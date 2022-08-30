Read full article on original website
Two haunted places in the United States: The Waverly Hills Sanatorium and The Whaley HouseFareeha Arshad
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
How This Louisville Food Magnate Became An Education Non-Profit FounderJeryl BrunnerLouisville, KY
Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in Kentucky this weekKristen WaltersJeffersontown, KY
WorldFest returns to Louisville; Downtown street closures set for Saturday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The 2022 WorldFest, featuring cultures and customs from all over the world, is returning to the Belvedere Labor Day weekend. The four-day event will feature three entertainment stages showcasing more than 70 international, national, regional, and local performers. There will also be a vendor village with...
Him & Her Boutique opens new east Louisville location
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local business opened up a new storefront Thursday in east Louisville. Him & Her Boutique cut the ribbon on its new location in The Paddock Shops. The shop is a go-to fashion destination that focuses on enhancing confidence in style. This is the second Him...
5 Things To Do In Louisville This Weekend (9/2)
$15-$75 So many postponed events have come back in 2022, but how about one that’s been on pause for five years? Yes, PRFBBQLOU — that is, Premier Rock Forum Barbecue Louisville — is back. It’s a multi-day music fest with more than 40 bands (many of which are from Kentucky) playing at three venues over six days. Plus, of course, there’s barbecue. Bring your friends and enjoy good music and good food.
These Louisville-area theaters are showing $3 movies this Saturday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Get your popcorn ready because this Saturday, select movie theaters across Louisville are showing movies for $3. In celebration of National Cinema Day, moviegoers can see any movie at any showtime for $3 on Sept. 3. Here is a list of movies coming out in September.
Largest vintage market in the region returns to Louisville waterfront this weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Fleur de Flea Vintage Urban Marketplace is bringing back the hugely popular Fleur de Flea Outdoor Vintage Market on Saturday. The outdoor market is taking over Waterfront Festival Plaza from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. With more than 150 vendors, Fleur de Flea’s outdoor market is...
First Down Friday Scores -- Week 3
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 2022 high school football season is officially underway, and the WDRB Sports team has the most comprehensive coverage of games on both sides of the river. Below are all the final scores for Week 3. To see highlights from Kentucky and Indiana, click here for...
Fall classes starting at Waterfront Botanical Gardens
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Waterfront Botanical Gardens are excited about the fall and are offering classes for kids and adults to celebrate!. There are fun activities from September through December. One of the first for the kids is a Homegrown Veggie Art class. They can learn about all sorts...
Shelbyville's Gallrein Farms hosting Sunflower & Corn Festival this weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The arrival of September signals the return of fall festivals, and a Kentucky farm is kicking off the festivities this weekend. Gallrein Farms in Shelbyville is hosting its Sunflower & Corn Festival this Labor Day weekend and next weekend. From Sept. 3-5 and Sept. 10-11, guests...
Archives: In the '80s, this rare 'car boat' was a familiar sight on the Ohio River
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Back in the 1960s, a German company was making "car boats," a vehicle that seamlessly transitioned from land to sea. About 100 of them came to the United States, and back in the '80s, there was at least one floating around Louisville. It became a familiar...
Southern Restaurant Chain Waldo’s Chicken & Beer To Open In Louisville Next Month
Waldo’s Chicken & Beer, a fast-casual restaurant chain that serves chicken and beer (of course) and has locations only in Southern states, will open a Louisville location next month. Waldo’s, which Endeavor Restaurant Group is bringing to Louisville, will open on Tuesday, Sept. 20, at 10700 Meeting St. in...
New company moves into PNC Tower in downtown Louisville with hopes of hiring 200 local employees
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A technology firm moved into a new office in downtown Louisville. Inxeption's headquarters is now on the 29th floor of the PNC Tower at 5th and Main streets. The 18,000-square-foot space will allow for planned growth to 200 local employees over the next five years. "Congratulations...
Man found dead in backyard of home in Louisville's Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was found dead in the backyard of a home in the Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood on Friday evening. According to Louisville Metro Police spokesperson Alicia Smiley, a report of a body found was called in before 7 p.m. in the 7600 block of Norwich Boulevard. That's off Greenwood Road between the Greenbelt Highway and Terry Road.
Yard sale saves Louisville family from houselessness
Tyson Lewis was evicted from his home earlier in 2022. He said all of his belongings were scattered on the side of the road.
Watching Out for You: ‘Quiet quitting’ and ‘quiet firing’
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The pandemic changed how people looked at their home and work life balance and had many people talking about “quiet quitting,” basically doing work that’s required, but not going overboard for their company. Now, social media is sharing the ways employers are pushing...
Troubleshooters: Yacht club where diver electrocuted shut down by Ky. fire marshal
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Ahead of the busy Labor Day weekend, a yacht club on the Ohio River will not open for business. Diver Keith Elkins was electrocuted working under the Prospect Yacht Club’s barges back in April. A troubleshooter investigation last month uncovered the state had issued two...
Hokey Weather Facts 9/1/22
Ky. officials offering $2,500 reward for info leading to arrest of copper wire thieves. Following a string of copper metal thefts in Louisville leaving hundreds of lighting poles dark on interstates, officials are offering a reward leading to arrests. Updated: 13 hours ago. “This is a monument to that great...
Kentucky Humane Society asking for donations as more animals from Eastern Ky. come in
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As more animals come in from Eastern Kentucky shelters, the Kentucky Humane Society is asking the public to consider donating. To compensate for the surplus of animals, KHS is in need of large towels and blankets (no sheets, pillowcases, or hand towels). In a Facebook post...
Louisville baseball legend honored with headstone 48 years after passing
Ky. officials offering $2,500 reward for info leading to arrest of copper wire thieves. Following a string of copper metal thefts in Louisville leaving hundreds of lighting poles dark on interstates, officials are offering a reward leading to arrests. Updated: 14 hours ago. Rent, mortgage payments and utility bills are...
Better Business Bureau in Louisville moving locations
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Better Business Bureau (BBB) serving Louisville, Southern Indiana and Western Kentucky has moved from its downtown location after 70 years. The organization hosted a ribbon cutting for the new office space Wednesday. According to the release, the organizations 6,600 square foot building’s construction has wrapped...
New Albany 4-star lineman adjusting to life at his new school
NEW ALBANY, Ind. — William Spencer is doing well so far in his first year as a member of the New Albany High School football team. "It's definitely like a different atmosphere," Spencer said. "But, I'm liking it and I'm adjusting well." Spencer, a senior lineman, previously played at...
