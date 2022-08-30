ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

TechCrunch

AngelList, Calendly and Reddit hone product market fit at Disrupt

If customers are ripping products out of your hands, congratulations — you have PMF. But that definition does not necessarily apply to every startup’s product or service. Murky PMF definitions muddy challenging waters, but things become even more interesting during a changing market. Getting PMF right determines the...
TechCrunch

Early-bird pricing returns for a Disrupt Labor Day flash sale

Right now and through Tuesday, September 6 at 11:59 p.m. PDT, you can buy a Disrupt pass and pocket significant savings. There’s so much to see, do and learn at Disrupt. Here are just two main-stage sessions you can enjoy, and be sure to peruse the full event agenda to see what other startup excitement awaits you.
CBS News

Snap laying off 20% of its staff in hopes of reducing costs

The parent company of social media platform Snapchat is laying off 20% of its staff as it tries to reduce costs in the face of declining sales, the company said Wednesday. CEO Evan Spiegel said in a letter to staff posted on Snap's website that sales were not keeping up with projections.
TechCrunch

Hear the steps to raise a Series A on today’s TechCrunch Live

We’re going to start the event talking about fundraising WELL Health’s seed round, and hear the lessons Guillaume de Zwirek learned along the way. As you’ll hear from Lefourt and de Zwirek, there are notable differences between raising a seed round and a Series A round. Investors look at different aspects of the company, and the founder must prepare for the fundraising differently. Rather than selling a story, they’re selling a company.
TechCrunch

How tech giants are responding to the growing green card backlog

The plea was, of course, self-serving — Amazon topped the list of companies applying for green cards in 2019 with 1,500 applications, according to U.S. Department of Labor data. But it did serve to spotlight that U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) — the agency responsible for issuing green cards — is barreling toward a failure to adjudicate tens of thousands of applications before a September 30 deadline.
TechCrunch

Landa can make you a landlord with just $5

So it’s no surprise that in recent years, a flurry of startups have emerged that aim to give more people access to real estate ownership in the form of fractional shares. One such startup, Landa, is emerging from stealth today with $33 million in funding — including a recent $25 million Series A round and an $8 million seed round. NFX, 83North and Viola co-led the Series A, which closed in the first quarter of this year, for the New York company. 83North and NFX also co-led its seed round.
TechCrunch

OneSignal lands $50M to automatically optimize SMS, in-app and email campaigns

Beginning as a mobile game studio, OneSignal pivoted to customer engagement when co-founder and CEO George Deglin saw an opportunity to address a perennial challenge in app development: creating an effective push notification pipeline. “There is a huge shift happening in the mobile app industry. Technology and regulatory changes have...
TechCrunch

UK clears $8.1B merger between NortonLifeLock and Avast

The merger has been hanging in the balance since plans were first revealed last August. The CMA revealed in March that it was launching an investigation, stating that combining two closely-aligned, market-leading rivals raised significant competition concerns. And this is true, as both companies are leading cybersecurity players, with products spanning antivirus, identity protection, VPNs and more.
The Associated Press

FourKites Launches New Unified Customer Interface - The First Solution to Deliver End-to-end Supply Chain Visibility in a Single Platform

AMSTERDAM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 1, 2022-- Leading supply chain visibility company FourKites today announced a major platform upgrade that enables organisations to more easily leverage critical supply chain visibility data across their enterprise. The new release creates seamless integration between real-time transportation visibility and facility-specific data — across all modes — providing actionable insights that drive efficiencies and prevent disruptions across the end-to-end supply chain. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220901005394/en/ FourKites launches new unified Customer Interface - the first solution to deliver End-to-end supply chain visibility in a single platform (Photo: Business Wire)
TechCrunch

Reddit acquires contextualization company Spiketrap to boost its ads business

The deal signals Reddit’s growing investment in its advertising business as it aims to make it easier for advertisers to target relevant audiences based on interests. This deal also arrives at a time when Apple’s consumer privacy tools, App Tracking Transparency or ATT, have been impacting the effectiveness of online ads across major tech platforms, like Facebook and Snap, as consumers opt out of ads personalization.
The Associated Press

Fairmarkit Secures $35.6 Million Series C Funding to Help More Enterprises Optimize “Tail Spend”

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 1, 2022-- Fairmarkit, the automated sourcing platform that is transforming the procurement of goods and services for enterprises, today announced a $35.6 million Series C investment, bringing its total funding to date to $78 million. The round was led by OMERS Growth Equity with participation from investors GGV Capital,Insight Partners, HighlandX, as well as a new strategic investment from ServiceNow. The new capital will further fuel Fairmarkit’s rapid growth through strategic hiring, increased technology partnerships and product development. The company is optimizing the platform for all sourcing events and plans to add the same level of intelligence to payments, bringing customers closer to full autonomous sourcing. In addition, Fairmarkit was recently added to the 2022 Inc. 5000 fastest-growing private companies list, ranked 159. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220901005138/en/ Top row, left to right: Celeste Ackert, CFO; Kevin Frechette, CEO, co-founder; Victor Kushch, Chief Technology Officer, Co-founder Bottom row, left to right: Kevin Turn, Chief Customer Officer; Tarek Alaruri, Chief Operations Officer, Co-founder (Photo: Business Wire)
TechCrunch

UK dials up scrutiny of Microsoft’s $68.7BN Activision deal over antitrust concerns

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) opened a formal probe of the acquisition in July, soliciting feedback on whether or not to move to a deeper so-called Phase 2 investigation. It’s now decided the deal does merit closer attention — taking a view that it could substantially lessen competition in gaming consoles, multi-game subscription services, and cloud gaming services.
TechCrunch

Tracking cybersecurity investment during the venture downturn

Cybersecurity stocks have given back some gains this year; they are not immune from market repricing. But at the same time, the cohort is taking on less water. The Exchange explores startups, markets and money. every morning on TechCrunch+ or get The Exchange newsletter every Saturday. We’re curious if the...
TechCrunch

Instacart is acquiring AI-powered pricing and promotions platform Eversight

Founded in 2013, Eversight allows retailers and CPG brands to continuously test customized pricing and promotions directly with their individual customers. The company’s technology surfaces real-time and custom insights into the promotions that best resonate with customers and impact their purchasing decisions. Eversight, which is based in Palo Alto, California, has raised $24.2 million to date.
