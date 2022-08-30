ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waukee, IA

Police: Two people found dead in Waukee home from apparent murder-suicide

By Philip Joens, Des Moines Register
 3 days ago
Two people were found dead Monday in a Waukee home after an apparent murder/suicide, according to a spokesperson for the Waukee Police Department.

Waukee Police Officers were dispatched to a home in the 2000 block of Abbott Drive around 10:40 a.m. Monday, Sgt. Mackenzie Sposeto said in a news release. They found two people dead inside the home — Jennifer Greimann, 39, and Dev Puri, 50.

Sposeto said in the release both had been shot, and called the incident, which is still under investigation, an apparent murder-suicide.

Philip Joens covers public safety, city government and RAGBRAI for the Des Moines Register. He can be reached at 515-443-3347 at pjoens@registermedia.com or on Twitter @Philip_Joens.

