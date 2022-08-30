Read full article on original website
Related
toofab.com
Clueless Star Stacey Dash Breaks Down on TikTok After Learning DMX Died a Year Ago
"Ain't no way this is real," Tyrese Gibson commented on the video. Social media blew up with "Clueless" jokes on Wednesday night, after star Stacey Dash posted an emotional video reacting to the nearly 17-month-old news DMX had died. In her post, she explained that she had been scrolling through...
Michael J. Pollard From ‘Bonnie And Clyde’ Helped An Actor Get His Stage Name Before His Death
Every crime crew needs some kind of foil, an emotional point to contrast against the other nefarious deeds going on. C.W. Moss provided something akin to that, in his way, and Michael J. Pollard perfectly balanced all the contrasting emotions viewers were supposed to feel throughout Bonnie and Clyde. The 1967 crime drama definitely provided Pollard one of his most recognizable roles but his career extends well beyond it – and went on to inspire another star, Michael J. Fox.
toofab.com
Angelina Confronts JWoww's Fiancé for Talking to Her Ex-Husband on Jersey Shore Family Vacation
Deena also hashes out her issues with Mike and Jenni, before Vinny clarifies his feelings for Angelina -- "I just hate her." The "Jersey Shore Family Vacation" gang spent Easter Sunday working through their issues following a dramatic arrival to San Diego. Going into their latest trip, Jenni "JWoww" Farley,...
toofab.com
Emily Blunt Goes West in Chilling Trailer for The English
Emily Blunt and Chaske Spencer star in epic new Western mini-series "The English" on Prime Video. It follows Blunt's aristocratic Englishwoman, Lady Cornelia Locke, and Spencer's Pawnee ex-cavalry scout, Eli Whipp, who band together to cross a violent landscape in 1890 America. This one promises to be a helluva ride. It drops on Prime Video in November.
RELATED PEOPLE
toofab.com
Billy Eichner Responds to Backlash Over LGBTQ+ Movie Comments
"Being an openly gay man and a loud and proud part of the LGBTQ+ community is one of the things I am most proud of in my whole damn life" Billy Eichner says he was not shading recent LGBTQ+ streaming content such as Hulu's "Fire Island" or Netflix's "Uncoupled." The...
toofab.com
Lea Michele Addresses 'Sad' Rumor She Can't Read, Allegations of Past Bad Behavior
"I have an edge to me. I work really hard. I leave no room for mistakes. That level of perfectionism, or that pressure of perfectionism, left me with a lot of blind spots." For five years now, "Glee" alum Lea Michele has been dogged by allegations both serious and bizarre. On the latter side, the viral theory that she can't read has to top the list.
toofab.com
Dominic Monaghan Talks Breakup with 'Lost' Co-Star Evangeline Lilly
He says two or three months into the breakup he woke up "surrounded by pills" and realized "that could've been it" Dominic Monaghan is reflecting on the love that he's lost. During an appearance on the "Anna Faris is Unqualified" podcast, the "Lord of the Rings" star got candid about his past loves and confessed that his biggest heartbreak was from his breakup with his "Lost" costar, Evangeline Lilly.
toofab.com
Inside Brendan Fraser's Transformation for The Whale
"I looked at other body suits that had been used in comedies over the years, usually for a one-note joke." Brendan Fraser is getting a lot of buzz for his role in upcoming Darren Aronofsky film "The Whale." To portray Charlie, an online English teacher with severe obesity, Fraser underwent...
Comments / 0