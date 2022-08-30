ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockbridge, MA

Welcome to Real Estate Friday!

Here’s what we have for you this week in The Edge Real Estate section:. Property of the Week – More than a house, Mary Jane White and Brandon White of Cohen + White Associates offer you a welcoming and enchanting environment on 68+ private acres in a most convenient location with a private pool.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
Berkshire region real estate sales

3 Apremont Street: Aimee L. Kupiec and Erica J. Viens of Adams to Nicole M. Jannicelli, $135,000 on 08/19/2022. 11-13 Temple Street: Wayne Arnold of Adams to Wenninger Family LP, $190,000 on 08/17/2022. 41 E Jordan Street: Carrie S. Wolfzahn and Joshua G. Wolfzahn of Adams to Walter Rogowski and...
PITTSFIELD, MA
District Attorney candidates duke it out one last time

Lenox — Coming down the home stretch before the Democratic primary election, the Berkshire Democratic Brigades organization held a candidates debate between Berkshire County District Attorney Andrea Harrington and candidate Timothy Shugrue on Tuesday, August 30 at The Mount. The debate was only 45 minutes long, and approximately 80...
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
A vote for sheriff candidate Alf Barbalunga

To those voting for Sheriff Bowler: Do you really have an understanding of his budget? Because that’s what your vote will support. Twelve years is a long enough run and it’s time for a change. Sheriff Bowler said when he ran in 2010, that he would get tough on Carmen Massimiano’s budget, and all he has done is increase it.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
JUST IN: Pittsfield resident sentenced for embezzlement

Pittsfield — The Berkshire County District Attorney’s Office announced on Wednesday, August 31 that Leonard Curtis, 27, was sentenced to two and a half years at the Berkshire House of Correction. He will also subsequently serve two years of probation, during which Curtis must pay restitution. Previously, Curtis...
PITTSFIELD, MA
BITS & BYTES: Spanish-language screenings at The Mahaiwe; Alford open studios tour; Knights Orchestra concerts; mobile food drive; Westside Soap Box Derby; FIRST Friday Community Picnic

Great Barrington— The Mahaiwe’s Spanish-language Community Advisory Network (SCAN) is offering free, Spanish-language film screenings (with English subtitles) for the community. On Sunday, September 4 at 7:30 p.m., the Mahaiwe will present Disney’s Encanto (2021) outside at the park behind Town Hall, across from the theater. In this...
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA

