Every crime crew needs some kind of foil, an emotional point to contrast against the other nefarious deeds going on. C.W. Moss provided something akin to that, in his way, and Michael J. Pollard perfectly balanced all the contrasting emotions viewers were supposed to feel throughout Bonnie and Clyde. The 1967 crime drama definitely provided Pollard one of his most recognizable roles but his career extends well beyond it – and went on to inspire another star, Michael J. Fox.

CELEBRITIES ・ 31 MINUTES AGO