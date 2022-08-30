ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wave 3

WorldFest returns to Louisville; Downtown street closures set for Saturday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The 2022 WorldFest, featuring cultures and customs from all over the world, is returning to the Belvedere Labor Day weekend. The four-day event will feature three entertainment stages showcasing more than 70 international, national, regional, and local performers. There will also be a vendor village with...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Him & Her Boutique opens new east Louisville location

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local business opened up a new storefront Thursday in east Louisville. Him & Her Boutique cut the ribbon on its new location in The Paddock Shops. The shop is a go-to fashion destination that focuses on enhancing confidence in style. This is the second Him...
LOUISVILLE, KY
leoweekly.com

5 Things To Do In Louisville This Weekend (9/2)

$15-$75 So many postponed events have come back in 2022, but how about one that’s been on pause for five years? Yes, PRFBBQLOU — that is, Premier Rock Forum Barbecue Louisville — is back. It’s a multi-day music fest with more than 40 bands (many of which are from Kentucky) playing at three venues over six days. Plus, of course, there’s barbecue. Bring your friends and enjoy good music and good food.
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Sports
Louisville, KY
Government
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
Local
Kentucky Sports
wdrb.com

First Down Friday Scores -- Week 3

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 2022 high school football season is officially underway, and the WDRB Sports team has the most comprehensive coverage of games on both sides of the river. Below are all the final scores for Week 3. To see highlights from Kentucky and Indiana, click here for...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Fall classes starting at Waterfront Botanical Gardens

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Waterfront Botanical Gardens are excited about the fall and are offering classes for kids and adults to celebrate!. There are fun activities from September through December. One of the first for the kids is a Homegrown Veggie Art class. They can learn about all sorts...
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downtown Louisville#Sports League#Pickleball
wdrb.com

Man found dead in backyard of home in Louisville's Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was found dead in the backyard of a home in the Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood on Friday evening. According to Louisville Metro Police spokesperson Alicia Smiley, a report of a body found was called in before 7 p.m. in the 7600 block of Norwich Boulevard. That's off Greenwood Road between the Greenbelt Highway and Terry Road.
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
Wave 3

Watching Out for You: ‘Quiet quitting’ and ‘quiet firing’

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The pandemic changed how people looked at their home and work life balance and had many people talking about “quiet quitting,” basically doing work that’s required, but not going overboard for their company. Now, social media is sharing the ways employers are pushing...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Hokey Weather Facts 9/1/22

Ky. officials offering $2,500 reward for info leading to arrest of copper wire thieves. Following a string of copper metal thefts in Louisville leaving hundreds of lighting poles dark on interstates, officials are offering a reward leading to arrests. Updated: 13 hours ago. “This is a monument to that great...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Louisville baseball legend honored with headstone 48 years after passing

Ky. officials offering $2,500 reward for info leading to arrest of copper wire thieves. Following a string of copper metal thefts in Louisville leaving hundreds of lighting poles dark on interstates, officials are offering a reward leading to arrests. Updated: 14 hours ago. Rent, mortgage payments and utility bills are...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Better Business Bureau in Louisville moving locations

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Better Business Bureau (BBB) serving Louisville, Southern Indiana and Western Kentucky has moved from its downtown location after 70 years. The organization hosted a ribbon cutting for the new office space Wednesday. According to the release, the organizations 6,600 square foot building’s construction has wrapped...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

New Albany 4-star lineman adjusting to life at his new school

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — William Spencer is doing well so far in his first year as a member of the New Albany High School football team. "It's definitely like a different atmosphere," Spencer said. "But, I'm liking it and I'm adjusting well." Spencer, a senior lineman, previously played at...
NEW ALBANY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy