoln Police tell Channel 8 that those injured are expected to be OK. The Lincoln Police Department said it was called to the crash at the intersection of 48th Street and Cornhusker Highway...
Man Jailed For Robbery/Assault Suspected of Having Stolen Items
LINCOLN–(KFOR Aug. 31)–As Lancaster County deputies served a warrant at a garage in southwest Lincoln that’s connected to a 40-year-old man arrested Saturday for a robbery and assault case near Roca, they found some items that may have been taken in other unrelated cases. On Wednesday, Sheriff...
Missing CCC-L Inmate Arrested in Grand Island
An inmate missing from the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln (CCC-L) has been arrested. Torrien Harris was taken into custody by the Grand Island Police Department on Tuesday. She failed to return to CCC-L on July 18th from her job assignment in the community. She was sentenced to a...
Search underway for missing Lincoln inmate
A search is underway for Kelcey Schrage who escaped from the Community Corrections Center in Lincoln.
Nebraska Supreme Court upholds convictions of Sarpy County mom
PAPILLION, Neb. -- The State Supreme Court is upholding the multiple convictions of a Sarpy County mom accused of drugging and sexually assaulting her daughter's friends. 39-year-old Christina Greer had her 11 convictions upheld by the Nebraska High Court on Monday. She was found guilty after an investigation found that...
Lincoln man reportedly assaulted and robbed
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a reported robbery after a man was assaulted. LPD said police were sent to the 1000 block of N 44th Street around 9:40 a.m. on Tuesday on the report of a robbery. Officers said they talked to the 21-year-old victim who...
Arrest Made In Wednesday Homicide, Investigation Underway With Suspicious Death
LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 1)–An arrest has been made in connection to a homicide reported Wednesday morning near 3rd and “P” Street. Lincoln Police Chief Teresa Ewins on Thursday said 55-year-old William Wright was arrested just after 7pm Wednesday near 1st and “Q” Street in the death of 61-year-old Ronald George. Chief Ewins credits the hard work done around the clock by officers.
Biker assaulted and robbed by three men on MoPac Trail, Lincoln Police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A biker was assaulted and robbed by three men Tuesday morning while riding on the MoPac trail in east Lincoln, police say. Around 9:40 a.m., a 21-year-old man was arriving at McAdams Park near 44th and Y Streets when three unknown men approached him. One...
California man arrested in Nebraska after deputy finds 9 handguns, suspected drug currency
SEWARD COUNTY, Neb. — A California man was arrested in Seward County after a deputy located nine handguns and suspected drug currency during a traffic stop, according to authorities. On Aug. 25, a Seward County deputy stopped a Nissan Altima after spotting a traffic violation on Interstate 80 between...
Will your ticket for possession of marijuana go to court? It may depend on who writes it
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Whether a person ticketed for possession of a small amount of marijuana actually gets in trouble, may depend on what law enforcement agency in the Lincoln area writes the ticket. It all comes down to if the prosecuting attorneys believe it’s worth sending the drug out...
Lincoln man killed near homeless shelter; ‘He was important to us’
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a homicide that took place early Wednesday morning near Third and P Streets. Shortly before 2 a.m., authorities were called to the area, where they found a 60-year-old Lincoln man deceased in a grassy area. The man was killed...
Hit and Run Crash at North 48th and Cornhusker Sends Two To The Hospital
Lincoln Police at scene of hit and run crash on N. 48th and Cornhusker (photo courtesy of Carol Turner) (KFOR NEWS September 2, 2022) A suspected hit and run crash just before 3am Friday sent t2 people to a Lincoln hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Lincoln Police Capt. Max Hubka...
Suspected meth and fentanyl found in Nebraska traffic stop
Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested four people after locating more than 100 pounds of suspected methamphetamine and nine pounds of suspected fentanyl during a traffic stop Tuesday.
Lincoln man murdered early Wednesday morning
(Lincoln, NE) -- A murder investigation is underway after a Lincoln man is found dead Wednesday. Lincoln Police say just after 2:00 Wednesday morning, a 60 year old man was found unresponsive in a field near North 3rd and P Streets. Investigators say the injuries appear to have been caused by a bladed weapon. Police say multiple interviews are being conducted with persons of interest and witnesses.
Woman arrested for GI theft after escaping from Lincoln correctional facility in July
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A woman who escaped the Community Corrections Center in Lincoln last month has been arrested in Grand Island. In July, the Nebraska Department of Corrections said Torrien Harris, 20, failed to return to the facility from job assignment and removed her electronic monitoring device, which was later found.
