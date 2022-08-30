Read full article on original website
buckrail.com
CWC’s Bridge Program boosts college value
JACKSON, Wyo. — A time-tested Central Wyoming College program has a track record of success in making the path from high school to college smoother. After launching in the complicated academic environment of 2020, CWC’s Bridge to College & Success program is completing a successful third year in helping Latino students make the high-school-to-college transition.
buckrail.com
Pet of the Week: Meet Boris
JACKSON, Wyo. — A great head of hair, and energy for days, meet Boris! Boris is a young male terrier blend available for adoption from PAWS of Teton Valley, located at 15 South 1750 East, Driggs, ID. Call 208-354-3499 to set up a meet and greet with Boris.
buckrail.com
SNAPPED: Life imitates art outside Museum of Wildlife Art
JACKSON, Wyo. — On Wednesday afternoon, a black bear wandered onto the terrace of the National Museum of Wildlife Art. Security guard Tim Diaz snapped this photo of the curious visitor before he hightailed it through the Sculpture Trail, through the parking lot and safely back up the butte.
buckrail.com
Victor’s Pierre’s Theatre revitalized
VICTOR, Idaho — A Teton Valley cultural and historical landmark, Pierre’s Theatre, formerly Pierre’s Playhouse, has been revitalized for another chapter of entertainment. Pierre’s first opened in 1941 as the 225-seat “New Paramount Theater,” and in 1950 simply became known as “Paramount Theatre.” In 1963 the building...
buckrail.com
Spring Gulch closure extended another day
JACKSON, Wyo. — Unforeseen delays to the improvements on Spring Gulch Road are causing a closure to take place longer than anticipated, says the county. Originally expected to reopen at 5 p.m. today, Spring Gulch Road, from Riva Ridge Road and Bar BC Road, will remain closed until Friday, Sept. 2, at 5 p.m.
buckrail.com
SNAPPED: Eagle, fish, magpie oh my!
JACKSON, Wyo. — Rafter J resident Dawn Ruser Lotshaw snapped photos Wednesday morning of an eagle feeding on a fish while a magpie waited in the wings for the chance at scraps. Lotshaw said the ponds in Rafter J were recently restocked with fish. “This magpie wanted part of...
buckrail.com
Don’t miss JHMR’s Labor Day sale, up to 70% off retail
JACKSON, Wyo. — Jackson Hole Mountain Resort is celebrating Labor Day weekend with deep discounts on retail, food and biking, raffles, beer and whiskey tastings and a DJ. The deals start in town, on Friday, Sept. 2, and run through Monday, Sept. 5 at Hoback Sports and at stores in Teton Village.
buckrail.com
Expect 20-minute delays this week in Snake River Canyon
JACKSON, Wyo. — Traffic during the day and evenings will be reduced to a single alternating lane with a pilot car from milepost 127 to 132 in the Snake River Canyon, the Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) announced this morning. According to the release, WYDOT and crews from Avail...
