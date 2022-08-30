Read full article on original website
Welcome to Real Estate Friday!
Here’s what we have for you this week in The Edge Real Estate section:. Property of the Week – More than a house, Mary Jane White and Brandon White of Cohen + White Associates offer you a welcoming and enchanting environment on 68+ private acres in a most convenient location with a private pool.
Berkshire region real estate sales
3 Apremont Street: Aimee L. Kupiec and Erica J. Viens of Adams to Nicole M. Jannicelli, $135,000 on 08/19/2022. 11-13 Temple Street: Wayne Arnold of Adams to Wenninger Family LP, $190,000 on 08/17/2022. 41 E Jordan Street: Carrie S. Wolfzahn and Joshua G. Wolfzahn of Adams to Walter Rogowski and...
District Attorney candidates duke it out one last time
Lenox — Coming down the home stretch before the Democratic primary election, the Berkshire Democratic Brigades organization held a candidates debate between Berkshire County District Attorney Andrea Harrington and candidate Timothy Shugrue on Tuesday, August 30 at The Mount. The debate was only 45 minutes long, and approximately 80...
A vote for sheriff candidate Alf Barbalunga
To those voting for Sheriff Bowler: Do you really have an understanding of his budget? Because that’s what your vote will support. Twelve years is a long enough run and it’s time for a change. Sheriff Bowler said when he ran in 2010, that he would get tough on Carmen Massimiano’s budget, and all he has done is increase it.
Interview with Kimberly Bush Tomio, new executive director of Berkshire Museum
Editor’s Note: Kimberly Bush Tomio is the new executive director of Berkshire Museum in Pittsfield, and she started in this position on Monday, August 29. She has been warmly welcomed by Ethan Klepetar, president of the Museum’s Board of Trustees, with these words:. “Kim brings an invaluable new...
JUST IN: Pittsfield resident sentenced for embezzlement
Pittsfield — The Berkshire County District Attorney’s Office announced on Wednesday, August 31 that Leonard Curtis, 27, was sentenced to two and a half years at the Berkshire House of Correction. He will also subsequently serve two years of probation, during which Curtis must pay restitution. Previously, Curtis...
BITS & BYTES: Spanish-language screenings at The Mahaiwe; Alford open studios tour; Knights Orchestra concerts; mobile food drive; Westside Soap Box Derby; FIRST Friday Community Picnic
Great Barrington— The Mahaiwe’s Spanish-language Community Advisory Network (SCAN) is offering free, Spanish-language film screenings (with English subtitles) for the community. On Sunday, September 4 at 7:30 p.m., the Mahaiwe will present Disney’s Encanto (2021) outside at the park behind Town Hall, across from the theater. In this...
