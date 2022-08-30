Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Sierra Sun
See you at Scotty’s: Tahoe City’s first skate park opens
TAHOE CITY, Calif. — Scotty Lapp and his group friends were well acquainted with officers of the Placer County Sheriff’s Office. Not because they were known for getting into trouble or causing problems around the North Lake Tahoe area, but because of their love of skateboarding. Lapp and...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Tahoe ski resorts look to go farther, faster in 2022-23
With time dwindling between now and when snow covers the Sierra, local ski resorts around the region are quickly bringing to a close work to upgrade lifts and expand terrain. From new gondolas and lifts to opened up ski areas, the Lake Tahoe region’s ski resorts are planning on offering guests more than ever this upcoming season.
Toxic algae discovered in Lake Tahoe area just in time for Labor Day
Harmful algal blooms, or HABs, can cause a range of distressing symptoms.
Record-Courier
Little Kingsbury park makes big news
A little park in the shadow of the Tahoe Rim Trail has been getting a lot of press lately. There isn’t even a sign for 4.5-acre George Brautovich Park nestled off the main road to the rim trail’s north Kingsbury Trailhead, must less actual access to the trail.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
South Lake Tahoe Unveils Plans For a New Affordable Housing Project
One of the most vexing problems in the Tahoe Basin area has been a lack of available housing for the local workforce. Unfortunately, with the surge in home prices over the past few years, more and more locals have found them themselves priced out of the red-hot housing market. However, South Lake Tahoe has announced plans for a new affordable housing complex called Sugar Pine Village and is set to break ground in May 2023.
Sierra Sun
Truckee Donner PUD urges conservation during heat wave
TRUCKEE, Calif. — Truckee Donner Public Utility District is urging everyone to conserve energy and water during the forecasted Labor Day holiday heat wave. Sustained and wide-spread high temperatures and historic drought conditions are affecting the availability of power generation resources across the Western U.S., which could impact providers’ ability to meet electricity demand, the district said in a Thursday news release.
Record-Courier
Work continues to clear Foothill home
While having cleared 2,000 cubic yards of material from around their property after an Aug. 4 flood, Casey and Larry Braun’s Foothill home remains red-tagged, according to a post on the gofundme page to help them clean up. Friends and neighbors have been helping them clear out the decomposed...
Sierra Sun
Keep Tahoe Blue hosting Labor Day cleanup in Kings Beach
KINGS BEACH, Calif. — Keep Tahoe Blue and the Tahoe Blue Crew will be hosting a clean up following Labor Day weekend celebrations which normally leave beaches covered in trash, which can affect wildlife and lake clarity. Residents are invited to participate for free in Kings Beach at the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sierra Sun
Entertainment on tap: Ski consignment sale; wine festival; history presentation
The biggest consignment sale of the year will be happening daily from 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. this Labor Day weekend at the annual Start Haus Ski Consignment Sale. Beginning Friday, Sept. 2, hundreds of high quality used skis will be lined up for sale, including for backcountry, powder, all-mountain, and race skis, among others. In addition, there will be a wide range of ski gear to suit up the entire family.
Heat watch issued as temps up to 105 forecast for Reno, Black Rock Desert over Labor Day
This Labor Day could be one of the hottest in Reno’s history. An excessive heat watch has been issued for Saturday morning through Monday evening, with temperatures up to 105 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. ...
Sierra Sun
Cornhole tourney raises funds for at-risk children
TRUCKEE, Calif. —The bags were flying at the 4th annual Cornhole for a Cause tournament, which benefitted 250 at-risk children ages 3-18 throughout the Northern Sierra communities that Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northern Sierra serves. This year’s winning team and new owners of a set of custom Lake...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Site preparation to begin for Sugar Pine Village affordable housing project
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The first phase of the Sugar Pine Village affordable housing project will begin soon, officials announced on Tuesday. The city of South Lake Tahoe and Related California announced that the first phase will begin with site preparation and infrastructure work. Vertical construction of 68 affordable housing units will take place once building season commences in May 2023.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Plumas County News
Fascination takes flight: The Western Pacific 0-6-0 Steam Switching Locomotive returns September 3-4 after thundering debut across the tracks
On May 15, witnessed by attendees of the recent historical convention hosted by the Feather River Rail Society, the only operating steam locomotive from the Western Pacific Railroad (WP) emerged from the towering pines, her belly glowing with red flame and jet-black smoke clouds trailing with every exhalation as she thundered by. It’s been sixty years since she had been able to move under her own steam power.
Gold miner found after being stranded near Pickering Bar
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A gold miner who was reported missing by the Placer County Sheriff’s Office on Monday was found later in the day. The sheriff’s office said Jason Koch contacted them Sunday at 8 p.m. He told them he could not make his way back from the area of Pickering Bar on […]
Sierra Sun
Truckee-Tahoe Pet of the Week: Frankie
Looking for unconditional love and affection? Something to give you a sense of purpose and greet you every day when you come home? Look no further. Meet Frankie, a 4-year-old, 60-pound lovable pup whose motto is, “You can never have too much happy.”. Frankie perfectly depicts the saying young,...
mynews4.com
Reno seniors outraged over potential lease of activity center at Reno's Paradise Park
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & FOX 11) — Some Reno seniors say they were shocked with news that the Teglia's Paradise Park Activity Center could potentially be leased to another local organization. The non-profit looking to rent the center is Tu Casa Latina, an organization that helps immigrants who are victims of crime, domestic violence and abuse in Northern Nevada.
2news.com
Free Transit to the Best in the West Nugget Rib Cook Off
RTC of Washoe County will offer free transportation to this year's Best in the West Nugget Rib Cook Off in Sparks. RTC will offer the rides on the RAPID Lincoln Line and Route 11 from Wednesday, August 31, through Monday, September 5, all day, each day to the Best in the West Nugget Rib Cook Off, in partnership with The Nugget Casino Resort.
Mountain Democrat
Between the Covers: Reminiscences of growing up in Placerville and beyond
Imagine sitting at a table in a coffee shop listening, and maybe sharing, remembrances of growing up in Placerville. Or imagine children fascinated by stories of adventures of girls and boys before they were born. Bruce Maclin graduated from El Dorado High School in 1960. Placerville is a small Gold...
KCRA.com
Celebration of life scheduled for 16-year-old Kiely Rodni
TRUCKEE, Calif. — A celebration of life has been scheduled for 16-year-old Kiely Rodni, the teen who was found last month in a Truckee-area lake weeks after going missing. Organizers of "Find Kiely Rodni" said the community will come together to celebrate Rodni's life on Sept. 10 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. The event will be held at the Truckee Regional Park Amphitheater.
Sierra Sun
Alpine skiing returns to UNR
RENO — For the first time in more than a decade, alpine skiing is returning to the University of Nevada, Reno. “The Pack is back in women and men’s alpine skiing,” said UNR President Brian Sandoval during Tuesday’s press conference. The university cut the program in...
Comments / 0