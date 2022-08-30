ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indy grandmother charged in fatal 2014 crash back in custody

By Douglas Walker, Muncie Star Press
 3 days ago
MUNCIE, Ind. — Three months after a local judge issued a warrant for her arrest, an Indianapolis woman — charged in connection with a 2014 crash that killed her granddaughter — is back in the Delaware County jail.

Donna Michelle Randolph,, 49, is charged with reckless homicide and driving with a controlled substance in her system causing death.

Those charges — both Class C felonies carrying up to eight years in prison — were filed in May 2015, and stem from a crash, in June 2014. in the nortbound lanes of Interstate 69 in southwestern Delaware County.

Indiana State Police said Randolph's car slowed, or came to a complete stop, and was struck from behind by a pickup truck. The collision killed her 4-year-old granddaughter, Tavionna Ford, who was secured in the car with a seat belt, but was not in a state-required child restraint seat.

Blood tests reflected Randolph had smoked marijuana before the crash.

Delaware Circuit Court 3 Judge Linda Ralu Wolf issued a warrant for Randolph's arrest in May after the Indianapolis woman failed to show up for a pre-trial hearing. She was booked into the jail on Monday.

Since 2015, Randolph's trial has been scheduled — and then postponed — more than 10 times.

In 2017, she was scheduled to plead guilty to at least one of the charges against her, but failed to show up for that hearing. A plea agreement in the case was later withdrawn.

The trial was most recently set for June 13.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

Linda Wilkins
3d ago

What a idiot. lock her up and throw away the key. That's only way the rest of us will be safe on the road. If the courts let her go then the blood is on their hands.

Steffhan Taylor
3d ago

I've driven in the 80's wired on coke sticks & pills never had an accident. plus I was driving for Montfort hauling swinging beef & pork from Kansas to NY in under 13 hrs too.

hoosier_mama
3d ago

Driving under the influence is NOT ok, whether it be pills , alcohol, etc

