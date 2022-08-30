Read full article on original website
sneakernews.com
First Look At The adidas Yeezy Boost 350 v2 “MX Grey”
Ye’s publicized criticisms of the Three Stripes have led many to believe that his departure is just around the corner. adidas Yeezy has showed no signs of slowing down, however, as new releases, such as the Yeezy Boost 350 v2 “MX Grey,” are continuing to surface. The...
hypebeast.com
Rounding Up Air Jordan 13 Retro Grails Ahead of the "French Blue" Release
Michael Jordan donned the Air Jordan 13 Retro throughout his final season with the Chicago Bulls. Tinker Hatfield‘s design visually riffed on Jordan’s nickname, the “Black Cat,” adapting a sculpted, paw-like outsole in commemoration of the athlete’s animalistic prowess on the court. Since the model’s 1997 debut, the silhouette’s unconventional paneling has seen numerous iterations met with devout fanfare. Ahead of the “French Blue” drop, HYPEBEAST revisits noteworthy AJ13s that continue to dominate the closets of avid sneaker collectors.
hypebeast.com
"Wheat" Hits the Nike Air Max Scorpion
While has yet to officially launch the newest entry in the Air Max series, the Air Max Scorpion, more colorways continue to surface. First spotted earlier this year, the Air Max Scorpion has certainly stood out as an experimental silhouette. Now, joining looks such as “Triple Black” and “Wolf Grey,” a fall-ready “Wheat” has arrived on the Air Max Scorpion.
Hypebae
The Air Jordan 1 Low Is Coming Back With A New “Split” Colorway
The Nike Air Jordan 1 Low is making another comeback with a new asymmetric colorway. A nod to the “Split” series, Nike’s latest offering combines not just two, but three popular tones on each shoe. The sneaker features two different color-blocked detailing that can be seen across...
hypebeast.com
Nike Air Force 1 Low Arrives in Black Suede and Orange
While summer is wrapping up, is already gearing up for the Fall season. The latest iteration to arrive for the Air Force 1 comes in a Halloween-themed colorway with reflective detailing. This offering of the Nike Air Force 1 Low is constructed in a black suede base that features mesh...
sneakernews.com
Official Images Of The Air Jordan 4 “White/Midnight Navy”
Despite currently celebrating its 33rd anniversary, the Air Jordan 4 is having a bit of a “moment,” consistently surfacing in new, authorized colorways and experimental customizations by artists and sneaker collectors alike. Recently, Tinker Hatfield’s second design for the Air Jordan line surfaced via official images in a...
sneakernews.com
Jordan 4 “Red Thunder” And More Restocking On Jordan SNKRS Reserve
Another restock on the SNKRS App in the form of the sporadically scheduled Jordan SNKRS Reserve is scheduled to go down today at 11am ET. Among the available pairs arriving exclusively through the SNKRKS App is the Air Jordan 4 Retro “Red Thunder”, Air Jordan 3 Retro “Pine Green”, Air Jordan 6 Retro Low “Lunar New Year”, Air Jordan 5 Retro “Green Bean”, Air Jordan 3 Retro “Cardinal Red”, and Air Jordan 5 Retro “Racer Blue”.
hypebeast.com
An Off-White™ x Nike Air Force 1 Mid "Graffiti" Sample Has Surfaced
Has celebrated the 40th anniversary of the Air Force 1 throughout 2022 without holding back. Naturally, new silhouettes and celebratory colorways have hit shelves throughout the year, but the real hits have been the collaborations. Between additional Off-White™ reworks of the Air Force 1 in several colorways and an unprecedented collection of collaborative Louis Vuitton Air Force 1s, fans of the classic sneaker have been provided an incredible range of options this year. Now, yet another Off-White™ x Nike Air Force 1 Mid has surfaced.
hypebeast.com
Nike Go FlyEase Gets Arranged With Bold Pink Uppers
Implementing new footwear technologies is certainly what has a knack for, and one of its most innovative creations is FlyEase. The assistive footwear technology has been infused into various models across its lifestyle and performance categories, but one that took things a step further was the Nike Go FlyEase as it was the first true hands-free sneaker. After releasing in several colorways already, the assistive silhouette is making its way back to the frontlines in a bold pink colorway.
sneakernews.com
The Grayscale Nike Air Max 90 G Gets Livened With Pickle Green
The Nike Air Max 90 has enjoyed decades of perennial success as one of the brand’s premier cushioning silhouettes thanks to its timeless style and wide-ranging customizability. Having remixed almost all of their styles with up-to-par configurations like spiked retro Air Jordan’s, a Pickle Green and a greyscale amalgamation takes form on the Nike Air Max 90 G.
hypebeast.com
Nike's Latest Air Max 97 Celebrates the Father of Air Technology
Back in 1978, NASA engineer Marion Frank Rudy (1925-2009) presented. founder Phil Knight with the novel idea of adding an air unit to the midsole of sneakers. In 1980, the revolutionary technology was patented, and the rest was history. To celebrate the man behind the breakthrough, Nike Sportswear released a commemorative two-tone Nike Air Max 97 “M. Frank Rudy” colorway earlier this year and now follows up with another take in bright retro tones.
Kanye West Says He Plans to Open Yeezy Stores Around the World and Says He ‘Saved’ Adidas and Gap
Kanye West says he plans to open Yeezy stores across the world, starting in Atlanta. The rapper-turned-fashion mogul took to Instagram last night to share his plans to open one store in every U.S. state, starting in Atlanta and then expanding internationally. “I’ll buy the land and or building,” West wrote in a now deleted note posted to Instagram. “Anyone who has over 10 years retail experience and is ready to change the world post your Instagram handle or store location in the comments and we’ll find you.” West also added that he signed deals with Adidas and Gap Inc. “because it contractually...
hypebeast.com
adidas TERREX Introduces the Free Hiker 2
As part of adidas’ United by Summits campaign, the Three Stripes has introduced an updated version of its iconic Free Hiker with the Free Hiker 2. Connecting with this launch,. TERREX has presented the My Summits initiative, inviting all individuals and groups to apply to have their own summit-reaching...
Kanye West ‘Roasts’ Adidas CEO Kasper Rorsted With Mock Obituary Headline
Kanye West took to social media again on Thursday to poke at Adidas. This time, the rapper and fashion designer posted a fake front-page newspaper headline on his Instagram account that read, “Kasper Rørsted Also Dead at 60,” with the caption “God Loves Us.” The headline was meant as a jab to the Adidas CEO, who announced last week that he will step down from his role at the athletic company next year. In fine print at the bottom of the paper, it read, “I know what you’re thinking…who is Kasper? but even less importantly who is Kid Cudi?” FN has reached out...
hypebeast.com
Take a Closer Look at a Sample eBay x Nike SB Dunk Low
One for the history books, the SB Dunk Low Pro “Charity” looks to be returning in a look that pays homage to its original release. Known as the “eBay” colorway, one pair was auctioned off to benefit the Tim Braunch Foundation in 2003. The sample associated with it was then destroyed into four pieces while a secret third pair would later be gifted to the late Nike legend Sandy Bodecker.
hypebeast.com
adidas is Restocking the adidas YEEZY SLIDE "Resin"
Summer may be coming to its close in the Northern Hemisphere but is not slowing down its rollout of slip-on products that are in high demand. Between the launch of the adiFOM Q alongside YEEZY FOAM RNNR and YEEZY SLIDE restocks, the stream of convenient footwear options continues to run. Now, after 2020’s regional exclusive adidas YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 “Flax” has been slated to restock, it looks like the adidas YEEZY team is bringing back the adidas YEEZY SLIDE “Resin.”
sneakernews.com
Another Deadpool-Friendly Colorway Appears On This Kid’s Nike Air Max Plus
The Nike Air Max Plus isn’t among the most ubiquitous visible Air-cushioned silhouettes in the brand’s catalog, but it continues to play an important role for the company in select markets. Recently, the Sean McDowell-designed sneaker emerged in a mix of red and black colors. While the two-tone...
hypebeast.com
First Look at the Nike Dunk Low "TSU Tigers"
Has a lengthy history collaborating with its university partners. While the Swoosh is best known for its projects with schools such as the University of North Carolina and the University of Oregon, it doesn’t hesitate to connect with lesser known institutions. Now, it looks to have a pack of Dunk Low colorways releasing in celebration of historically black colleges and universities. Spotlighted here, a collaborative Tennessee State University Tigers pair is on the way alongside rumored colorways for Clark Atlanta University and Florida A&M University.
Hypebae
Sneakers Under $100: New Balance, ASICS, Nike and More
Building out your fall sneaker rotation is no cheap feat. Word to the wise: never skip the sale section. From stylized Nike Blazers to sleek adidas and retro New Balances, we’ve assembled a list of marked down footwear available now — all under $100 USD. Keep scrolling for...
Nike Gifts Serena Williams A Pair Of Virgil Abloh Inspired Air Force 1’s
Serena Williams is currently on the national stage performing her swan song on the tennis court at the U.S. Open, and while she’s doing so sneakerheads might wanna pay attention as she may be rocking a pair of exclusive Nike Air Force 1’s that honor of the late-great, Virgil Abloh (RIP). According to TMZ the […] The post Nike Gifts Serena Williams A Pair Of Virgil Abloh Inspired Air Force 1’s appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
