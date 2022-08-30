Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Attempted Kidnapping Near Stanley Middle School in Lafayette, Says SuperintendentThomas SmithLafayette, CA
A Toxic Red Tide Has Killed An 'Uncountable' Number of Fish in the Bay AreaDaniella CressmanSan Francisco, CA
Stephen Curry Receives His College Degree 13 Years After Leaving School to Pursue his NBA DreamAnthony J LynchSan Francisco, CA
San Fran Businesses Threaten Tax Strike If Homeless Population Is Not RemovedTaxBuzzSan Francisco, CA
Hate Crime Charges Filed in Case of Anti-Hindu Rant at a Fremont Taco BellAnthony J LynchFremont, CA
Related
TechCrunch
AngelList, Calendly and Reddit hone product market fit at Disrupt
If customers are ripping products out of your hands, congratulations — you have PMF. But that definition does not necessarily apply to every startup’s product or service. Murky PMF definitions muddy challenging waters, but things become even more interesting during a changing market. Getting PMF right determines the...
TechCrunch
Dear Sophie: What are the quickest visa options for bringing in international talent?
“Your questions are vital to the spread of knowledge that allows people all over the world to rise above borders and pursue their dreams,” says Sophie Alcorn, a Silicon Valley immigration attorney. “Whether you’re in people ops, a founder or seeking a job in Silicon Valley, I would love to answer your questions in my next column.”
TechCrunch
Facebook is shutting down its Nextdoor clone next month, following tests in the US and Canada
The company said it initially invested in Neighborhoods because it saw how popular local content was on its platform. But ultimately, Facebook realized the best way to move forward in this area was to allow people to continue to use Facebook Groups, as they had been doing. First quietly tested...
TechCrunch
Early-bird pricing returns for a Disrupt Labor Day flash sale
Right now and through Tuesday, September 6 at 11:59 p.m. PDT, you can buy a Disrupt pass and pocket significant savings. There’s so much to see, do and learn at Disrupt. Here are just two main-stage sessions you can enjoy, and be sure to peruse the full event agenda to see what other startup excitement awaits you.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Snap laying off 20% of its staff in hopes of reducing costs
The parent company of social media platform Snapchat is laying off 20% of its staff as it tries to reduce costs in the face of declining sales, the company said Wednesday. CEO Evan Spiegel said in a letter to staff posted on Snap's website that sales were not keeping up with projections.
TechCrunch
Hear the steps to raise a Series A on today’s TechCrunch Live
We’re going to start the event talking about fundraising WELL Health’s seed round, and hear the lessons Guillaume de Zwirek learned along the way. As you’ll hear from Lefourt and de Zwirek, there are notable differences between raising a seed round and a Series A round. Investors look at different aspects of the company, and the founder must prepare for the fundraising differently. Rather than selling a story, they’re selling a company.
TCL・
TechCrunch
How tech giants are responding to the growing green card backlog
The plea was, of course, self-serving — Amazon topped the list of companies applying for green cards in 2019 with 1,500 applications, according to U.S. Department of Labor data. But it did serve to spotlight that U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) — the agency responsible for issuing green cards — is barreling toward a failure to adjudicate tens of thousands of applications before a September 30 deadline.
TechCrunch
Landa can make you a landlord with just $5
So it’s no surprise that in recent years, a flurry of startups have emerged that aim to give more people access to real estate ownership in the form of fractional shares. One such startup, Landa, is emerging from stealth today with $33 million in funding — including a recent $25 million Series A round and an $8 million seed round. NFX, 83North and Viola co-led the Series A, which closed in the first quarter of this year, for the New York company. 83North and NFX also co-led its seed round.
IN THIS ARTICLE
TechCrunch
OneSignal lands $50M to automatically optimize SMS, in-app and email campaigns
Beginning as a mobile game studio, OneSignal pivoted to customer engagement when co-founder and CEO George Deglin saw an opportunity to address a perennial challenge in app development: creating an effective push notification pipeline. “There is a huge shift happening in the mobile app industry. Technology and regulatory changes have...
TechCrunch
UK clears $8.1B merger between NortonLifeLock and Avast
The merger has been hanging in the balance since plans were first revealed last August. The CMA revealed in March that it was launching an investigation, stating that combining two closely-aligned, market-leading rivals raised significant competition concerns. And this is true, as both companies are leading cybersecurity players, with products spanning antivirus, identity protection, VPNs and more.
FourKites Launches New Unified Customer Interface - The First Solution to Deliver End-to-end Supply Chain Visibility in a Single Platform
AMSTERDAM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 1, 2022-- Leading supply chain visibility company FourKites today announced a major platform upgrade that enables organisations to more easily leverage critical supply chain visibility data across their enterprise. The new release creates seamless integration between real-time transportation visibility and facility-specific data — across all modes — providing actionable insights that drive efficiencies and prevent disruptions across the end-to-end supply chain. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220901005394/en/ FourKites launches new unified Customer Interface - the first solution to deliver End-to-end supply chain visibility in a single platform (Photo: Business Wire)
TechCrunch
Reddit acquires contextualization company Spiketrap to boost its ads business
The deal signals Reddit’s growing investment in its advertising business as it aims to make it easier for advertisers to target relevant audiences based on interests. This deal also arrives at a time when Apple’s consumer privacy tools, App Tracking Transparency or ATT, have been impacting the effectiveness of online ads across major tech platforms, like Facebook and Snap, as consumers opt out of ads personalization.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
TechCrunch
To reach fintech’s next level, infrastructure providers must address these pain points
But fintech is resilient. Innovation continues to drive new developments in lending, payments, crypto and, in particular, infrastructure, showing that the industry still has lots of room for growth. And even though investment activity decreased this year, it still remains well above where it was in 2019 and 2020. Infrastructure...
TechCrunch
It’s not a DAO, it’s a Koop: 21-year-old founder raises $5M for NFT fan engagement
After two months in private beta, Koop, which 21-year-old CEO Murillo co-founded with CTO Conner Chyung, just launched to the public. At its core, Koop is a protocol that helps creators and communities launch NFT-based membership passes to raise funds for projects, Murillo told TechCrunch in an interview. Koops, as...
CNBC
Snap shares pop on plans to cut 20% of staff as part of major restructuring
Snap shares rose as much as 15% after it confirmed reports it will cut 20% of its more than 6,000-person workforce and said it will scrap several projects, including its Pixy photo-taking drone and its lineup of Snap Originals premium shows. CEO Evan Spiegel announced the moves in a memo...
Fairmarkit Secures $35.6 Million Series C Funding to Help More Enterprises Optimize “Tail Spend”
BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 1, 2022-- Fairmarkit, the automated sourcing platform that is transforming the procurement of goods and services for enterprises, today announced a $35.6 million Series C investment, bringing its total funding to date to $78 million. The round was led by OMERS Growth Equity with participation from investors GGV Capital,Insight Partners, HighlandX, as well as a new strategic investment from ServiceNow. The new capital will further fuel Fairmarkit’s rapid growth through strategic hiring, increased technology partnerships and product development. The company is optimizing the platform for all sourcing events and plans to add the same level of intelligence to payments, bringing customers closer to full autonomous sourcing. In addition, Fairmarkit was recently added to the 2022 Inc. 5000 fastest-growing private companies list, ranked 159. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220901005138/en/ Top row, left to right: Celeste Ackert, CFO; Kevin Frechette, CEO, co-founder; Victor Kushch, Chief Technology Officer, Co-founder Bottom row, left to right: Kevin Turn, Chief Customer Officer; Tarek Alaruri, Chief Operations Officer, Co-founder (Photo: Business Wire)
TechCrunch
TechCrunch+ roundup: Fighting fundraising fears, XaaS CS strategy, the ‘collapse’ of VC
Pre-COVID, most journeys started with a shipwide safety drill where passengers assembled, donned life vests and learned what to do in an emergency. The ocean has an average depth of 2.3 miles, yet these rehearsals were always a calm affair. You’re starting a vacation; what could possibly go wrong?
TechCrunch
UK dials up scrutiny of Microsoft’s $68.7BN Activision deal over antitrust concerns
The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) opened a formal probe of the acquisition in July, soliciting feedback on whether or not to move to a deeper so-called Phase 2 investigation. It’s now decided the deal does merit closer attention — taking a view that it could substantially lessen competition in gaming consoles, multi-game subscription services, and cloud gaming services.
TechCrunch
Tracking cybersecurity investment during the venture downturn
Cybersecurity stocks have given back some gains this year; they are not immune from market repricing. But at the same time, the cohort is taking on less water. The Exchange explores startups, markets and money. every morning on TechCrunch+ or get The Exchange newsletter every Saturday. We’re curious if the...
TechCrunch
Instacart is acquiring AI-powered pricing and promotions platform Eversight
Founded in 2013, Eversight allows retailers and CPG brands to continuously test customized pricing and promotions directly with their individual customers. The company’s technology surfaces real-time and custom insights into the promotions that best resonate with customers and impact their purchasing decisions. Eversight, which is based in Palo Alto, California, has raised $24.2 million to date.
Comments / 0