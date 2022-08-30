BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 1, 2022-- Fairmarkit, the automated sourcing platform that is transforming the procurement of goods and services for enterprises, today announced a $35.6 million Series C investment, bringing its total funding to date to $78 million. The round was led by OMERS Growth Equity with participation from investors GGV Capital,Insight Partners, HighlandX, as well as a new strategic investment from ServiceNow. The new capital will further fuel Fairmarkit’s rapid growth through strategic hiring, increased technology partnerships and product development. The company is optimizing the platform for all sourcing events and plans to add the same level of intelligence to payments, bringing customers closer to full autonomous sourcing. In addition, Fairmarkit was recently added to the 2022 Inc. 5000 fastest-growing private companies list, ranked 159. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220901005138/en/ Top row, left to right: Celeste Ackert, CFO; Kevin Frechette, CEO, co-founder; Victor Kushch, Chief Technology Officer, Co-founder Bottom row, left to right: Kevin Turn, Chief Customer Officer; Tarek Alaruri, Chief Operations Officer, Co-founder (Photo: Business Wire)

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO